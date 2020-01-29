Camera Accessories Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2019 – 2029

FMI’s report on Global Camera Accessories Economy

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Camera Accessories market are Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, GoPro, Inc., CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., Leica Camera AG, CP PLUS, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation, SAMSUNG GSG, Vitec Imaging Solutions Spa, Peak Design and RED among others.

Camera Accessories Market: Key Trends

There is a high demand for high-performance lenses as the Internet of Things (IoT) advances and security become more critical for the safety of life and property.

A rapid acceleration in the switching of a single lens reflex camera to the mirror-less camera has brisk the camera accessories market.

Camera Accessories Market: Key Developments

In October 2018, a special version of the Manfrotto Befree tripod was launched that targeted professionals who demand outmost quality and high performance.

In September 2018, Eastman Kodak Company and Kodak Alaris announced the availability of highly anticipated KODAK EKTACHROME Film line worldwide.

In September 2017, Sony Corporation and Vitec Photographic has announced collaboration in the imaging market consolidating both companies position in the market.

Opportunities for Camera Accessories Market Participants

Cameras with interchangeable lens coupled with their upgraded features and superior quality of images have high growth boosting the camera accessories market. High-quality lenses and lens filters will drive the camera accessories market prominently. There is the rising popularity of cameras among the women owing to the attractive aesthetic looks and women concentric advertisements will enhance the camera accessories market growth. Not only developed countries but also developing nations are estimated to have a good camera accessories market presence. The saturation of the camera accessories market in developed countries will focus on the developing countries market enhancement.

Brief Approach to Research for Camera Accessories Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Camera Accessories Market sizes.

