Caprylic Alcohol Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2015 – 2021

Global Lubricants Market is projected to expand with a growth rate of 3.65%, in value terms, during 2018 to 2025. The market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 185,155.3 million during the forecast period. With a rise in demand for vehicles across the globe, the need for better quality products is simultaneously rising to provide enhanced vehicle performance, better fuel efficiency, and lower emissions. This further trigger the market growth for lubricants during the forecast period.

Expansion in the automotive and general industry is driving the global lubricants market

The passenger car demand has been rising over the years, according to OICA. Passenger car usage has increased by 4.4% from 2014-2015. Emerging economies like China, India, Africa, and Mexico has witnessed exponential growth in terms of passenger car usage for instance in China the passenger car used has increased from 1,17,482 in 2014 to 1,35,805 in 2015. Rise in number of passenger cars are influencing the demand for lubricants, as the main purpose of lubricants in the passenger car is to smoothen the moving parts of automobile reducing vehicles friction and wear & tear, providing trouble free performance for a longer span of time. Thus, rise in demand for passenger car will promulgate the application of lubricants.

Industrial growth in emerging economies

Industrial sector growth is propelled by strong global trade, rising commodity prices, and supportive domestic policies in developing economies like India, China, Indonesia, and South Korea markets. Strong domestic growth, chiefly GDP growth fueled by private consumption and fixed investment has accelerated industrial sector progress which has positively influenced the application of lubricants in the industrial sector.

The Asia Pacific held the leading market share accounting for approximately 39.60% of the total market share in 2017

Geographically, Lubricants Market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among the above-mentioned region. Comparatively, China is expected to be the largest lubricants market followed by Japan, India, and South Korea owing to constant industrialization and robust growth of numerous end-use industries such as automotive and construction. Moreover, significant growth of the automotive sector combined with the growing purchasing power of the consumer in the Asia Pacific is estimated to propel the growth of the market over the assessment period, 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the Lubricant market is segmented into Mineral Oil, Synthetic Lubricants, Greases, and Bio-Based Lubricants. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Transmission and Hydraulic Fluids, General Industrial Oils, Process Oils, Metalworking Fluids & Others. Furthermore, the market is bifurcated, based on additives into Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Detergents, Anti-Wear Additives, Antioxidants, Friction Modifiers & Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global Lubricants Market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the Global Lubricants Market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Lubricants Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

Synthetic Lubricants segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace with a significant CAGR of 6.3% during the anticipated period owing to its better viscosity stability in extreme temperature conditions. Synthetic lubricants are manufactured by the combination of base oil and additives. Synthetic lubricants have enhanced quality and have several advantages over other conventional mineral-based lubricants. Synthetic lubricants help to increase the durability of the machineries and equipment.

General Industrial Oil & Process Oil Application is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. General Industrial oils are being increasingly used across several industrial applications as well in areas such as air compressors, auxiliary equipment, bearings, food machinery, gas engines, etc. Process oils increase the performance of rubber and tire products and provide high stability, with a relative inertness towards curing additives. Process oils have low volatility, and high viscosity and plasticity.

Middle-East & Africa is the fastest growing market for lubricants across the globe with a CAGR of 4.42%. The Middle East & Africa lubricants market is projected to grow exponentially in the next five years. The demand for Middle East & Africa lubricants is increasing and will continue to increase due to the tremendous growth in the transportation and industrial sector. The development of the tourism, mining, quarrying industries in Africa and crude oil and natural gas exploration, construction industries in the Middle East is significantly contributing to the increase in lubricants consumption in the region.

The Global Lubricants Market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are ExxonMobil Corporation, British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Total S.A., Chevron etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

