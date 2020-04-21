Capsule Endoscopy Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Capsule Endoscopy Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Capsule Endoscopy market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Capsule Endoscopy Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Capsule Endoscopy Market : Given Imaging, Olympus, RF, CapsoVision, IntroMedic, Jinshan Science & Technology.

In 2018, the global Capsule Endoscopy market size was 170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

Capsule Endoscopy uses a swallowed video capsule to take photographs of the inside of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine. For capsule endoscopy, the intestines are first cleared of residual food and bacterial debris with the use of laxatives or purges very similar to the laxatives and purges used before colonoscopy.

The capsule contains one or two video chips (cameras), a light bulb, a battery, and a radio transmitter. As the capsule travels through the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine, it takes photographs rapidly. The photographs are transmitted by the radio transmitter to a small receiver that is worn on the waist of the patient who is undergoing the capsule endoscopy.

The Middle East is the largest supplier of Capsule Endoscopy, with a production market share over 60%, while the sales market share is only 6%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in Middle East.

Asia, following Middle East, takes production market share of 22% and the sales market share over 28%. China is an important market of Capsule Endoscopy in Asia, accounting for 11% production market share and 12% sales market share of global market.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Colon Capsule will reach a market size of US$9.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$132.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The Capsule Endoscopy market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Capsule Endoscopy Market on the basis of Types are :

CMOS Photosensitive Chip

CCD Photosensitive Chip

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Capsule Endoscopy Market is Segmented into :

For Small Intestine

For Visualization of the Colon

For Stomach

Other(For Esophagus, etc.)

Regions Are covered By Capsule Endoscopy Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Capsule Endoscopy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

