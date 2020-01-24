Carotenoids Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during2017 – 2025

Carotenoids Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Carotenoids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Carotenoids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1313&source=atm

Carotenoids Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

growth drivers of the global carotenoids market. Since the consumption of carotenoids prevents several diseases such as cataract, high cholesterol, cancer, and inflammatory polyarthritis, the demand for carotenoid-rich products is expected to rise. Moreover, carotenoids are used in a variety of applications such as supplements, pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and feed. All this will aid in the expansion of the global carotenoids market.

However, the growth of the market might be slackened by the low yields of carotenoid generation via chemical extraction or synthesis. High production costs might also emerge as a key bottleneck to market growth.

Global Carotenoids Market: Market Potential

There have been numerous developments in the carotenoids market of late. ExcelVite has come up with an FDA-approved palm oil high in carotene. The product ‘Natural Palm Mixed-Carotine Complex’ launched by this company claims to contain around 15 to 300 times as many vitamin A (retinol) equivalents as are found in leafy greens, tomatoes, and carrots.

The research and development team of Naturex Company has developed a novel stable coloring system for orange and yellow beverages. Usage of a particular rosemary extract has successfully prevented pigment degradation from light exposure, increasing the stability of beta- carotene. This has enabled the firm to launch a new craft soda that is expected to appeal to formulators and consumers alike. Similarly, a wide range of fat-soluble and water soluble carotenoids such as lycopene, beta-carotene, and lutein are provided by Farbest Brands in both powdered and oil forms.

Studies have found that the incidence of metabolic syndrome in aged men reduced significantly upon consumption of beta-carotene. This form of carotene is also associated with a lower risk of lung cancer.

Therefore, the carotene-based supplements might receive a substantial boost due to their health benefits. The demand for carotenoids has been growing in the food and beverage industry worldwide as the addition of carotenoids boosts the immune system, aids in the maintenance of sufficient vitamin A levels, and improves vision and texture of the skin.

Global Carotenoids Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global carotenoids market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. The rising demand for food coloring agents from the processed food industry in Germany and France has been responsible for growth of the Europe carotenoids market. Preference for natural and organic cosmetics products in countries such as Italy, the U.K., the U.S., and Germany will aid growth. Moreover, carotenoid-based anti-aging cosmetic products in Russia have been witnessing tremendous demand owing to the rising geriatric population in this region. The growth of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the rising disposable incomes of people, increasing health consciousness, and technological advancements in countries such as China and India.

Global Carotenoids Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for carotenoids appears to be extremely fragmented in terms of competition due to the presence of a large number of market players. Competition between the leading market players is likely to intensify over the coming years, as a result of several recent strategic product launches. Some of the major companies operating in the global market for global carotenoids market are Kemin Industries, ExcelVite, Allied Biotech Corporation, Farbest Brands, Chr. Hansen, Cyanotech Corporation, BASF, Naturex Company, and Koninklijke DSM. Several market players have been entering the market for carotenoids because of the availability of cheap labor and low cost raw materials.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1313&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Carotenoids Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=1313&source=atm

The Carotenoids Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carotenoids Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carotenoids Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carotenoids Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carotenoids Market Size

2.1.1 Global Carotenoids Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Carotenoids Production 2014-2025

2.2 Carotenoids Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Carotenoids Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Carotenoids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Carotenoids Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Carotenoids Market

2.4 Key Trends for Carotenoids Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Carotenoids Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Carotenoids Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Carotenoids Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Carotenoids Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Carotenoids Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Carotenoids Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Carotenoids Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….