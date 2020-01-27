Caliper with Digital Display Market Global Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | Top Players (KERN & SOHN, SYLVAC, Ultra Prizision Messzeuge, Starrett, More)

Rebar Splice Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Rebar Splice Market overview:

Detailed Study on Rebar Splice Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2023. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

The growing demand for Rebar Splice has provided a major boost to the Global Rebar Splice Market as more people are shifting their preferences to this growing sector. The market is expected to keep rising at a high CAGR and reach values of high millions by the end of the forecast period of 2019 up to 2023.

The Global Rebar Splice Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Rebar Splice Market is sub segmented into Tapered Thread Bar Coupler, Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler, MBT Coupler, Grout Sleeve Coupler. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Rebar Splice Market is sub segmented into Building Construction.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Rebar Splice Market are nVent (United Kingdom), Dextra Group (Japan), Tokyo Tekko (Finland), Peikko Group (The Netherlands), Terwa (Ireland), CRH (Thailand), Sida Jianmao (China), Glus (China), Henglian (China), BARUS (USA), Iron Man (Singapore)

Latest Industry Updates:

Terwa :- Belgrade Waterfront the largest construction project in Serbia provided by Terwa – The Terwa Construction Systems S.R.L branch office for the Western Balkans has begun delivery of its mechanical coupling system – ALLIGATOR couplers, to the currently the largest construction project in Serbia – Belgrade Waterfront. The expert team of company Strabag, which is the main contractor for construction of BW Vista residential building, has already used this technology on projects that they have performed abroad, and now Alligator couplers will be used for the first time in Serbia.

The Alligator coupler is used for splicing any grade or profile of reinforced bar and these couplers are made of reinforced steel with diameters in the range of 10 mm to 40 mm. Connections are made by inserting bars into both ends of the coupler. The breaking bolts are then screwed by hand and tightened with a ratchet wrench until the bolts shear off, making the connection completed.

Some of the main advantages of this system are that it ensures integral connection for steel reinforcement, does not change the structure of the reinforcement, and there is no need for threading or any other bar preparation., easy and simple joining without additional costs for the tools and consumable material, no additional training is required, the connection is done by an electric, pneumatic or hand tool and correct assembly easy to check visually.

Alligator couplers can be used in various cases, whether for the connection of reinforcement bars of the same (ALC coupler) or different size (ALC-VK), whether for a new connections or to replace the damaged reinforcements with new ones and to connect to the old structure in cases of renovation, or with our ALC-AP Alligator coupling with end anchoring you can to reduce the congestion and simplifies the placement of the reinforcement bars by removing the need for hooked ends, and with ALC-SK continuity coupler that allows reinforcement to be extended at construction joints without the need to drill the formwork at the construction joint locations.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

1 Rebar Splice Definition

2 Global Rebar Splice Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Rebar Splice Business Introduction

4 Global Rebar Splice Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Rebar Splice Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Rebar Splice Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Rebar Splice Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Rebar Splice Market Forecast 2019-2023

9 Rebar Splice Segmentation Type

10 Rebar Splice Segmentation Industry

11 Rebar Splice Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

