Cannabis Testing Market to Showcase Healthy Expansion at 11.9% CAGR During 2018 – 2025
Cannabis Testing Market was valued at US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cannabis testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Global cannabis testing market, based on the type is segmented into product and services. The product segment is further bifurcated into analytical instruments and consumables segments. In 2017, the product segment witnesses the fastest and largest share. Additionally, the software segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
Global cannabis testing market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories. However, the stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, advances in cannabis testing equipments likely to add novel opportunities for cannabis testing market, in the coming years.
Top Dominating Key Players:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Sciex (Danaher)
- Merck KGaA
- Restek Corporation
- WATERS
- CannaSafe Analytics
- Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.
- Digipath Inc.
Cannabis Testing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.
The Cannabis Testing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
The report segments the global cannabis testing market as follows:
Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Type
- Products
- Software
Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Services
- Potency Testing
- Terpene Profiling
- Pesticide Screening
- Residual Solvent Screening
- Heavy Metal Testing
- Microbial Analysis
Global Cannabis Testing Market – By End User
- Testing Laboratories
- Drug Manufacturers
- Research Institutes
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Highlights On Future Development 2025
Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Snapshot
Flaunting an interminable and grandiose history of providing efficient immersive operator simulation and training solutions, MWPowerlab and Schneider Electric are setting some new standards for augmented reality and virtual reality. After acquiring MWPowerlab, Schneider Electric has been enjoying an augmented share in the global market with the addition of the advanced version of the technology to its portfolio.
The 3D visualization provided at an advanced stage and cutting edge real-time 3D technology offered by MWPowerlab are expected to scale up the Enterprise Asset Performance Management product offered by Schneider Electric. The augmented reality and virtual reality technology has become more accessible than ever in a wide range of world markets as a result of its extensive sustained development. Already included in Schneider Electric’s portfolio, the human machine interface (HMI) supervisory, asset management, and simulation solutions could be largely leveraged with the help of the real-time 3D technology offered by MWPowerlab. MWPowerlab has also stated that its augmented reality and virtual reality technology is anticipated to be tremendously optimized for applications in industrial verticals.
Although assisted reality glasses have had much of the demand in the recent time, the future seems to be on the name of mixed reality headsets, which surprise the wearer with more immersive experiences. By the concluding year of the forecast period, there would probably be a difference of millions between the market shares of assisted reality glasses and mixed reality headsets. With depth sensors and positional tracking in place, mixed reality headsets could allow interactions with holographic objects.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Overview and Segmentation
The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth in the coming years. This market is an extremely dynamic, exciting, and promising one and is single-handedly fueled by recent technological advancements. While the application of this technology is already established in sectors such as retail, healthcare, and consumer goods, it is predicted that in the near future, many more new and innovative applications will come to the fore.
The global market for augmented reality and virtual reality can be segmented on the basis of technology into augmented and virtual reality technologies. Among these, augmented reality is projected to witness immense growth during the course of the forecast period owing to the rising demand for AR in gaming, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and healthcare.
By way of sensors and components, the market is fragmented into software, hardware, and services. The hardware segment held the dominant share of over 72.0% in 2015 thanks to the high demand for devices such as glasses, head mounted display, sensors, and console.
The market can also be segmented by application into gaming, media and entertainment, e-commerce, medical, military, and education among others. Gaming, media and entertainment, and healthcare are the most promising segments and are expected to contribute considerably over the forecast period. Further, the demand for augmented reality and virtual reality-based head up displays is likely to increase in the automotive sector in the coming years.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Drivers and Restraints
The global market for augmented reality and virtual reality is fueled the soaring demand and usage of smart phones and the growing application of this technology in the healthcare sector. The high Internet connectivity and penetration is also projected to serve as a driving factor for the global augmented reality and virtual reality market.
Some of the major factors restricting the growth of the market world over are privacy issues, lack of awareness, and image latency. The need for hardware also hampers the augmented reality and virtual reality market in terms of capital investment. However, an increase in R&D initiatives and emerging applications will emerge as key opportunities, fuelling the growth of the market.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Regional Outlook
From a geographical standpoint, the worldwide market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. It has been observed that the augmented reality and virtual reality markets in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are immensely lucrative, with North America dominating the international scene. In Europe, media and entertainment accounts for a significant share among all end-use applications.
The Asia Pacific market is extremely promising and is slated to exhibit a staggering CAGR over the course of the forecast period. The hardware and service segments are expected to contribute significantly by 2025. China plays a major role in the expansion of the Asia Pacific augmented and virtual reality market.
The Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America markets are projected to contribute relatively lower revenue to the global market, at the same time, maintaining a steady pace over the forecast period. Hardware is anticipated to emerge as a prominent segment in MEA as well as South America as compared to the services and software segments.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Vendor Landscape
The key players competing in the augmented reality and virtual reality market include Catchoom, Blippar, Innovega Inc., Metaio Gmbh, Laster Technologies, Vertalis Ltd, Total Immersion, Augmented Pixels Co., Kishino Limited, Kooaba AG, Wikitude Gmbh, and Qualcomm Incorporated.
The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is increasingly dynamic and displays a high degree of competition. It is characterized by the presence of a few small-scale players and several of the world’s largest technology firms.
Bank Kiosk Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025
Global Bank Kiosk Market: Snapshot
Rapid technological advancements are likely to shape the future of the global bank kiosk market. The emergence of near field communication (NFC) technology and its incorporation with contactless payment options in the banking sector in Asia Pacific is opening new avenues for players in the market. On the basis of type, the global bank kiosk market can be divided into single-function kiosk, multi-function kiosk, and virtual video teller machine. Among these, the demand for multi-functional kiosk is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period. Combining various functionalities in one machine can help organizations in cutting down capital expenditure on application development, machine purchases, installation, and maintenance.
Based on components, the market can be categorized into software, hardware, and services. While hardware include card readers, printers, keyboards, touchscreens, card dispensing machines, and barcode readers and scanners, software used can be multivendor software, application development platform, content management software, and remote device management. Hardware is anticipated to account for a large share in the bank kiosk market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the spiraling need for independent software purchases to develop technologically advanced interactive kiosk is estimated to allow the software segment to gain significant traction during the same period.
In terms of distribution, the global bank kiosk market can be fragmented into urban, semi-urban, and rural. The higher knowledge among the urban population to use bank kiosk and burgeoning demand for self-service machines is contributing to the growth of the urban segment.
Global Bank Kiosk Market: Overview
The growth in the global bank kiosk market is projected to increase substantially across the forecast period. With a high level of competition and development of innovative features and products, the market is likely to register a healthy growth rate in the next few years. The remarkable efforts being taken by prominent players to offer improved and efficient customer service is expected to supplement the growth of the global bank kiosk market throughout the forecast period.
The research study provides a detailed analysis of the global bank kiosk market and throws light on the vital dynamics that are predicted to impact the development throughout the forecast period. The product segmentation, technological developments, latest trends, applications, and the key geographical segments have been included in the research report. Additionally, the competitive landscape of the global bank kiosk market has been highlighted to guide the new entrants in the market.
Global Bank Kiosk Market: Drivers and Restraints
The growing demand for self-service in a large number of security-related applications in the financial sector is one of the major factors expected to boost the demand for bank kiosks throughout the forecast period. In addition, a substantial reduction in the operational costs and the improved customer services provided by interactive bank kiosks are some of the other factors likely to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years.
On the other hand, the requirement of high initial cost for installation and the tremendously rising use of mobile devices resulting in significant reduction in the use of bank kiosks are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global bank kiosks market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for improved technology and controlling cyber security threats are predicted to curtail the market’s growth in the near future. Nevertheless, the increasing number of investments by leading players to supplement the growth of the overall market in the near future.
Global Bank Kiosk Market: Region-wise Outlook
To offer a strong understanding of the global bank kiosk market, the research study has divided the overall market on the basis of geography. Among the key segments, Asia Pacific is projected to witness robust growth in the next few years. The rising demand for bank kiosks and the increasing number of government initiatives to encourage the adoption of bank kiosks to offer convenience to consumer are anticipated to fuel the growth of the bank kiosk market in Asia Pacific in the near future.
Furthermore, the increasing focus of leading players on enhancing their market penetration, especially in developing nations around the world is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the market. The market share, size, and growth rate of each regional segment have been provided in the scope of the research study.
Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:
A large number of players operating in the global bank kiosk market and the rising demand for bank kiosks across the globe are the vital factors fuelling the growth of the market. As per the research study, this market is anticipated to witness intense competition throughout the forecast period. The company profiles of prominent players, along with their latest trends, financial status, product portfolio, business tactics, mergers and acquisitions, and SWOT analysis have been discussed in the scope of the research report.
Some of the prominent players operating in the bank kiosk market across the globe are Cisco Systems, Inc., Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd., OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yi of Computer Co., Ltd, GRG Banking, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp., NCR Corporation, Diebold, Inc., Glory Limited, Auriga SPA, Korala Associates Limited (Kal Atm Software), and Nautilus Hyosung
Global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing Market: Expansive Analysis of Trends, Dynamics, and Top Companies
The Global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing Market Research Report 2020 thoroughly depicts insightful evaluation of current and historic trends in the global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing industry. It examines the changing structure of the market alongside ongoing technological advancements, innovations, and significant developments that have been escalating the growth rate for the last decade. Crucial factors such as Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing market size, share, demand, production, sales, and revenue are also analyzed and forecasted in the report to help clients to comprehend the current and future market performance.
The global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing Market Overview:
The market has been aggressively performing across the world with an evenly thriving CAGR over the last few years. According to the studied market statistics, it is likely to strongly clutch a remunerative status during the forecast years with the rapid surge in sales revenue. A number of vital factors including rising Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing demand, product awareness, industrialization in the developed regions, increasing disposable incomes, population hike, market stability, and adequate financial sources are adding substantial progress to the industry.
Brief Outlook of Global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing Market Competition:
The report further delivers profound assessment of prominent Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing manufacturers and companies, featuring their manufacturing base, production methodologies, effective processes, Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing production volume, organizational structure, cost structure, raw material sourcing, major vendors, corporate alliance, serving segments, distribution channels, and global reach. Companies have also performed strives such as product research, innovation, developments, and technology adoptions to upgrade their industry offerings.
More importantly, the report highlights companies’ financial operations and performance with a precise evaluation of their gross margin, revenue, Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing sales volume, pricing structure, production cost, financial ratios, product value, and overall profitability. The report also examines their business strategies such as mergers, ventures, amalgamations, acquisitions, as well as product launches, and brand promotions that aid market players in expanding their global presence and setting new challenges in the industry.
Crucial Segments in the Global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing Industry:
- Military
- Medical
- Research institute
Global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing market segmentation is also enlightened in the report accenting crucial divisions including Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing types, applications, regions, and end-users. The product type segments are imminently analyzed in the report considering current demand, sales revenue, attractiveness, profitability, and growth potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of customer needs and wants towards the developed products. The analysis helps clients to precisely target the actual desires of their consumer base and enables them to make necessary developments in the final products and services.
Subsequently, the study revolves around the global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing industry environment incorporating pivotal elements such as provincial market regulations, stringent trade frameworks, market entry barriers, as well as the political, social, atmospheric, and financial context that could potentially affect market growth momentum in a negative manner. Current and forthcoming opportunities and challenges are also discovered in the report along with potential risks, obstacles, and uncertainties that are deemed to influence the market structure and performance of the several manufacturers operating in the global Nuclear Radiation Protective Clothing market.
