Carboxylic Acids Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The Carboxylic Acids market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Carboxylic Acids market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Carboxylic Acids Market.

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds with high boiling point. These are made up of two functional groups: carbonyl and hydroxyl. Carboxylic acid is used in several applications such as food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, lubricants, and agriculture. It possesses a strong odor, especially volatile derivatives. The market for carboxylic acids is largely driven by growth of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in the food packaging industry and high demand for stearic, butyric, and valeric acid in the personal care & cosmetics industry. Rising usage of organic acids as growth promoters in the animal feed industry is likely to boost demand for carboxylic acid. However, stringent regulations regarding the production of petro-based carboxylic acids are expected to hamper the global carboxylic acids market. Furthermore, easy availability of substitutes in various end-use industries is likely to inhibit market growth.

List of key players profiled in the report:

BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LyondellBasell), Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Ashok Alco – chem Limited (AACL), Finetech Industry Limited, OXEA, VanDeMark Inc., Shenyang Zhangming Chemical CLtd., VVF LLC, Perstorp Holding AB (Perstorp)

By Product Type

Acetic acid, Valeric acid, Isovaleric acid, Formic acid, Propionic acid, Butyric acid, Isobutyric acid, Citric acid, Others (including benzoic acid)

By Application

Food & beverages, Animal feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care & cosmetics, Consumer goods, Lubricants, Others (including agrochemicals, textiles, chemical intermediates, rubber, etc.)

The report analyses the Carboxylic Acids Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Carboxylic Acids Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Carboxylic Acids market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Carboxylic Acids market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

