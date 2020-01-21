Connect with us

Cannabis Indicas Oil Market Structure, Industry Inspection, and Forecast 2025

Published

4 hours ago

on

The market study on the global Cannabis Indicas Oil Market will include the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2019 to 2025, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.

Download Free Sample Copy of Cannabis Indicas Oil Market Report: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=8594

Quantitative information includes Cannabis Indicas Oil Market estimates & forecast for an upcoming years, at the global level, split across the key segments covered under the scope of the study, and the major regions and countries. Sales revenue and consumption estimates, year-on-year growth analysis, price estimation and trend analysis, etc. will be a part of quantitative information for the mentioned segments and regions/countries. Qualitative information will discuss the key factors driving the restraining the growth of the market, and the possible growth opportunities of the market, regulatory scenario, value chain & supply chain analysis, export & import analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porters 5 Forces analysis among others will be a part of qualitative information. Further, justification for the estimates for each segments, and regions will also be provided in qualitative form.

Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Select Oil
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria
Emblem Cannabis Oils
Whistler
The Lab
Absolute Terps

Cannabis Indicas Oil Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
Organic Cannabis Oil
Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Cannabis Indicas Oil Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Recreational
Medical

To Buy This Report Full Or Customized, Visit https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=8594

Cannabis Indicas Oil Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The study will also feature the key companies operating in the industry, their product/business portfolio, market share, financial status, regional share, segment revenue, SWOT analysis, key strategies including mergers & acquisitions, product developments, joint ventures & partnerships an expansions among others, and their latest news as well. The study will also provide a list of emerging players in the Cannabis Indicas Oil Market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
Cyclical dynamics- We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions.
Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.
Spotting emerging trends- Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.
Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

Customize Report and Inquiry for The Cannabis Indicas Oil Market Report: https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=8594

This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
– What is the market size of the Cannabis Indicas Oil Market at the global level?
– Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Cannabis Indicas Oil?
– Which is the preferred age group for targeting Cannabis Indicas Oil for manufacturers?
– What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
– What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Cannabis Indicas Oil Market?
– Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
– How are the emerging markets for Cannabis Indicas Oil expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
– Who are the major players operating in the global Cannabis Indicas Oil Market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
– Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Cannabis Indicas Oil Market?

Request For Discount Copy: https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=8594

About DataIntelo:
DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info –
DataIntelo
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://dataintelo.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.

At US$ 375.9 Million Reached Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market With 7.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

  • Close to 600 neurological disorders affect approximately 500 million American every year, as per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
  • Growing incidences of nerve injuries and increase in obese population causing neurodegenerative disorders are two critical factors driving the demand for peripheral nerve stimulators.
  • Demand for peripheral nerve stimulators is expected to grow further given the high applicability through anesthesia procedures and in severe neuropathic pain.
  • Peripheral nerve stimulators being a targeted pain relief treatment allowing patients to take fewer pain medications indicates promising opportunities in the near future, specifically associated with pain management technologies.
  • Germany, U.S., Switzerland, Sweden, and Canada remain the top importers of peripheral nerve stimulator materials.

With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently clearing two neurostimulation devices- SPRINT endura and extensa, for treating acute and chronic pain, the future landscape for peripheral nerve stimulators (PNS) looks promising.

As per a recently released in-depth study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global peripheral nerve stimulator market is projected to represent a robust year on year revenue growth of approximately 6.9 percent in 2019. The global peripheral nerve stimulator market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 375.9 Million, during the same period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18982 

In addition, current advancements in the peripheral nerve stimulators would gradually increase the demand for treating a host of chronic pain conditions arising from cranial neuralgias and peripheral nerve dysfunctions.

Apart from their implantation being minimally invasive, the new variants of peripheral nerve stimulators also allow externally-placed pulse generators to wirelessly transmit impulses to the implanted electrode.

Moreover, miniaturization of neuromodulation devices and ultrasound-guided, minimally invasive implantation technique are some notable advancements, likely to shift the spotlight on non-drug pain management solutions, such as peripheral nerve stimulators.

Insights from Segmentation Analysis of Peripheral Nerve Stimulator Market

  • Regionally, Europe with anticipated market share of approximately 35 percent by 2028-end, followed by North America accounting for 33.6 percent, for the same period will remain the most lucrative market for peripheral nerve stimulators.
  • By the type of peripheral nerve stimulator, transcutaneous stimulators will continue to generate maximum revenue.
  • In terms of end-users, hospitals will remain the largest segment, in terms of revenue and the trend is likely to continue through the forecast period. Outpatient centers, on the other hand, are expected to showcase limited revenue-generation possibilities.

“Given the applicability of peripheral nerve stimulators as a targeted alternative for pain management systems as opposed to high dosages of medication affecting the entire body, key companies manufacturing peripheral nerve stimulators are making substantial investments in clinical studies to improve the quality of treatment and technology for nerve disorder-related devices.

For Critical Insights On The Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/18982

Advantages of peripheral nerve stimulator such as minimal or no side effects of administering neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) along with integration of next-generation technology, is likely to shape the future of peripheral nerve stimulator”, Senior Analyst, Persistence Market Research

Company Profiles

  • Stimwave LLC.
  • SUNMED INC.
  • Vygon SA
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Medline Industries, In
  • Enteromedics
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc.
  • SPR Therapeutics LLC
  • ElectroCore, Inc.
  • NeuroSigma, Inc
  • Others.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18982

PMR in its report on the global peripheral nerve stimulator landscape offers insights into the key developments and forward market strategies of top manufacturers of peripheral nerve stimulator. Companies are making novel innovations to specifically target peripheral nerve pain for patients who are not responsive to pharmacologic therapies. Key differentiation strategies adopted by key manufacturers include:

  • Tier-1 companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Vygon S.A, and ElectroCore, Inc. are likely to focus on expansion and acquisition strategies to further strengthen their market position. Boston Scientific Corporation, for instance, recently acquired BTG PLC to further expand its peripheral interventions portfolio with minimally invasive treatments for cancers and vascular conditions
  • Tier-2 companies including Medline Industries, Inc, NeuroSigma, Inc., Stimwave LLC will continue to focus on emerging markets for new product launches along with increasing their production capacity. Stimwave LLC, for instance, recently launched first wireless, micro-technology, and drug free neuromodulation device for relief from chronic pain.
  • Other smaller players are also projected to make acquisitions to expand their product and services platform, with a key focus on emerging markets in APEJ.
  • PMR also foresees substantial investments in R&D by companies and long-term contractual collaborations with research institutions.

At US$ 7,201.1 Mn Reached Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market With 5.8% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Solid dosage continues to remain the most preferred drug delivery form, used across a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical landscape, pushing the global oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market to a promising US$ 21.5 Billion cap, in 2019, predicts Persistence Market Research, in its recently released study on the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape.

Apart from being more cost-effective (compared to the novel treatment alternatives and increasing number of biologics) and patient complaint, oral dosage provides increased physical and chemical stability, controlled-release options, and superior ease of handling. The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 5.8 percent, through the forecast period of 2017-2028.

The market will continue to perform immensely well, given the unrivaled demand for generics, in the coming years. Key companies operating in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, anticipate substantial market growth through 2028, given the growing demand in emerging markets, continuing novel pharmaceutical formulations, and industry consolidation”, Principal Analyst, Pharmaceutical Domain, Persistence Market Research

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25768

The global market for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing presents a highly fragmented landscape, wherein approximately 11 percent tier-1 leaders including Patheon N.V., AbbVie Inc., Catalent Inc., Piramal Enterprises, Capsugel (Lonza), and AuroSource hold a lion’s share of nearly 63 percent. In addition, tier-2 and tier-3 players contribute approximately 12 percent and 25 percent to the total market share, respectively. Their key forward market strategies include,

  • Increased research and development activities by US-based pharmaceutical companies translating into a number of mergers—aimed at scaling production capacity of New Chemical Entities (NCEs).
  • Innovator companies outsourcing active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulation manufacturing is resulting in nearly 60 percent cost cutting.
  • Long-term contract manufacturing partnerships between companies, is expected to remain a critical demand growth strategy—with most CMOs building contract manufacturing facilities for pharmaceutical companies. The trend is mostly prevalent in the North American oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape
  • Product differentiation, in a fragmented landscape, would help companies to solidify their market position in oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market, globally.
  • Consolidation remains a perennial issue for the CMO and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), wherein acquisitions of either a standing provider or an existing pharmaceutical facility will dominate the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, specifically in US.
  • Big pharma are projected to balance their product portfolios and make substantial investments in their core capabilities.
  • CMOs are likely to strive hard to keep up with regulatory compliances—posing both as a challenge and opportunity for them.
  • Partnerships with third-party distributors will remain a highly adopted model.

For Critical Insights On The Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25768

“In the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, approximately 64 percent contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) pursue contract manufacturing as their primary business. The remaining 36 percent offer contract manufacturing in production facilities where they manufacture their own products. Of 280 largest CDMOs only 12.5 percent operate on global level i.e. their manufacturing and business development activities cover multiple geographical regions. Majority of medium to small size CMOs focus to serve their immediate markets”, the principal analyst explained further.

Novel technologies in the form of sublingual tablets and extended release beads in capsules are anticipated to benefit OSD contract manufacturers to either introduce new products or revive their older products. Apart from catering well to the patient segment having difficulties in swallowing tablets, including pediatric patients, extended release beads help in optimizing release rate, while reducing initial dose spike.

Sublingual tablets delivers quick medication, mostly used in pain management applications. Innovators are also betting on Amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs), providing them with more efficient solubility and stability, translating into safer drugs with enhanced efficacy.

Insights from Segmentation Analysis of Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) Contract Manufacturing Market

  • Tablet remain the most commonly preferred dosage form given the growing demand for specialized dosage forms including pediatric tablets and orally disintegrating tablets. By dosage form, tablets are expected to generate a revenue of US$ 11.2 Bn, in 2019, with immediate tablets contributing the maximum revenue share.
  • By end-user, small & medium size pharma and biotech companies will remain the most lucrative customers, in terms of revenue generation for oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing, considering small & medium pharma companies lack full-potential manufacturing facilities.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25768

Company Profile

  • Recipharm AB
  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
  • Patheon N.V.
  • Catalent Inc.
  • NextPharma
  • Capsugel (Lonza Group AG)
  • Aurobindo Pharma Limited (AuroSource)
  • Siegfried AG
  • Piramal Pharma Solutions
  • CordenPharma
  • Others.

At US$ 4,830 Mn Reached Oral Hygiene Products Market With 4.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Rising consumer thrust on dental hygiene has led to burgeoning growth of the global oral care market. Oral hygiene products are in increasing demand across the globe, and the oral hygiene products market drives around 74% of the oral care market.

The easy availability of oral hygiene products such as toothpaste and toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss through multiple sales channels including supermarkets, hypermarkets, drug stores, and e-commerce portals is pushing revenues in the global market.

According to a new research published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), manufacturers of oral hygiene products are wooing consumers with innovative products incorporating healthy, natural ingredients (herbal toothpaste, vegan floss) and advanced technology (battery powered toothbrush) to stay ahead in the game.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the oral hygiene products they consume and are demanding natural alternatives to chemical versions of their toothpastes and mouth washes. Manufacturers of oral hygiene products need to play the innovation game very well if they wish to sustain in this highly competitive market. This means moving away from synthetic compounds and embracing all natural formulations. Not to mention the constant focus on sustainability – the buzzword of the 21st century.” — Senior Consultant – Healthcare, Persistence Market Research 

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25915

Cosmetic Dental Treatments and Dental Hygiene – Two Major Growth Influencers in the Global Oral Hygiene Products Market

While a sustained awareness of dental hygiene continues to flood the global market with a plethora of products, there is another end of the spectrum fueling demand for oral hygiene products. People are buying cosmetic dental products to enhance their dental aesthetics and are also undergoing cosmetic dental treatments as part of their personal makeover.

This is pushing revenues in the global oral hygiene products market. Oral health awareness continues to remain the top priority of both consumers and companies in the oral hygiene products market and top companies are undertaking several initiatives to promote oral hygiene.

PMR forecasts indicate this factor will result in a burgeoning demand for oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, and mouthwash in the coming years.

Demand for medicated oral hygiene products will soar in the near future, according to PMR. Of late, there has been a high incidence of dental caries and other dental indications such as gingivitis, halitosis, and periodontitis. This has fueled the adoption of medicated oral hygiene products to provide relief from these conditions.

For Critical Insights On The Oral Hygiene Products Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25915

Innovation has seeped into the oral care market and consumers are spoilt for choice with the wide range of attractive oral hygiene products available in the market. Demand for electric toothbrushes, dental adhesive creams, denture fixatives and cleansers, and fresh breath strips continues to be on an upswing especially in the middle- and high-income classes of the population. This is expected to significantly impact revenues in the global oral hygiene products market.

The global oral hygiene products market is not without challenges. Rise in low-income population in several developing countries has reduced the focus on dental care, given the unaffordability of dental products by this class of the population.

There is a growing burden of dental caries and other dental disorders in low-income countries, keeping a large part of the below-the-poverty-line population away from basic dental care. The market for oral hygiene products in such countries is bound to take a revenue hit unless there is an improvement in public accessibility to basic dental care, according to PMR.

Further, the absence of efficient oral health policies in several countries is impacting the oral hygiene products market in a negative manner. Dental treatments – especially cosmetic procedures – are not covered under insurance in most countries and this is restricting several people from opting for these treatments.

This factor is anticipated to have a negative impact on the global oral hygiene products market to a certain extent.

Company Profiles

  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • 3M Company
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Dentsply International Inc.
  • Ultradent Products, Inc.
  • Dentaid SL
  • Others

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25915

The oral care landscape is dotted with mergers and acquisitions by the top players. Companies in the oral care market – especially manufacturers of oral hygiene products – are using M&A as a viable strategy to expand their brand presence especially in high potential growth markets. By acquiring smaller regional companies, bigger global players have made the oral hygiene products market highly consolidated by nature.

The leading players continue to dominate the global market for oral hygiene products, with new product launches and increasing consumer awareness campaigns as key strategies to retain their hold over the global market.

