Calf Milk Replacers Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Calf Milk Replacers Market research study

The business intelligence study for the Calf Milk Replacers Market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Calf Milk Replacers Market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Calf Milk Replacers Market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the Calf Milk Replacers Market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the Calf Milk Replacers Market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

key players operating in the calf milk replacers market include Land O'Lakes, Inc., SHV Holdings N.V., Calva Products Co., Inc., Groupe Lactalis S.A., Glanbia plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Liprovit BV, PBI/Gordon Corporation, CHS Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

In October 2019, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Royal A-ware to expand its production and supply of mozzarella cheese. In addition to supplying milk, knowledge, and recipes, the former company will be responsible for sale of mozzarella cheese. Whereas, the latter is set to monitor the processing of milk and production of mozzarella cheese.

In September 2019, Cargill Inc. announced reorganization of its animal nutrition business, as a response to growing concerns about animal health and wellness. The company added a new unit, ‘Cargill Health Technologies’ to its animal nutrition and health group consisting of Cargill Animal Nutrition and Cargill Aqua Nutrition.

In June 2019, Land O’Lakes, Inc. partnered with Netherlands-based Royal Agrifirm Group to set up a dairy animal feed joint venture – Agrilakes – in China. The new company is aimed at leveraging existing market knowledge, technologies and research capabilities from both the companies to provide world-class service to feed customers and dairy farmers in China.

Key Factors Shaping Calf Milk Replacers Market

Exponential Increase in Demand for Dairy Products Over the years, the demand for dairy products, ranging from milk and butter to protein enriched drinks, has been moving on an upward spiral, on the account of several factors such as significant improvements in domestic and international economic conditions and widespread awareness of nutritional values of these products. This, in turn, continues to augment the demand for calf milk replacers which provide digestible protein, fortified vitamins, and essential trace minerals for optimal absorption and utilization. In the future, population growth, continued urbanization, and climate change are expected to place an added pressure on global food production systems. Dairy farms will need to be profitable yet sustainable, thereby compelling key players in the calf milk replacers market to redefine their product innovation and development strategies.

Focus on Producing Nutrient-enriched Formula with Health-supporting Benefits As demand for dairy products is on a significant rise, farmers are continually adopting technologies and practices that provide improved cow health, longevity, and profitable dairy farms. Whole milk contains a range of bioactive components such as growth enzymes and hormones, and has higher energy content as compared to calf milk replacers. To compensate the differences in energy supply, manufacturers are focusing on introducing nutrient-rich ingredients that help improve digestion, strengthen immunity, optimize gut pH, and maintain gut integrity of calves. In addition, several strategies, such as higher feeding rates and modifying calf milk replacer composition to increase nutrient intake, have been used to accelerate the growth rate of calves during the milk phase.

Rise of Organic Dairy Farming and Vegan Culture to Impede Market Growth While the world is facing a challenge in feeding its expanding population, emergence of organic and vegan trend has brought a radical upheaval in the dairy industry. In organic dairy farming, both farmers and consumers are increasingly asking for more natural calf rearing method over bucket-feeding, which is expected to create a hindrance in sales of calf milk replacers. With rise in popularity of organic milk, consumers’ interest in organic cheese and organic ice creams is increasing, thereby negatively impacting the market growth. Additionally, growing animal welfare concerns has influenced consumers to shift away from animal-based products to plant-based products. An increase in adoption of vegan diet is expected to challenge the future sales of dairy products, and subsequently demand for calf milk replacers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Calf Milk Replacers Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Calf Milk Replacers Market Size

Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Calf Milk Replacers Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Calf Milk Replacers Market

Technology related to Production/Processing of Calf Milk Replacers

Value Chain Analysis of the Calf Milk Replacers Market

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Calf Milk Replacers ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2019 – 2029? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Calf Milk Replacers Market? What issues will vendors running the Calf Milk Replacers Market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period?

