Catering Market in North America 2020 Growth Analysis, Demand, Emerging Trends, Top Players, Latest Developments, Investment Opportunities & Forecast 2025
Catering services have become a significant factor in carrying out any event successfully. Corporate and social events such as official lunches, team building events, parties & events, and festive functions have their specific food and beverage requirements. Along with this, catering requirements for facilities such as schools, colleges, universities, hospitals as well for corporate and industrial offices provide lucrative opportunities for off-premise contract caterers.
The North America catering market is projected to be valued at USD 89.60 billion by 2025 assisted by the rising number of corporate events in the U.S. and the subsequent growth of the business to business (B2B) event industry market. In 2017, the global B2B event industry market revenue stood at USD 30.3 billion and the U.S. constituted for 43.6% of the total revenue. The frequent and large volume of meetings and other corporate events in the U.S. have contributed excessively to the rapid growth of the catering industry. Thus, the US catering market size is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.
The North America catering market is characterized by the presence of contract caterers as well as restaurants that venture into catering to target a wider range of consumers. Restaurants who have already invested in equipment are focussing on increasing their return on investment by venturing into catering services. This expansion of their business channels creating increased revenue for these restaurants has positively impacted the market. The prevalent trait of having social gatherings such as destination weddings and other outdoor events is one the key North America catering market trend driving its growth. of is gathering momentum in North America. This has accelerated the growth of the North America off-premise catering market.
Business & Industry (B&I) generated the highest revenue accounting for over 19% of the North America catering market share in 2017. The U.S. has the highest number of corporate offices and industries, globally. The offices and industrial units provide their employees and workers food to ensure enhanced employee welfare. This has facilitated the demand for catering operators in this region.
The integration with third-party food delivery companies has been one of the major North America catering market trends. These companies have increased the consumer base due to the enhanced accessibility options offered by them. The food delivery companies have developed user-friendly apps and websites that allow users to view, customize and order their food. Thus, the collaboration of catering companies with the food delivery companies has enabled the catering industry to gather momentum.
The U.S. dominated the market in this region with a presence of around 12,600 caterers in 2016. The US catering market size was the largest due to the high demand from educational and corporate sectors. The revenue from the education sector which includes high schools, colleges and universities contributed the highest share in the U.S. with over 4% share in 2017. The increasing demand for catering services in corporate offices and factories is expected to render the B&I segment as the fastest growing sector.
The Canada catering market had witnessed a slowdown due to the decreasing consumer spending over the past few years. However, the increasing per capita disposable income along with the positive growth in real estate sector is expected to increase the demand for social caterers over the next few years. This is in turn expected to accelerate Canada catering market growth during the forecast period.
The competitive landscape of the North America catering market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of players. These companies include Abigail Kirsch, Aramark, Blue Plate Catering, LTD., Compass Group PLC, Elior Group, Sodexo, Windows Catering, Feastivities, Great Performance, and Panera Bread among others. The emergence of third-party food delivery companies has tremendously impacted the customer-reach of the catering companies. These third-party food delivery companies include ezCater, Inc., Caviar, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Clorder among others.
Key segments of the North America catering market
Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Billion)
In House/On Premise
Outsourced/Off Premise
Event Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Billion)
Corporate Events
Social Events
Industry Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Billion)
Business & Industry (B&I)
Education
Healthcare
Leisure
Others
Country Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Billion)
U.S.
Canada
Key Players
Abigail Kirsch
Aramark
Blue Plate Catering, LTD.
Compass Group PLC
Elior Group
Sodexo
Windows Catering
Feastivities
Great Performance
Panera Bread
Third Party Food Delivery Companies
ezCater, Inc.
Caviar
GrubHub
DoorDash
Clorder
Detailed Analysis- Billiard Cues Market 2030
Advanced report on ‘Billiard Cues Market’ Added by prophecymarketinsights.com, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Billiard Cues market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.
Billiard Cues Market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market also the SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats impacting the segment of the overall market.
Key Players Involve in Billiard Cues Market:
- Hamson Consultant Pty Ltd.
- Billiard Brands, Inc.
- Jianying Billiards Co., Ltd.
- Beijing Xingpai Group
- Cooler Master Co., Ltd.
- BS Ltd.
- LiquidWick Pool Cues
- FURY, Inc.
- Predator Automotive Group, LLC
- Parris Manufacturing Company
Billiard Cues Market Segmentation:
- By Type (Snooker Cue and Nine Ball Cue)
- By Application (Club, Race, and Family)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter One Global Billiard Cues Market Overview
Overview and Scope of global Billiard Cues Market
Sales and Growth Comparison of global Billiard Cues Market
Global Billiard Cues Market Sales Market Share
Global Billiard Cues Market by product segments
Global Billiard Cues Market by Regions
Chapter two Global Billiard Cues Market segments
Global Billiard Cues Market Competition by Players
Global Billiard Cues Sales and Revenue by Type
Global Billiard Cues Sales and Revenue by applicants
Chapter three Global Billiard Cues Market marketing channel
Direct Marketing
Marketing channel trend and development
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Marketing Channel: Marketing channel trend and development, indirect marketing, and direct marketing included in the global Billiard Cues Market.
Market Positioning of Billiard Cues Market: Brand Strategy, Pricing Strategy, Distributors/Traders List, Target Client
Market affecting Factors Analysis: Economic/Political Environmental Change, Technology Progress/Risk in Billiard Cues Market, Substitutes Threat, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change, and Technology Progress in Related Industry.
Finally, the global Billiard Cues Market offers an overall research conclusion and a market feasibility of investing in new projects is evaluated. Global Billiard Cues Market is a valuable source of guidance and way for individuals and companies interested in the sales of the market.
Down Jacket Market – Segmentation, Key Participants, Regional Overview 2030
Advanced report on ‘Down Jacket Market’ Added by prophecymarketinsights.com, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Down Jacket market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.
Down Jacket Market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market also the SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats impacting the segment of the overall market.
Key Players Involve in Down Jacket Market:
- Fast Retailing, Co. Ltd.
- Yalu Holding, Inc.
- Giordano International Limited
- EralGroup, Inc.
- Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Yaya Media, Inc.
- Bosideng International Holdings Limited
- Hongdou Group Co.,Ltd.
- Texwinca Holdings Limited.
- Meters/bonwe Fashion and Accessories Co., Ltd.
Down Jacket Market Segmentation:
- By Type (Man and Women)
- By Application (18-30, 30-39, and 40-49)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter One Global Down Jacket Market Overview
Overview and Scope of global Down Jacket Market
Sales and Growth Comparison of global Down Jacket Market
Global Down Jacket Market Sales Market Share
Global Down Jacket Market by product segments
Global Down Jacket Market by Regions
Chapter two Global Down Jacket Market segments
Global Down Jacket Market Competition by Players
Global Down Jacket Sales and Revenue by Type
Global Down Jacket Sales and Revenue by applicants
Chapter three Global Down Jacket Market marketing channel
Direct Marketing
Marketing channel trend and development
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Marketing Channel: Marketing channel trend and development, indirect marketing, and direct marketing included in the global Down Jacket Market.
Market Positioning of Down Jacket Market: Brand Strategy, Pricing Strategy, Distributors/Traders List, Target Client
Market affecting Factors Analysis: Economic/Political Environmental Change, Technology Progress/Risk in Down Jacket Market, Substitutes Threat, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change, and Technology Progress in Related Industry.
Finally, the global Down Jacket Market offers an overall research conclusion and a market feasibility of investing in new projects is evaluated. Global Down Jacket Market is a valuable source of guidance and way for individuals and companies interested in the sales of the market.
Ship Management Market 2020 Analysis By Key Players: Euronav, OSM, Goodwood Ship Management Pte. Ltd
Ship Management Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Ship Management market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Ship Management Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Ship Management market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Ship Management trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Ship Management market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Ship Management Market:
Euronav, OSM, Goodwood Ship Management Pte. Ltd., Tschudi Ship Management, ASP Ship Management, Lomar Shipping, Sirios Shipmanagement, Crowley Maritime Corporation, Thome Group, Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd
Applications is divided into:
- Military Ship
- Civil Ship
The Ship Management report covers the following Types:
- Comprehensive Technical Management of Ships
- Crew Provisioning and Management
- Ship Maintenance Management
- Ship Supply
- Others
Worldwide Ship Management market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Ship Management market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Ship Management Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Ship Management Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Ship Management Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Ship Management Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Ship Management Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Ship Management Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
