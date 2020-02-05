MARKET REPORT
Cancer Profiling And Pathways Market is set size garner staggering revenues by 2023
The global market for cancer profiling technologies should grow from $45.2 billion in 2018 to $90.6 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
Cancer biomarkers have gained significant importance in the drug-development process, and the market is an emerging segment. To gain an understanding of the market dynamics, market size and competitive landscape, a detailed analysis of cancer biomarker market and cancer profiling technologies and new developments is needed. Microarray technologies provide analysis of tens of thousands of molecules for a variety of assays, including drug binding, molecular interactions, enzyme activity and pathway identification. These microarrays, which include DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, tissue microarrays, low complexity microarrays and carbohydrate microarrays, are excellent tools for gene expression profiling, biomarker profiling and diagnostics.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers use microarrays to streamline drug target identification, selection, validation and predictive testing. Rapid growth in the clinical research and diagnostic devices markets holds great potential for applications of microarray technology, including basic research, clinical trials and diagnostic devices. This report examines various microarray platforms and the technologies that are utilized to detect DNA and proteins for the purpose of drug discovery, disease diagnosis and disease monitoring. This report also examines companies that are actively developing and marketing microarray instrumentation or microarray biochips.
The report categorizes the biomarkers and profiling market and provides market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, top-selling products, key players and competitive outlook. This report will also provide market tables and also provides company profiles.
This report analyzes the cancer profiling and pathways market: technologies market, tools market, and application market (diagnosis, drug development and discovery). This report also examines recent studies, microRNA detection and profiling, clinically oriented microRNA profiling in several human cancers. The report covers epigenetic, methylation and miRNA products in development, products in clinical trials, currently marketed and clinical-stage development products. Relationship between miRNAs and epigenetics is also examined. This report categorizes the market for epigenetics, forecasting the market value in revenue by analyzing the current and future trends in research, diagnostics and therapeutics industries. This report also looks at SNPs analysis instruments, reagents, software and services, providing information critical to understanding the business behind this new technology.
The following technologies and segments are excluded from this report: detailed instruments, pharmacogenomics, combinatorial chemistry, biochip, bioinformatics and high-throughput screening (HTS). Uses of emerging technologies in drug discovery such as lab-on-a-chip (LOAC), nanotechnology, and RNA interference (RNAi) also are not discussed here.
Report Includes:
– 91 tables
– An overview of the global market for cancer profiling and pathways
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Discussion of products in this market, newly emerging tools, diagnostics and therapeutics, and their impacts on the market
– Examination of evolving methods, such as microarray analysis, multiplex PCR, and quantitative real-time PCR, which are integral to deciphering molecular mechanisms involved in gene function, biological development, and disease progression, and are important tools in the discovery and development of new drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers
– Identification of important cancer profiling techniques, market shares by types of products on the market, and market shares by company, as well as types of cancers and biomarkers
– Coverage of epigenetic, methylation, and miRNA products in development, products in clinical trials and currently marketed, and clinical-stage development products
– Company profiles of key players in the market
Summary
The global healthcare industry is undergoing key developments, advanced point-of-care diagnostics, availability of cost-effective treatment modalities and personalized medicine, which not only offers efficient early stage diagnosis, while also treating cancer conditions in order to reduce the overall healthcare cost and disease burden. This is one technology which has the potential to revolutionize cancer therapeutics and diagnostics in the healthcare sector.
An effective management and administration of targeted therapeutics and monitoring of cancer condition requires frequent profiling of patient’s tumor mutations. Currently, the profiling of cancer has become very critical for cancer diagnosis, clinical trials, research and drug development efforts. With the launch of novel and efficacious targeted therapies that are developed and approved, profiling of tumors will become essential for therapy, patient selection and monitoring.
It is critical to understand the multivariate nature of cancer is and drug response also depends on molecular profiling at genetic, epigenetic and protein levels. Biomarkers, as defined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), are “characteristics that are objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biologic processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention.” A biomarker has to be reliable, measurable, specific and predicative.
Cancer is a highly heterogenous disease involving dysregulation of multiple pathways regulating many fundamental cell processes such as growth, death, proliferation, differentiation and migration. Minor differences and subtle feedback nuances such as tumor microenvironments and endocrine feedback loops, often translate into major differences between cancers, and between patients who have the same cancers. These activities of molecular networks that orchestrate metabolic or cytoskeletal processes, or harmonize these by signal transduction, are altered in a complex manner by many genetic mutations in concert with the environmental context. The challenge is to understand these multivariate
dysregulations, with respect to both to how it arises from diverse genetic mutations and to how it can be treated. High-throughput experimental platform technologies ranging from genomic sequencing to transcriptomic, proteomic and metabolomic profiling are now commonly used for molecular-level characterization of tumor cells and surrounding tissues.
The major causes of cancer are infection and chronic inflammation. In this report, a general overview of the connection between cancer profiling technologies and cancer is provided. A better insight of these connections can yield novel diagnostic, preventive, and therapeutic strategies to reduce the global cancer burden. Gene expression profiling methods enable the detection and measurement of multiple expressed gene transcripts in a single RNA sample. Newer and improved methods for microarray analysis, multiplex PCR and quantitative real-time PCR are integral to deciphering the molecular mechanisms involved in gene function, cancer development and disease progression, and are important
tools in the discovery and development of new drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers. Innovative tools and techniques for sequencing and tumor profiling are growing and may represent excellent opportunities for life science suppliers.
MARKET REPORT
Bicycle Components After Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2027
The global Bicycle Components After market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Bicycle Components After market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Bicycle Components After market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Bicycle Components After market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Bicycle Components After market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, i.e. component type, sales channel, bicycle type and region/country. Aftermarket consolidation is one of the key characteristics observed during the bicycle components study. Importantly, bicycle components are mainly sold through authorized dealers or component assemblers in the global aftermarket.
This bicycle components aftermarket report has been designed to enable the readers to obtain detailed knowledge about the global bicycle components aftermarket. It starts with an aftermarket introduction, which is followed by definitions and taxonomy, aftermarket viewpoint, aftermarket dynamics and aftermarket analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape.
Individual sections covered in the report include qualitative as well as quantitative assessment based on several facts and historical as well as ongoing trends gaining momentum in the global bicycle components aftermarket. We have conducted in-depth primary surveys in the regional as well as country-level aftermarket, which were focused on gaining qualitative as well as cross-sectional information pertaining to the bicycle components aftermarket.
The global bicycle components aftermarket report starts with an overview of the Aftermarket, which provides a summarized view of the report and also provides Aftermarket definitions and taxonomy. In the subsequent section, the report defines the Aftermarket viewpoint, which includes macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, value chain and various other qualitative data regarding the Aftermarket. The section that follows includes aftermarket dynamics, such as drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities impacting the global bicycle components aftermarket.
The following sections of the report provide global aftermarket value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units) projections for the aforementioned segments. The global aftermarket values represented in these sections have been derived by gathering information and data at country as well as regional levels. The next section of the report provides a concise view of the global bicycle components aftermarket based on seven prominent regions considered in the study.
The section presents regional aftermarket position, growth potential and aftermarket attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) but also analyse the aftermarket on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the aftermarket and identify the right opportunities available for value chain participants.
Another crucial feature of this comprehensive report on the bicycle components aftermarket is the analysis of all key segments, along with revenue forecasts in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the aftermarket; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the bicycle components aftermarket.
In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current aftermarket, which forms the basis of how the global bicycle components aftermarket is expected to develop in the coming years. Given the characteristics of the global bicycle components aftermarket, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the aftermarket in terms of various bicycle components segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.
Global Bicycle Components Aftermarket: Competition Landscape
In the final section of the report, FMI has included the global bicycle components aftermarket structure and a detailed competition landscape to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global bicycle components aftermarket along with their business strategies to report audiences. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to an aftermarket segment in the value chain of the bicycle components aftermarket.
The next section includes an aftermarket share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global bicycle components aftermarket. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the bicycle components aftermarket. Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of bicycle components included in this study are Bosch Rexroth, Festo Group, SMC Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Igus, Phoenix Mecano AG, HIWIN Corporation, THK CO., LTD. and Thomson Industries Inc., amongst others.
Each market player encompassed in the Bicycle Components After market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Bicycle Components After market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Bicycle Components After market report?
- A critical study of the Bicycle Components After market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Bicycle Components After market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Bicycle Components After landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Bicycle Components After market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Bicycle Components After market share and why?
- What strategies are the Bicycle Components After market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Bicycle Components After market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Bicycle Components After market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Bicycle Components After market by the end of 2029?
Why Choose Bicycle Components After Market Report?
- Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
- Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
- Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
- Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
- Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients
MARKET REPORT
Managed Switches Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2026
Detailed Study on the Global Managed Switches Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Managed Switches market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Managed Switches market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Managed Switches market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Managed Switches market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Managed Switches Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Managed Switches market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Managed Switches market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Managed Switches market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Managed Switches market in region 1 and region 2?
Managed Switches Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Managed Switches market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Managed Switches market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Managed Switches in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
D-Link
Cisco
Dell
TP-Link
HUAWEI
Repotec
Phoenix Contact
Antaira Technologies
Redlion
General Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Lean Managed Switches
Modular Managed Switches
Smart Managed Switches
Standard Managed Switches
Segment by Application
Industry
School
Internet Bar
Others
Essential Findings of the Managed Switches Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Managed Switches market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Managed Switches market
- Current and future prospects of the Managed Switches market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Managed Switches market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Managed Switches market
MARKET REPORT
Fragrance Pack Market Sparkling Growth Worldwide Forecasts by 2023
Fragrance Pack Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Fragrance Pack Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Fragrance Pack Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Fragrance Pack by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Fragrance Pack definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gerresheimer AG
Swallowfield Plc
Saverglass
Verescence
Albea S.A.
Intrapac International Corporation
Piramal Glass Ltd.
Quadpack Ltd
Alcion Plasticos
Coverpla S.A.
EXAL Corporation
General Converting Inc.
Glaspray Engineering & Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Premi Spa
Continental Bottle Co. Limited
Fragrance Manufacturing, Inc
SGB Packaging
B.I. Packaging
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Others
Segment by Application
Perfumes
Deodorants
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Fragrance Pack Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Fragrance Pack market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Fragrance Pack manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Fragrance Pack industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Fragrance Pack Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
