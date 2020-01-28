Cast Resin Current Transformers Market: Key Factors Impacting Growth2017 – 2025

Cast Resin Current Transformers Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cast Resin Current Transformers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cast Resin Current Transformers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cast Resin Current Transformers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Growth Dynamics

Rising Demand for Efficient Current Transformers to Fuel Market’s Growth

Cast resin current transformers are mainly made up of epoxy resins. Such epoxy encapsulated transformers are designed in such a way that it can perform in extreme environmental conditions. These special types of transformers make less audible noise as the core and coils are completely enclosed with a solid mass of a mixture of silica sand resin. Moreover, this cast resin current transformers’ enclosure is constructed from heavy gauge steel. Such transformers offer several benefits ranging from physical protection and outer casting provided to the core, windings, and lead connections. All such advantages are also propelling expansion in the global cast resin current transformers market.

Furthermore, cast resin current transformers can withstand any harsh environmental condition as the fragile components are covered inside a waterproof casting and tough material. The epoxy coating in the transformer provides reliable protection from hazardous gases, corrosive atmosphere, and dirt. Cast resin current transformers are highly adopted in steel mills, pulp and paper plants, food processing facilities, mines, and petrochemical plants. All such factors are also expected to boost the global cast resin current transformers market.

Global Cast Resin Current Transformers Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is expected to lead the global cast resin current transformers market as the region has witnessed rapid industrialization. Along with this, rising disposable income, soaring demand for efficient and effective transformers, and burgeoning population could also be responsible for fueling growth I the cast resin current transformers market in this region.

