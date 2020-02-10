Global Market
Carbon Nanotubes Market is Estimated to Reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2027 – Forencis Research
The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market is estimated to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%, predicts forencis research (FSR). Carbon nanotubes are cylindrical molecules that rolled up with the layers of carbon items. They can be single-walled or multi-wall structures with a diameter of 1nm and more than 100 nm respectively. Carbon nanotubes own high tensile strength which is approximately 100 times more than steel of the same diameter. The nanotubes also possess good electric as well as thermal conductivity. Carbon nanotubes are widely used in a variety of industrial applications such as electric & electronics, polymer, medicine, aerospace & defense, automotive, among others.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand Form End-Use Industry
Carbon Nanotubes found innumerable applications in different end-use industries such as medical, electric & electronics, chemical & plastics, Energy and so on. The nanotubes noted the applications such as high-strength composites, actuators, energy storage, and energy conversion devices, sensors & nanoprobes, catalysts, and electronic devices. Thus growth in various industries as resulted in increasing demand for carbon nanotubes is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
- Attractive Chemical and Physical Properties
Many of the superior properties of the carbon nanotubes are derive from the graphene. Due to the SP2 bond between each carbon item, they have higher tensile strength than steel and Kevlar. Moreover, carbon nanotubes have a superior elastic property and thermal property. The carbon nanotubes can withstand up to 1382 °F at normal pressure and 5072 °F in vacuum atmospheric pressures. Due to attractive properties carbon nanotubes, it founds the number of application in industries which is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Manufacturing Cost
The carbon nanotubes are manufactured by the number of methods. The manufacturing methods are depending on the purity of carbon, achievable space‐time yield, and amorphous carbon content. Among them, high space‐time yield can only be achieved by Chemical Vapour Deposition processes. CVD process as also used when fewer contents available of amorphous carbon, carbon purity is generally decreased due to catalyst residues. Moreover, the laser ablation methods and arc discharge method produces the gram scale and are, therefore, relatively expensive. Thus the high manufacturing cost of carbon nanotubes is expected to impede the market growth up to a certain extent.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Type Covers: Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes, Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Key Segments by Synthesis Method Covers: Chemical Vapour Deposition, Arc Discharge Method, Laser Ablation Method, Nanotube Purification, and Others
- Key Segments by Fit Application:Electric & Electronics, Chemicals & Polymers, Energy, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Others
- Key Regions Covers: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type
- Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Synthesis Method
- Chemical Vapour Deposition
- Arc Discharge Method
- Laser Ablation Method
- Nanotube Purification
- Others
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Application
- Electric & Electronics
- Chemicals & Polymers
- Energy
- Medical
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Global Fleet Management Market Industry analysis and Market Forecast 2019 – 2024 - February 10, 2020
- Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is Estimated to Reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2027 - February 10, 2020
- Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027 - February 10, 2020
Global Fleet Management Market Industry analysis and Market Forecast 2019 – 2024
The global fleet management market is estimated to grow from USD 15.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 32.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the fleet management market include increasing focus on operational efficiency and supportive governmental regulations. Other supportive factors include significant growth in fleet management solutions owing to declining IoT connectivity costs and increasing emphasis on cloud computing and data analytics. The market is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.
Global Fleet Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Fleet Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
- On the basis of solutions and services the report includes primary types/elements of Global Fleet Management
- On the basis of end-user/application that are covered in the report are Commercial Fleets and Passenger Cars
- On the basis of region North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Fleet Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Fleet Management Market by Element
- Solutions
- Operations Management
- Tracking and Geofencing
- Routing and Scheduling
- Fleet Maintenance and Diagnostics
- Performance Management
- Driver Management
- Fuel Management
- Fleet Analytics
- Others
- Operations Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Operation
- Support & Maintenance
- Professional Services
Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type
- Commercial Fleet
- Passenger Cars
Fleet Management Market by Region
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Global Fleet Management Market Industry analysis and Market Forecast 2019 – 2024 - February 10, 2020
- Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is Estimated to Reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2027 - February 10, 2020
- Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027 - February 10, 2020
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is Estimated to Reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2027
The Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, says forencis research (FSR). A heat exchanger is a device used for allowing the transfer of heat from one medium to another at dissimilar temperatures. The heat exchanger medium consists of two fluids which flow close to each other but they are separated by material or metals which have good thermal properties. The automotive heat exchanger plays a vital role in maintaining the temperature of the engine and other vehicle components. Moreover, it is also used in cooling applications such as air conditioners. This device is used in the engine bay, exhaust gas, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing HVAC Usage in Commercial Vehicles
Automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) are used to maintain the internal climate of the vehicle as well as heating and controlling system of engine and other components. In commercial vehicles, the need for HVAC systems is high because the engine generates high power which would need a cooling system. Commercial vehicles are used to transport perishable goods, sensitive chemicals, medical drugs and others which would need the HVAC system to maintain the life of the goods.
Thus, growing HVAC usage in commercial vehicles is expected to drive the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.
- Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions. The development of innovative technologies is an outcome of the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has boosted the demand for heat exchanger, owing to EVs require better battery thermal management system. Heat exchangers such as plate-to-plate, liquid-cooled plate, are used in the electric vehicles for cooling and improving the battery life. As per the data shared by the Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017.
Thus, the growing adoption of electric vehicles has expected to drive the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Initial Cost
The initial cost of heat exchangers is high and in addition to it the operational, installation and maintenance cost increases the overall expenditure of this device which acts as a restraint to the market growth. Heat exchangers being a pre-requisite in the automotive applications, the overall cost of these parts is also a deciding factor to determine the overall investment returns. For instance, a premium heat exchanger system would result in low service cost and high durability which results in high service life. On the contrary, low-cost heat exchanger would result in low investments however, the overall maintenance and replacements intervals would be higher.
Thus, the high initial cost of the heat exchanger is a restraining factor for the global market growth during the forecast period.
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Radiator, Oil Coolers, Intercoolers,and
- Based on Design: Shell and Tube, Tube-Fin, Plate Bar, Double Pipe, and
- Based on Application: Engine Bay, Exhaust Gas, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and
- Based on Vehicle Type:Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EVs), and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Type
- Radiator
- Oil Coolers
- Intercoolers
- Others
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Design Type
- Shell and Tube
- Tube-Fin
- Plate Bar
- Double Pipe
- Others
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Application
- Engine Bay
- Exhaust Gas
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Others
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Vehicle Type
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)
- Others
Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Global Fleet Management Market Industry analysis and Market Forecast 2019 – 2024 - February 10, 2020
- Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is Estimated to Reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2027 - February 10, 2020
- Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027 - February 10, 2020
Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027
The Global Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6 %, says forencis research (FSR). Eco fiber are obtained without or with minimal use of any type of chemicals or pesticides impacting the environment. These fibers are obtained from the natural source or synthetically. Eco fibers such as hemp fiber, soy fiber, jute fiber and others are obtained from natural source whereas lyocell, recycled cotton, and others are obtained from synthetic sources. These are environmentally safe fibers, which are biodegradable and does not possess any health hazards to living organisms. These are widely adopted in textile, medical, packaging sector.
Eco Fiber Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Rising Concern Towards Reducing Environmental Degradation
The increasing usage of hazardous chemicals in processing and production methods in various industries has resulted into irreparable environmental degradation. This has led to major environmental threats such as global warming, carbon foot printing. This factor has led to higher concern towards minimizing the environmental impact, leading to rise in inclination towards ecofriendly products. Ongoing industrialization, growing textile industry with higher need for eco-friendly substitute to the conventional processing method is driving the demand for eco fiber.
- Increasing Demand from Textile Industry
Upward scaling textile industry is generating higher demand for more environmentally safe fibers., Increasing overall textile demand along with increasing popularity of the green and ecofriendly clothing among the manufacturers and potential population is expected to boost the market growth in the following timespan. Rising global population, increase in per capita income, higher spending on textile and fashion clothing along with betterment in living standard are some of the factors anticipated to push the textile growth, which in turn, escalates the eco fiber demand.
Market Restraints:
- Higher Cost of Eco Fiber
With the higher adoption of the environmentally safe fibers across the globe, there exist some hindrance related to the price of the eco fibers. These fibers are extracted and processed from either natural or synthetic source, through an environmentally safe procedure. The processing of the eco fibers is a laborious and consumes more energy, which escalates the cost of the eco fiber.
Eco Fiber Market: Key Segments
- By Source: Aloe Vera, Cotton, Bamboo, Banana, Coir, Corn, Hemp, Jute andRamie
- By Type: Organic, Synthetic andRecycled
- By Application: Clothing and Apparel, Home Furnishing, Packaging, Healthcare, Construction, Paper andOthers
- By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.
Eco Fiber Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Eco Fiber Market, by Source
- Aloe Vera
- Cotton
- Bamboo
- Banana
- Coir
- Corn
- Hemp
- Jute
- Ramie
Eco Fiber Market, by Type
- Organic
- Synthetic
- Recycled
Eco Fiber Market, by Application
- Clothing and Apparel
- Home Furnishing
- Packaging
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Paper
- Others
Eco Fiber Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
