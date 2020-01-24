MARKET REPORT
Car Alarm Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Directed, Scytek, Fortin, Scorpion Automotive, Easycar
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Car Alarm Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Car Alarm Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Car Alarm market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29994&utm_source=FSA&utm_medium=002
Top 10 Companies in the Global Car Alarm Market Research Report:
- Directed
- Scytek
- Fortin
- Scorpion Automotive
- Easycar
- Tesor
- Pricol
- Avital
- Hawk Group
- Python
Global Car Alarm Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Car Alarm market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Car Alarm market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Car Alarm Market: Segment Analysis
The global Car Alarm market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Car Alarm market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Car Alarm market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Car Alarm market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Car Alarm market.
Global Car Alarm Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=29994&utm_source=FSA&utm_medium=002
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Car Alarm Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Car Alarm Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Car Alarm Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Car Alarm Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Car Alarm Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Car Alarm Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Car Alarm Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Request Customization of Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/Car-Alarm-Market/?utm_source=FSA&utm_medium=002
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Car Alarm Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Car Alarm Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Car Alarm Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Car Alarm Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Car Alarm Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Call: +1 (650) 781 4080
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by Verified Market Research (see all)
- Smart Education and Learning Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Educomp Solutions, Cisco Systems, Mcgraw-Hill Education - January 24, 2020
- Smart Display in Automotive Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Robert Bosch, Panasonic, Continental, Denso, Magna - January 24, 2020
- Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Koninklijke Philips, Motorola Mobility, Summer Infant, VTech Holdings, IBaby Labs - January 24, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Snapshot
Perimeter intrusion detection systems are built by using sensors and various other instruments that provide protection to the consumers by helping them to identify the intrusions in their perimeter/property in time for action and assessment. Different types of sensors that are used in these systems are infrared sensors, radar sensors, microwave sensors, and fiber-optic sensors. They are typically deployed in fences, open area, and underground.
Microwave sensors are adopted widely in perimeter intrusion system due to its various characteristics like sensitivity and range. Radar sensors are commonly used in airports to avoid intrusions in air traffic control commands. These systems enable the reduction in the cost of the manpower, which helps the global market in gaining incredible momentum. Conversely, the existing perimeter intrusion detection systems have the high rate of false alarms which hampers the growth of the global market.
In the past few years, there has been an surge in the terrorist attacks and infiltration activities. In order to retain the security of the common people and of important data, the governments across the world are investing huge amounts in the security systems, thus, triggering the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market. Furthermore, the implementation of strict government regulations on the perimeter security is favorably working towards the growth of the market.
Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2171
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Overview
Perimeter intrusion detection systems are made up of sensors and other instruments that offer protection to end users by helping them detect intrusions in their perimeter/property in time for assessment and action. The various types of sensors used in these systems, include infrared sensors, microwave sensors, radar sensors, and fiber-optic sensors. They can be deployed in open area, fences, and underground. Some of the common verticals where these systems are used are military and defense, transportation sector, government, industrial, commercial, and correctional facilities. Based on service, the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market can be segmented into managed services, risk assessment and analysis, system integration and consulting, and maintenance and support.
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Key Trends
Over the past few years, there has been a sharp rise in terrorism and infiltration activities. To maintain the security of the common mass and data of high importance, governments worldwide are investing hefty sums in security systems, which is, thus, fuelling the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market. Moreover, the enforcement of stringent government regulations on perimeter security is working in favor of the market. These systems enable significant reduction in the cost of manpower, which is helping the global market in gaining tremendous momentum.
On the flip side, the high rate of false alarms with the existing perimeter intrusion detection systems is hampering the growth of the global market. Furthermore, issues pertaining to the integration of existing systems with new technologies are keeping the market from realizing its utmost potential.
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Market Potential
A trend that is likely to revolutionize the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is the emergence of video surveillance and analytics. The rapid pace of technological innovation in video analytics is adding extra value to intrusion detection solutions. The vast improvements in efficiency, capability, and reliability are pushing analytics from the periphery to the mainstream and thereby, pushing the global market. The prospects of this trend are likely to attract players in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market to focus towards incorporating video analytics in their offerings.
The practice of collaboration and agreements between market players is also paving way for breakthrough technologies that will shape the future of the global market. For instance, in April 2017, Magal Security Systems Ltd. announced a corporation agreement with Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. to provide smart perimeter intrusion detection systems to address the security challenges and prevent infiltration by terrorists in India.
Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2171
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Geographical Segmentation
The key segments analyzed in the research report are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will be a prominent destination for market players. The growth of the region can be attributed to sizeable budget allocated by governments for the defense sector and pressing need for security against terrorist activities. Moreover, the rapid advancements in the underlying technologies and high focus on product innovation are propelling the growth of the region.
Latin America is expected to emerge as an attractive pocket for global participants. Continuous innovations in perimeter intrusion detection systems to effectively counter intrusion threats are supplementing the growth of the region. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina will be sights of high growth rate in the region.
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Competitive Landscape
A raft of players in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market are adopting mergers and acquisitions as key growth strategies to expand their offerings. Besides this, key participants are paying high attention to product launches and partnerships to ensure inorganic growth in the market. In addition, players are pouring large funds into research and development of advanced products, which will help them in boosting their visibility in the market. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global perimeter intrusion market are Honeywell International Inc., Tyco International Plc., Schneider Electric, Axis Communications AB, FLIR Systems Inc., Senstar Corporation, Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited, Anixter International Inc., and Southwest Microwave.
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
Latest posts by Verified Market Research (see all)
- Smart Education and Learning Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Educomp Solutions, Cisco Systems, Mcgraw-Hill Education - January 24, 2020
- Smart Display in Automotive Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Robert Bosch, Panasonic, Continental, Denso, Magna - January 24, 2020
- Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Koninklijke Philips, Motorola Mobility, Summer Infant, VTech Holdings, IBaby Labs - January 24, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Gene Expression Analysis Service Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), etc.
“Gene Expression Analysis Service Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This Gene Expression Analysis Service Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the Gene Expression Analysis Service Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Download Free Sample PDF along with few company profiles
https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/5542467/gene-expression-analysis-service-market
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.).
Gene Expression Analysis Service Market is analyzed by types like Gene Expression Profiling Services, Bioinformatics Solutions.
On the basis of the end users/applications, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Research, Others.
Get Special Discount Up To 50% on High Selling Reports,
https://inforgrowth.com/discount/5542467/gene-expression-analysis-service-market
Points Covered of this Gene Expression Analysis Service Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2026.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Gene Expression Analysis Service market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Gene Expression Analysis Service?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Gene Expression Analysis Service?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Gene Expression Analysis Service for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Gene Expression Analysis Service market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Gene Expression Analysis Service expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Gene Expression Analysis Service market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Gene Expression Analysis Service market?
Ask Your Queries or Requirements at https://inforgrowth.com/enquiry/5542467/gene-expression-analysis-service-market
Contact:
Rohan S.
Email:[email protected]
US: +1-909-329-2808
UK: +44-203-743-1890
”
Latest posts by Verified Market Research (see all)
- Smart Education and Learning Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Educomp Solutions, Cisco Systems, Mcgraw-Hill Education - January 24, 2020
- Smart Display in Automotive Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Robert Bosch, Panasonic, Continental, Denso, Magna - January 24, 2020
- Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Koninklijke Philips, Motorola Mobility, Summer Infant, VTech Holdings, IBaby Labs - January 24, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Grow Light Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025
Global Grow Light Market: Snapshot
In order to stimulate and power the growth of plants and seeds a specially designed artificial source of light is used which is known as grow light. They are also popularly known as plant lights; grow lights are used in conditions where naturally occurring light is not available or in cases where the artificial sources of light are required to augment the sunlight. Grow lights are widely used in vertical farms, commercial greenhouses, and in horticulture, applications to increase and improve the yield. Some of the major types of grow lights are high-intensity discharge grow lights, fluorescent grow lights, and light-emitting diode grows lights.
Grow light technology helps in extending the hours of the natural daylight which further increases the health, growth rate and yield of the plants. Artificial lighting, such as high-pressure sodium lighting, LED lighting and plasma lighting can extend the availability of crops throughout a season. Growing awareness regarding the importance of alternative farming, owing to the less availability of fertile agricultural land and increasing population, are the key factors anticipated to spur the industry demand.Unlike traditional farming, indoor farming can produce crops throughout the year, which results in increased productivity.
Furthermore, indoor farming can protect crops from extreme weather conditions through the usage of techniques such as the controlled environment agriculture technology, where the facilities use artificial environmental control, control of light, and fertigation.
Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2213
Global Grow Light Market: Overview
A grow light is an artificial source of light energy, which is especially designed to stimulate and power the growth of plants and seeds. Popularly called plant lights, grow lights are used in situations where there is a lack of naturally occurring light or where artificial sources of light are required to supplement sunlight. Grow lights are widely used in commercial greenhouses, vertical farms, and a range of horticulture applications to better the yield. Some of the major types are fluorescent grow lights, high-intensity discharge (HID) grow lights, and light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights. The adoption of grow lights has gained traction in recent years, driven by the growing popularity of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and the increased adoption of LED lighting.
Global Grow Light Market: Key Trends
Growth in indoor farming methods and soaring popularity of commercial greenhouses for cultivating plants are the key factors propelling the grow light market. Government regulations and intensive initiatives to support the adoption of solid state lighting (SSL) technologies, such as LED, across various regions have boosted the market. The increasing adoption of automation in commercial greenhouses has helped growers maximize their yield using grow lights, thereby accelerating their implementation in controlled environment agriculture practices. Efforts by manufacturers to speed up time-to-market for energy-efficient grow lights and the launch of customized products with specific intensity and wavelength are expected to open up lucrative avenues in the market. With vertical farming methods gathering steam in various developed nations, the grow light market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities for manufacturers.
Global Grow Light Market: Market Potential
Noribachi, a U.S.-based LED technology manufacturing company focusing on clean lighting technologies for commercial applications, announced in April, 2017 the launch of its advanced, full-spectrum LED grow lights. The product line features a wide range of warehouse grow lights and DIY kits developed in its Northern California Growlab. The innovative and high-end LED grow light is used by farmers to facilitate the growth cycle of different types of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. The LED technology developed by Noribachi enables a number of commercial growers and urban farmers to optimize space, increase light output, and reduce their energy costs.
Noribachi’s Growlab (NGL) has been a key testing ground for several smart grow light technologies. As a vital part of NGL’s testing environment, Noribachi has developed a program known as “Customer Grow”, which encourages its customers to send plants with specific growth requirements to the lab for testing. During the testing period, the company designs a customized equipment or fixture to maximize light output with due consideration of the optimum growth conditions for each plant, thereby helping growers improve the quality and quantity of the yield.
Over the past few years, technological advances in LED grow lights have led to cutting-edge innovations in the farming and horticulture industries, thereby creating abundant growth opportunities for manufacturers of LED.
Global Grow Light Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the Middle East and South America are prominent markets for grow lights. The regional markets are driven by the rising adoption of indoor farming methods. Constant advancement in urban farming technologies and the growing popularity of hydroponics among agriculturists are key factors fuelling the demand for grow lights in the developed regions of Asia Pacific and North America. Meanwhile, the impending food crisis in some regions, particularly in various parts of Southern Africa, is expected to stimulate the demand for vertical farming and CEA practices, thereby boosting the adoption of grow lights in these regions.
Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2213
Global Grow Light Market: Competitive Analysis
Several emerging players are forming partnerships with commercial agriculturists and research institutions to develop innovative grow lights that help control light levels dynamically in order to augment crop quality and maximize yield. Leading players are offering cloud-based solutions to gain a competitive edge over others. Major companies eyeing a significant share in the grow light market include General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, LumiGrow, Inc., Royal Philips Electronics, Heliospectra Ab., IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Hortilux SchrEder B.V., Sunlight Supply Inc., and Gavita Holland B.V.
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
Latest posts by Verified Market Research (see all)
- Smart Education and Learning Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Educomp Solutions, Cisco Systems, Mcgraw-Hill Education - January 24, 2020
- Smart Display in Automotive Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Robert Bosch, Panasonic, Continental, Denso, Magna - January 24, 2020
- Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Koninklijke Philips, Motorola Mobility, Summer Infant, VTech Holdings, IBaby Labs - January 24, 2020
Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025
Gene Expression Analysis Service Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), etc.
Grow Light Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025
Passivating Agents Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2017 – 2025
Hardware Security Modules Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025
IT Operations Analytics Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2025
Enterprise WLAN Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025
Bone Regeneration Material Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024
Exercise Pulleys Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Global Demands 2020 to 2026
Product Engineering Services Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT6 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT6 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research