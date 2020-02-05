Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Services Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2020-2030

”

This research study on “Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Services market” reports offers the comparative assessment of Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Services market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Services Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Services market report.

Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:

Baker Hughes a GE Co Company Overview Type Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Performance

Tenaris SA Ledcor Group of Companies

Pipeworx Ltd.

Stats Group, IKM Gruppen AS

D. Williamson Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Mistras Group Inc.

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Segmentation:

Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Services Market, By Type:

Pre-commissioning and Commissioning Services

Pigging and Cleaning Services

Intelligent Pigging

Caliper Pigging

Mechanical Cleaning

Inspection Services (Excluding Pigging)

Hydro Testing

Other Inspection Services

Flushing and Chemical Cleaning Services

Chemical Cleaning

Chemical Inhibitors

Other Flushing and Chemical Cleaning Services

Drying Services

Air Drying

Nitrogen Drying (Nitrogen Purging and Nitrogen Fill)

Vacuum Drying

Repair Services

Hot Tapping

Other Repair Services

Decommissioning Services

Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Services Market, By Sector:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

