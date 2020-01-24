Case Packers Market Worth ~US$ 2 Bn by 2027 – TMR

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the case packers market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global case packers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to several factors, about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the case packers market report.

Case packers are machines that perform operations such as pick and place, case erection, and case sealing. Case erection is the process in which box formations are done. In the pick and place process, products are picked up by automatic feeders or robotic arms. Robotic case packers can pick any asymmetrical-shaped products and place them at any desired destination. These advancements in technology are expected to drive the growth of the case packers market during the forecast period.

Rapid Decline in Cost of Case Packers over Past Decade to Accelerate Demand

Several packaging machinery manufacturers are introducing technological up-gradation in case packers to expand their market share by targeting a large number of consumers. The case packing operation is suitable for high volumes of products, and is expensive as compared to overall expenditure on labor. Hence, case packer manufacturers are developing machines that are more economical at a moderate pace of packaging, to target packaging firms with a small output.

High price of case packers is a major restraint of the market. Hence, efforts of manufacturers to reduce prices while maintaining the capacity of the machine drive market growth for case packers. Ergonomic factors such as easy interface, wide screen control panel, and controlled noise and vibrations are being introduced in machines to make the job easier for operators. This makes the machine suitable to be operated by low-skilled workers, resulting in higher productivity. Therefore, continuously developing technologies to meet the requirements of a wide range of consumers drive market growth.

High Consumption Accompanied with Exceptional Growth Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Case packer manufacturers have a strong market presence in Europe and North America. However, these manufacturers are expected to expand their presence in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, owing to abundant growth opportunities for the manufacturing sector in this region. Tier 1 manufacturers operating in the case packers market are seeing an increase in the demand for case packers in Asia Pacific countries, including China, South Korea, and India. This will further create growth opportunities for the case packers market in the region. Furthermore, Japan and China case packer manufacturers are majorly focusing on reducing the cost of machines without hampering quality.

Global Case Packers Market: Competition Landscape

Several regional and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global case packers market, particularly from developing economies such as China, India, etc. Thus, the market for case packers seems to be consolidated, and is anticipated to be highly competitive. Tier 1 players such as I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., and Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd. operating in the case packers market have been investing extensively in machine innovation and expansion of their existing manufacturing facilities.

Some key players operating in the global case packers market are I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Rovema GmbH, Tetra Pak International S.A., ADCO Manufacturing, Smurfit Kappa Group, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd, Cama Group, Douglas Machine Inc., PMI Cartoning Inc., Shibuya Corporation, Bradman Lake Group Ltd., Jacob White Packaging Ltd, Premier Tech Chronos., Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Econocorp Inc., and Brenton LLC.