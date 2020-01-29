Cannabis Products Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2019 – 2029

Study on the Cannabis Products Market

The market study on the Cannabis Products Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Cannabis Products Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Cannabis Products Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Cannabis Products Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Cannabis Products Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Cannabis Products Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Cannabis Products Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Cannabis Products Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Cannabis Products Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Cannabis Products Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Cannabis Products Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Cannabis Products Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Cannabis Products Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Cannabis Products Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Key Players in Cannabis Products Market

Some of the major players in cannabis products market are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc, Tilray Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., Cronos Group Inc., MedMen, Cannabis Science Inc., Maricann Group Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., and others.

Opportunities for market participants in the cannabis products market

Cannabis products are becoming the essential products to the various industries such as medical, cosmetics and others, owing to the comprising the medical benefits which are further providing the beneficial opportunities to the manufacturers in the global cannabis products market. The cannabis products are capable to cure some of the serious diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, anxiety, depression, pain relief, and other neurological disorders. Moreover, to benefitting the cosmetic industry by offering skin protection properties, cannabis products are also becoming useful for the cosmetics market. This is offering a profitable outcome for the market participants in the cannabis products market.

Regional Outlook

The demand for cannabis products is increasing in North America and Western European market primarily after legalization of marijuana in U.S. and U.K. These changes in law is expected to transform the overall industry of cannabis and will increased the demand for cannabis products CBD-infused products. On the other side, in countries of South Asia region such as India, the government has not legalized the use of cannabis, though it has diverse application in many products.

