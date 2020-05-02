Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Analysis 2020-2026 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Size, Type, Share, Trends and Key Players – Kazmira, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Freedom Leaf

The global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market is valued at 414.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 3197.2 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

North America is estimated to have a major share in the global market.

Top Manufactures Analysis: Kazmira, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Freedom Leaf, Green Road, Medical Marijuana, Folium Biosciences, HempLife Today, Cannavest, Pharmahemp, ENDOCA, CBD American Shaman, NuLeaf Naturals, Select Oil, K.I.N.D. Concentrates, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Emblem Cannabis Oils, Whistler, The Lab, Absolute Terps, etc.

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Application

– Pharmaceuticals Industry

– Food Industry

– Cosmetics Industry

– Other

– The pharmaceuticals industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 80% of the market share.

