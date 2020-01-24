Candle Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2028

Blood Dialyzer Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

key developments positively impacting the growth of the global blood dialyzer market include:

In June 2018, U.S Food and Administration permitted the marketing of two catheter-based dialyzers, namely everlinQ andoAVF system and Ellipsys Vascular Access system. These two were designed for creating a connection to the arteries and veins among patients with chronic kidney disorders who needed hemodialysis.

In April 2018, U.S CVS Health took an approach on early detection of kidney diseases and spreading awareness about home dialysis systems. Therefore, CVS Health started clinical trial in order to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of a unique home dialysis device.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global blood dialyzer market include –

Nipro Corporation

Braun Medical Inc.

NxStage Medical

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Global Blood Dialyzer Market: Key Growth Drivers

Increasing Cases of ESRD to Foster Market’s Growth

Over the past few decades, there has been a rising interest in understanding the requirements of hemodialysis patients. Several risk factors include adverse reactions, failures, and poor outcomes of conventional dialysis procedures have set path to the increased demand for blood dialyzers, which in turn is also fueling growth in the global blood dialyzer market. Blood dialyzers remove the excess fluid from kidney through creating a pressure gradient in between the two compartments of dialyzer. At the time of hemodialysis, three primary procedures which are most commonly used for gaining access to the blood such as arteriovenous fistula, intravenous catheter, and synthetic graft. All such facilities are also boosting the global blood dialyzer market. Along with this, increasing prevalence of several types of renal diseases, especially ESRD (end-stage renal diseases) is majorly propelling expansion in the global blood dialyzer market.

Growing USFDA Approvals for Blood Dialyzers to Contribute Demand in Market

Increasing global burden of different types of kidney disorders and rising mortality and morbidity rate due to kidney failure are also majorly contributing demand in the global blood dialyzer market. Along with this, rising healthcare expenditures in developing regions and significantly rising number of USFDA approvals for blood dialyzers are also providing impetus to the growth of the global blood dialyzer market.

Global Blood Dialyzer Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, North America holds the maximum share in the global blood dialyzer market as the region has witnessed a significant growth in the healthcare sector. Along with this, increasing incidences of chronic kidney disease and rising investments in healthcare industry are also fueling growth in the blood dialyzer market in this region.

