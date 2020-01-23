Caustic Soda Market Demand & SWOT Analysis By 2025 | Akzo Nobel NV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Arkema

Global Caustic Soda Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The Caustic Soda Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. This research study highlights informative data and in-depth analysis of Caustic Soda Market and its segments based on technology, geography, and applications.

The market for caustic soda is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for alumina in the automotive industry.

Global Caustic Soda Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies Akzo Nobel NV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Arkema, Covestro AG, Dow, Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd, SABIC, Solvay among others along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Global Caustic Soda Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Global Caustic Soda Market on the basis of Types are:

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Others

Other Adhesive Types

On the basis of Application , the Global Caustic Soda Market is segmented into:

Pulp & Paper

Organic Chemical

Inorganic Chemical

Soap & Detergent

Alumina

Caustic soda is available in solid, flake, or powder form, while its water solution is mostly used by the pulp & paper industry. Commercially, equivalent to 98% NaOH is quoted on a 76% sodium oxide (Na2O) basis.

Regional Analysis For Caustic Soda Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In Asia-Pacific, China and India are the major markets for pulp and paper production, while in Europe, Sweden and Finland accounted for approximately 60% of the European pulp production. China is the largest producer, as well as consumer of caustic soda. Additionally, the country is the largest pulp and paper producing nation in the world, as a result of its large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area).

The report has 150 tables and figures

