Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2019 – 2029

The market study on the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market published by FMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the cannabis infused drinks market continues to face the turmoil of regulations on the sales and consumption of cannabis. Cannabis infused drinks market in Canada is expected to grow at an impressive pace, in line with the existing favorable federal regulations that back the sales of cannabis in the region. Alcohol industry giants are buying into the ‘potent potable pot’ concept, however key issues prevail, such as the maze of laws that deal with beer and pot. Following the legalization of marijuana in Canada, beverage companies have increased the production of cannabis infused drinks in different flavors to tap growing demand from enthusiasts.

Leveraging emerging technology and tracking trends in the mainstream beverage industries, to introduce innovative variants, is expected to remain the key strategy of manufacturers to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, growing consumer demand for cannabis that impart a particular effect is hard-pressing beverage companies to offer a wider variety of THC and CBD doses in their offerings. A greater emphasis on organic or natural ingredients is expected to mold prospects of the cannabis infused drinks market.

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market – Additional Insight

End-User Preference Remains High for CBD Cannabis Infused Drinks

The demand for CBD-based cannabis infused drinks is growing significantly among canna-curious novice users who want discreet, convenient, and controlled dose of cannabis. Although both THC and CBD cannabis infused drinks contain a plethora of medicinal and therapeutic benefits, the benefits of the latter and its non-psychoactive property continue to attract more enthusiasts. With a capacity to create a ‘high’ without any health risks that are associated with smoking is adding considerably to the sales of CBD-based cannabis infused drinks. This study estimates that gains from CBD cannabis infused drinks will continue to comparatively larger in the market.

Research Scope

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology along with holistic approach forms the foundation of the valuable insights mentioned in the cannabis infused drinks market. The Fact.MR report enumerates exhaustive information on the growth prospects of cannabis infused drinks sector along with captivating insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to garner actionable insights into the forecast analysis of cannabis infused drinks market. The report on cannabis infused drinks market has also undergone cross-validation to ensure the delivery of authentic information to the market enthusiasts.

