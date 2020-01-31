Calcium Formate Market Outlook – Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Demand, Trends 2019 to 2029

New Study on the Calcium Formate Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Calcium Formate Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Calcium Formate Market.

According to the report, that the Calcium Formate Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Calcium Formate , spike in research and development and more.

Resourceful Insights enclosed from the report:

• Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of this global Calcium Formate Market

• In-depth evaluation of the advertising, sales, promotional Strategies embraced by market participants

• The existence of different players in The Calcium Formate Market

• A thorough evaluation of the supply-demand trends in different Regions

• Manufacturing/production prowess of various players working in the Calcium Formate Market

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Calcium Formate Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

The Market report addresses the following questions regarding the Calcium Formate Market:

1. What is the value of the global Calcium Formate Market in 2019?

2. Which area is expected to present a Array of opportunities to Market players in the sector?

3. Which marketplace trends are likely to accelerate the development of The Calcium Formate Market in the upcoming years?

4. Which end-use business is expected to maintain the maximum market Share in the market that is Calcium Formate ?

5. What are In the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The calcium formate market remains highly fragmented in nature, with significant barriers to new entrants. While new product developments and launches remain key strategies of leading players, the focus also remains strong on collaborations with mid-sized industries to materialize their long-term manufacturing and distribution goals.

Leading players have a robust occupancy and distribution in developed as well as developing markets, collectively accounting for approximately 40% calcium formate sales. The strategies employed by leading players continue to contradict the ones put in action by mid-level players.

‘Buy and build’ remains a key strategy for the market leaders, as their efforts are geared towards strengthening their global footprint with the help of sound infrastructures and streamlined distribution. These players cater to niche applications in key industry sectors including electronics, construction, coatings, oil and gas, rubber, and water treatment.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Calcium Formate Market?

Calcium formate has been fast replacing calcium chloride as a setting-accelerator in the construction industry, in light if its key attributes such as preventing corrosion in steel reinforcements, enhancing strength of cement mortar. This, coupled with the notable rise in the construction and infrastructure development activities in developing economies, continues to sustain the demand for calcium formate.

Adoption of calcium formate in the manufacturing and processing industries has gained a remarkable uptick in recent years, as an ideal additive to stymie corrosion in wire casting and molding operations.

Advancements in the animal nutrition industry has meant that the demand for effective feed additives to achieve superior conversion rate is on the rise, which has reflected on the adoption of calcium formate as an additive in feed pre-mixes, to enhance their metabolism and digestive health.

Demand for calcium formate has also gained a significant momentum among automakers, as the compound enhances the conveyance of gas to airbags when blended with ammonium nitrate. The focus on passenger safety as the top priority among automakers, and the efficiency of calcium formate in boosting functionality of airbags, have collectively favored the market growth in recent years.

As governments across the globe take measures to phase outgrowth-boosting antibiotics to ensure animal welfare safety, feed manufacturers are including calcium formate as a preservative to lower the pH level and enhance the gut health in animals.

What are the Key Challenges Encountered by Stakeholders Operating in Calcium Formate Market?

Volatility in the prices of raw materials, namely, formic acid and calcium carbonate, used for the production of calcium formate, remains a key challenge for manufacturers, apart from the issues ascending from high energy consumption and low process efficiency that sum up to a hefty production cost. This has further led manufacturers to look for effective alternatives to cut down production cost and improve profit margins.

Growing cognizance pertaining to the superior efficiency of calcium chloride in accelerating the settling time of Pozzolanic and Portland cement has been impacting the sales of calcium formate in the construction industry.

Additional Insights

Opportunities Abound in Animal Feed and Silage Treatment Industry

The study reveals that the demand for calcium formate in animal feed and silage treatment industry is anticipated to witness a remarkable rise, as governments of numerous countries implement regulations on health enhancers used in animal feed. The need for nutrition-rich feed that benefit the digestive health of animals has influenced the adoption of additives and preservatives to achieve healthy growth of livestock. Additionally, growing consumption rate of meat and poultry products, which has proliferated demand for livestock, continues to create lucrative opportunities for the calcium formate manufacturers. According to the study, calcium formate sales in the animal feed and silage treatment industry will register a CAGR of over 4% through 2029.

Research Methodology

This incisive Fact.MR report provides crucial information and comprehendible intelligence of the calcium formate market. A systematic approach is employed to carry out an in-depth analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats governing the growth of calcium formate market between the period 2019 and 2029.

For gaining comprehensive information of the historical and current growth parameters of the calcium formate market, primary and secondary research has been conducted. The secondary research contains the study of trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while the primary research involves data culled by interviewing industry and market heads.

