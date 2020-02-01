Card Printer Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2018 – 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Card Printer Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

Banking sector has witnessed noteworthy growth since the past several years across the globe. Governments in several developing countries are aiding their citizens to open bank accounts and are promoting use of credit and debit cards. Banks are looking forward to gain incremental profitability from service or product innovations that are deployed through digital channels.

This profitability can be achieved through efficiencies that are derived from process optimization and requisite operational changes. Consequently, banks are looking for better quality advanced ID cards for customers. This has pushed the demand for ID card printers and their consumables, such as card printer ribbons.

Increasing adoption of ID cards in manufacturing industry to boost sales of card printer ribbons

Post 2008 economic crisis, the manufacturing sectors has shown steady growth path, albeit at a slower rate. With emergence of technological advancements, streamlining of manufacturing operations and automation are being carried out by various manufacturers across industry verticals worldwide, with a view to reduce material wastage and time and enhance output and efficiency.

Growth in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to generate significant growth opportunities with respect to sale of for card printers, barcoding being one of the main reason, which is widely used in manufacturing sector. This is expected to trigger the sale of card printer ribbons at a significant pace in the coming years. In addition, fabrication industry is also expected to witness moderate growth during the assessment period, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the global card printer ribbons market.

Dual sided printing to witness increased adoption during the assessment period

Dual sided ribbons are most preferred by end users due to their capability to hold printing ink on both sides. This feature enhances their usability as compared to single sided ribbons. The dual sided segment in the printing type category is expected to be highly attractive and the largest with respect to value and volume. This segment is anticipated to dominate the global market and is expected to reach a high market estimation of more than US$ 670 Mn by end of 2028.

