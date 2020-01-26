Carlos Ghosn, who is an escapee, was a visionary of the electric vehicles

According to Market Study Report, In-store Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the In-store Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the In-store Analytics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global In-Store Analytics Market to grow from US$ 1.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 3.2 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period.Top Companies Profiled in this report includes, RetailNext , SAP, Thinkinside, Mindtree, Happiest Minds, Celect, Capillary Technologies, Scanalytics, Inpixon, Retail Solutions, Dor Technologies, SEMSEYE, InvenSense, Walkbase, and Amoobi.

“Merchandising analysis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Brick-and-mortar retailers have witnessed intense competition from various eCommerce websites, which has led to a decline in their growth. Merchandising analysis software provides analytical insights for building a localized strategy on the basis of strong and weaker-performing stores. It also explores incremental revenue opportunities with flexible ad-hoc analysis.

“In-store analytics market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the high growth potential, growing retail market, and increasing digitalization in the region with the rising need of businesses to remain globally competitive. Furthermore, the inclination of countries across the region toward emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, is also expected to fuel the growth of the in-store analytics market.

“Large enterprises to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the in-store analytics market”

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of in-store analytics software, and have started deploying them, as per their needs and available resources. The adoption of in-store analytics software and services among large enterprises is high due to the voluminous data generation due to the widespread customer base. Large retailers need to correlate voluminous data with customer behavioral information exhibited across the stores to gain meaningful insights and help support revenue generation.

