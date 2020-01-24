MARKET REPORT
Cannabis Infused Drinks Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players AbsolutAire, Inc., TechEngineering S.r.l., Optimized Process Furnaces, Inc., G.C. Broach Company,
Cannabis has become the buzz word in the beverage industry, and mainstream companies are already taking strides in the CBD- and/or THC-infused drinks landscape. According to a new study, the global sales of cannabis infused drinks will surpass US$ 200 Mn in 2019. While the legalization of marijuana in over 10 states of the U.S. sparked a wave of innovative product launches in the edibles space, the second wave of recreational marijuana legalization resulted in a lawful emergence and proliferation of cannabis infused beverages – alcoholic and non-alcoholic.
The study finds a remarkable uptick in consumer preference for ‘non-alcoholic’ category, which range from functional drinks, tea and coffee, to juices. Although the non-alcoholic category currently accounts for meagre shares of cannabis infused drinks market, prospects are expected to be bullish as the permeation of recreational marijuana gradually grows, and players tap the opportune potential in the demographic group that cringes away from alcohol consumption. According to the study, sales of non-alcoholic cannabis infused drinks will record a 30% Y-o-Y in 2019 over 2018.
THC-infused drinks have been the first preference among consumers, however CBD-infused drinks have also gained sheer traction in the recent past. These two cannabinoid categories are estimated to account for over 70% sales of cannabis infused drinks worldwide in 2019. However, the study opines that hybrid cannabis infused drinks that contain both CBD and THC strains will pick up pace gradually – estimated to register a 40% Y-o-Y in 2019 over 2018.
For large beverage manufacturers, the push into cannabis initiated by the fear of missing out; and the current boom in pot investment by leading beverage companies is driven by the already trending shift of millennials from the usual wine or cocktails to cannabis-infused beverages, beer in particular. Availability continues to be a key sales propellant of cannabis infused drinks, as these beverages are approved to be sold in modern trade chains across regions where marijuana has been legalized for medicinal and recreational use.
Leveraging emerging technology, while tracking trends in mainstream beverage industries, in order to introduce innovative variants, continue to remain key expansion strategies of players in the cannabis infused drinks market. Additionally, the growing consumer preference for cannabis-infused products, which impart particular effects has been hard-pressing leading beverage companies in offering a diverse variety of THC as well as CBD dosages in their product offerings. A greater emphasis on organic and naturally-sourced ingredients continues to mold prospects of the cannabis infused drinks market.
Fired Heaters Market
The Global Fired Heaters market report is a recent research, offers critical insight into the market dynamic. This report also assays delicate market issue such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their effect on the growth of the market. The report also discloses the analysis of present industry trends and opportunities of the market. Furthermore, the market insight offered in this report covers exhaustive study and valuable insight on comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and crucial view of the competitive landscape worldwide.
Global Fired Heaters market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:
This report focuses on Fired Heaters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fired Heaters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Key players operating in the fired heaters market, as profiled in the study, include AbsolutAire, Inc., TechEngineering S.r.l., Optimized Process Furnaces, Inc., G.C. Broach Company, Thermax, Exotherm Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Sigma Thermal, Hetsco Inc., Unit Birwelco Group, and Boustead International Heaters Ltd.
Global Fired Heaters Market Segmentation:
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Fired Heaters market with respect to following sub-markets:
Based on Product Type
– Direct-fired heaters
– – – Reformer
– – – Hydrocracker
– – – Gas Oil Hydrotreater
– – – Crude Distillation
– – – Vacuum Distillation
– – – Others
– Indirect fired heaters
Based on Configuration
– Vertical cylindrical
– Horizontal cylindrical
– Cabin type
Based on Heating Capacity
– Upto 10 MMBtu/hr
– 11-50 MMBtu/hr
– Above 50 MMBtu/hr
Based on End-use Sector
– Chemical
– Petrochemical
Based on Geographically
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
MARKET REPORT
New informative study on X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market | Major Players: Nikon Metrology, Nordson DAGE, YXLON, VJ Group, 3DX-RAY, etc.
“The X-ray Inspection Systems Technology market report gives CAGR value from 2015 to 2019 and how it is expected to reach from 2020 to 2026 with remarkable CAGR. The Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology industry market professional research 2020-2026, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size, gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.
X-ray Inspection Systems Technology market research report also gives information on the Trade Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.
The report provides information about X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Landscape. Classification and types of X-ray Inspection Systems Technology are analyzed in the report and then X-ray Inspection Systems Technology market analyzed by application and end users. Market trend analysis is done by historical data to current trends and situation in the market. It also shows future opportunities with the forecast for years 2019-2026.
Market Segmentation:
The X-ray Inspection Systems Technology market has been segmented based on different types and application. In order to provide a holistic view on the market current and future market demand has been included in the report.
On the basis of products, report split into,
Film-Based Technique, Digital Imaging Technique.
On the basis of the end users/applications:
Aerospace, Automotive, Power, Infrastructure, Government, Manufacturing, Food, Other.
Further X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market research report provides regional market analysis with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it also provides market investment plan like product features, price trend analysis, channel features, purchasing features, regional & industry investment opportunity, cost & revenue calculation, economic performance evaluation etc.
The X-ray Inspection Systems Technology industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.
Owning our reports and subscribing our eco-system will help you solve the following issues: –
- Uncertainty about the future –
Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This help our client to invest or divest their resources.
- Understanding market sentiments –
It is extremely crucial to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights help to have a hawk-eye view on a market sentiment. We keep this surveillance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.
- Understanding the most reliable investment centers –
Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.
- Evaluating potential business partners –
Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.
MARKET REPORT
Environmental Protection Equipment Market Comprehensive & Growth Potential In The Future 2020
Latest Report on the Environmental Protection Equipment Market
Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Environmental Protection Equipment Market during the forecast period 2020. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
As per the report, the Environmental Protection Equipment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Environmental Protection Equipment in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.
What Sets Us Apart from the Rest?
- One of the leading market research companies in the World
- Catering to over 300 clients each day
- Reports curated by experienced and trained analysts
- Customization available for every report without any delays
- Accurate representation of the data gathered from reliable primary and secondary sources
The presented market study bifurcates the global Environmental Protection Equipment Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.
The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Environmental Protection Equipment Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.
Essential findings of the report:
- Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments
- Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions
- Y-o-Y growth of the global Environmental Protection Equipment market over the forecast period 2020
- Key developments in the current Environmental Protection Equipment Market landscape
Some of the major companies operating in the global environmental protection equipments market are Feida Environmental Science & Technology, Create Technology and Science, Dongfang Electric Heating Technology, Hangzhou Boiler, Kelin Environmental Protection Equipment, Western Power, Longking Environmental Protection, Shengyun Environment-Protection, Combustion Control Technology and Xingyuan Filter Technology.
Key points covered in the report
- Report segments the market on the basis of types, application, products, technology, etc (as applicable)
-
The report covers geographic segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- RoW
- The report provides the market size and forecast for the different segments and geographies for the period of 2010 to 2020
- The report provides company profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market
- The report also provides porters five forces analysis of the market.
The report aims to address the following queries related to the Environmental Protection Equipment Market:
- What are the most notable trends in the Environmental Protection Equipment Market in 2019?
- How can prospective market players penetrate the Environmental Protection Equipment Market in region 3?
- What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Environmental Protection Equipment Market during the forecast period 2020?
- Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Environmental Protection Equipment Market?
- How are companies marketing their products?
MARKET REPORT
AI Sales Assistant Software Market 2019-2023: Increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Conversica, Drift, Clari, SalesDirector.ai
BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market” Research Report 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of the AI Sales Assistant Software with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the AI Sales Assistant Software on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Overview:
The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Report 2019. The Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2023 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, traders and suppliers to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.
The Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the AI Sales Assistant Software Market development (2019 – 2023).
The Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-Use Industry and Region. AI Sales Assistant Software market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.
Based on the Type, the Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market is sub-segmented into On-Premises, Cloud Based and others. On the basis of End-Use Industry, the Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market is classified into Large Enterprises, SMEs and others.
Latest Business News:
Conversica (August 12, 2019) – Conversica Delivers Advanced New Capabilities That Give Business Users Even More Freedom and Flexibility to Personalize AI-Powered Conversations with Prospects and Customers – Conversica, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for business, today announced significant advancements to its conversational AI platform which powers millions of front-office conversations between people and Conversica’s AI Assistants. These new enhancements are part of an ongoing effort to give business users the freedom and the flexibility to personalize conversations while still benefiting from the hundreds of proven pre-built conversations that allow Conversica AI Assistants to be productive from day one.
Through easier-to-use interfaces and more controls over the Conversica AI platform and the conversations it powers, business users can focus more precisely on the purpose of each conversation they wish to deploy while Conversica’s data science and engineering teams make sure the conversations result in faster time to value and greater business outcomes.
“Our design philosophy centers around our AI Assistants being easy to use and productive from day one. These innovative product enhancements are proof that we’re putting these ideas into action as we continue to build out our award-winning platform,” said Alex Terry, Chief Executive Officer for Conversica. “We’re placing the power of AI within reach for every Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success department and enabling those teams to engage their prospects and customers with highly personalized and nuanced conversations at scale.”
Top Leading Key in Players Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market: Conversica, Drift, Clari, SalesDirector.ai, X.ai, Troops, Cien, Saleswhale, Zia, Amplemarket, Tact.ai, Nudge.ai, Exceed.ai and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Conversica, Drift, Clari, SalesDirector.ai, X.ai, Troops, Cien, Saleswhale, Zia, Amplemarket, Tact.ai, Nudge.ai, Exceed.ai are some of the key vendors of AI Sales Assistant Software across the world. These players across AI Sales Assistant Software Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.
Region segment: AI Sales Assistant Software Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of AI Sales Assistant Software in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Report 2019
1 AI Sales Assistant Software Product Definition
2 Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer AI Sales Assistant Software Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer AI Sales Assistant Software Business Revenue
2.3 Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Overview
3 Manufacturer AI Sales Assistant Software Business Introduction
3.1 Conversica AI Sales Assistant Software Business Introduction
3.2 Drift AI Sales Assistant Software Business Introduction
3.3 Clari AI Sales Assistant Software Business Introduction
3.4 SalesDirector.ai AI Sales Assistant Software Business Introduction
3.5 X.ai AI Sales Assistant Software Business Introduction
3.6 Troops AI Sales Assistant Software Business Introduction
………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content
