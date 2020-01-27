MARKET REPORT
Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2025
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Snapshot
The global market for cell culture protein surface coatings is slated to expand at a highly promising pace in the next few years, thanks to the vast rise in investments by governments and market players in stem cell research and development activities. Cell culturing is a method used for growing artificial living cells outside the natural environment, under controlled physical conditions. These cells are used to develop model systems for study and research of cellular structures as well as for drug discovery and genetic engineering.
Thus, the growing scope of cell cultures in various applications has led to the development of the 3D cell culture technique, which has been considered one of the key factors responsible for the overall past development of the cell culture protein surface coatings market. Earlier, only a meager percentage of researchers preferred using 3D cell culture technique for drug discovery. However, there has been a dynamic shift from the traditional methods to the current cell culture methods.
Moreover, commercial production of drugs and biologics such as proteins, antibodies, and vaccines using cell culture has helped expand the scope of the latter in the global market. Commercial production has provided extensive business opportunities to manufacturers in the global market. Diverse applications of stem cells such as development of bone grafts and artificial tissue are also expected to fuel the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings over the forecast period. In addition, increasing cell culture applications in toxicology studies and cell-based assays are further pushing the growth of the market.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Overview
Cell culture protein surface coatings help in improving cell attachment, growth, and differentiation. They facilitate consistent performance in various cell-based assays and in-vitro culture by improving cell adhesion. A variety of adhesion proteins and other biological materials derived from various sources are being used to enhance performance in cell culture, especially in cell lines that are hard to attach, such as transfected cells. The major types of cell culture are animal-derived protein, human-derived protein, synthetic protein, and plant-derived protein. Good cell attachment has gained increased significance in recent years for improving the recovery of cells from frozen cultures and increasing the stability of attached surfaces. With constant advances in stem cell therapies, a number of advanced protein surface coatings have emerged to study stem cells and to further the potential of regenerative medicine. These developments have positively affected the growth of the global cell culture protein surface coating market.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Key Trends
The increasing focus of numerous biotechnology companies and research laboratories on stem cell research to develop therapies for a range of chronic diseases is a key factor propelling the cell culture protein market. Considerable investment by the governments of various countries to fund several R&D activities related to regenerative medicine has fuelled the market. Coupled with this, the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products such as antibodies, vaccines, and drugs has stimulated the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings. The growing research on stem cells for finding therapies for various cardiovascular and neurological diseases is expected to boost the market in the coming years. The growing prominence of 3D cell culture over 2D cell cultures is expected to unlock exciting opportunities in the cell culture protein surface coating market.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Market Potential
The American Heart Association (AHA), together with the Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, announced in April, 2017 two grants–each worth US$1.5 million–to scientists working on cardiovascular extracellular matrix (ECM) research. Interested researchers have to apply for grants by May 10, and each of the two winners will be entitled to the magnanimous sum.
The ECM regulates all vital cell functions and is considered a highly useful biomaterial for investigators. This can be applied as a stable coating to be used in a variety of cell cultures. The initiative focused on investigating the role of ECM in the initiation and progression of a number of cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertensive heart disease, ischemic heart disease, cardiomyopathies, congenital cardiovascular malformations, and atherosclerosis and vascular diseases. The funding will further the investigation into the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. One of the most commonly used protein surface coatings used in ECM is collagen, which facilitates cell adherence, growth, migration, differentiation, and proliferation. The major research initiatives, opine the AHA, will be greatly useful in setting up a new paradigm in research in cell structure in biosciences.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Regional Outlook
North America is a prominent market for cell culture protein surface coatings and is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. The impressive growth in the regional market is attributed to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and considerable advances in stem cell research. In addition, the soaring demand for regenerative medicines for a range of autoimmune therapies is expected to fuel the demand for surface coatings for improving the performance of in-vivo culture.
The Asia Pacific market for cell culture protein surface coating is poised to offer lucrative avenues for players in the market. Favorable regulations for biologics development and a burgeoning biotechnology industry are the factors expected to lead to substantial demand for cell culture protein surface coatings.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Competitive Analysis
The market is fairly competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and global vendors. Leading vendors are actively focused on providing solutions having cell attachment ability and promoting in-vitro cell functions for a variety of cell types to gain competitive edge over others. Leading players operating in this market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore, Corning Incorporated, Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Neuvitro Corporation, and Progen Biotechnik GmbH.
Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Research Report 2020” New Document to its Studies Database
The Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market has been covered in this report which provides the basic information regarding the global market along with the overview. The consumer market, as well as the product definition, have been given by the introductory section of the report. The scope and outlook for the various products are also provided in this report alongside an overview of the market profile. Included in the report are also the description of the manufacturing technology and major industrial development trends influencing the overall growth of the Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market. The market indicators and key aspects have been studied for the period 2020-2026.
Drivers and Constraints
The report also contains a detailed discussion on the various factors hampering the market growth as well as the factors contributing to the growth of the Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market. The different factors have been studied in order to aid in predicting the market growth in a comprehensive manner with regards to the overall market size. The other growth factors playing that may influence the market in a major way during the forecast period have also been studied. Factors such as expansion of the industrial sector in developing countries and increase in trends such as manufacturing outsourcing can be the major driving factors for the production market.
Key Players
Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Hero Electric, Vmoto Limited, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., Johammer, Saietta Group, Energica, Alta Motors, Lightning, Yamaha, BMW, KTM, Victory motorcycles, Zero, etc.
Regional Description
The major market segments according to the regions based on geographic locations have been analyzed in the regional analysis section of the market report. The study conducted on the global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market gives a description of the regional and local markets in terms of the regional trade, demand, production and consumption. All the key countries have been grouped under major regional segments covered in this report which include Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The market size and growth potential of the different regions have been presented along with the forecast for the period from 2020 to 2026.
Method of Research
The overall Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market has been covered by the research aimed at providing quantitative and qualitative assessment of the market. Using data from both primary and secondary sources, the study also uses input from industry experts to give a report on the current market scenario. Some of the factors that influence the market in both positive and negative manner have been covered analysis of Porter’s Five Forces. This includes the threat from new market products and entrants, and the market dynamics influenced by suppliers and consumers.
Table Of Content:
1 Market Overview
2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)
4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)
5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Compression Pumps Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Compression Pumps Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Compression Pumps and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Compression Pumps, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Compression Pumps
- What you should look for in a Compression Pumps solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Compression Pumps provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- 3A Health Care, Inc.
- ACE Medical Co., Ltd.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
- ArjoHuntleigh AB
- Chattanooga Medical Supply, Inc.
- Bio Compression Systems, Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Lymphedema Pump and DVT Pump),
- By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Care),
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
New informative study on Healthcare Claims Management Market | Major Players: Athenahealth, Cerner, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Unitedhealth Group, etc.
“The Healthcare Claims Management Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Healthcare Claims Management Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Healthcare Claims Management Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
2018 Global Healthcare Claims Management Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Healthcare Claims Management industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Healthcare Claims Management market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Healthcare Claims Management Market Report:
Athenahealth, Cerner, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Unitedhealth Group, Mckesson, Conifer Health Solutions, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, The SSI Group, GE Healthcare, Nthrive, DST Systems, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Quest Diagnostics, Context 4 Healthcare, Ram Technologies, Health Solutions Plus (HSP), Plexis Healthcare Systems.
On the basis of products, report split into, On-premise, Cloud-based.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Others.
Healthcare Claims Management Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Healthcare Claims Management market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Healthcare Claims Management Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Healthcare Claims Management industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Healthcare Claims Management Market Overview
2 Global Healthcare Claims Management Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Healthcare Claims Management Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Healthcare Claims Management Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Healthcare Claims Management Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Healthcare Claims Management Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Healthcare Claims Management Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Healthcare Claims Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Healthcare Claims Management Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
