Cell-Free DNA Testing Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
Global cell-free DNA testing market was valued US$ 85.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 439.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.73 % during a forecast period.
Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is also called NIPT. The non-invasive prenatal test is a new technology being used to assess the risk of a pregnant woman’s and taking a sample of blood from the vein rather than inserting a needle into the uterus similar to amniocentesis. The cell-free DNA testing is used in many fields such as gynecology, oncology, and transplantation to identify mutations in cancer patients and identify various chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus, to know the gender of the fetus. Increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing healthcare awareness are the key reasons driving the cell-free DNA market.
Growing the risk of chronic diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyle & food habits is expected to drive the growth of cell-free DNA testing market. Health damaging lifestyle actions such as the increased use of tobacco & alcohol, lack of physical activity, poor eating habits or heavy consumption of fast foods, are the major driving factors for chronic diseases. Inherited abnormalities among infants are also increasing across the globe because of advanced maternal age. Advances in molecular pathogenesis, growing parasitic infection, the surge in prenatal complication, and alertness for prenatal testing is also boosting the market growth. However, problems like high test cost, lack of skilled healthcare professional and ethical issues related to genetic testing are obstructing the growth of the cfDNA market.
The cell-free fetal DNA testing is leading the market by occupying the largest share of market owing to the rising alertness in the people and requirement of safe & low-risk obstetric procedures for prenatal testing. The growth of cell-free fetal DNA testing market is mainly expected to exact and effective results for aneuploidy screening.
NIPT is a screening test which offers information regarding only Down syndrome (trisomy 21), trisomy 18 and trisomy 13. A trisomy occurs when there is an extra copy of a particular chromosome in every single cell. Down syndrome is generally caused by an error in cell division called â€œnondisjunction.â€ It caused when abnormal cell division results in extra genetic material from chromosome 21.
North America is expected to hold the largest share and highest revenue during the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Owed to the growing demand for a non-invasive test for cancer screening and clinical & research studies. An increasing prevalence of diseases related to lifestyle change and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies & demand for sophisticated medical services is estimated to grow in significant rate in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key player operating in the global cell-free DNA testing market are Berry Genomics Co. Ltd, Bgi, Biocartis, Biocept, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Boreal Genomics, Caredx, Inc., Chronix Biomedical, Circulogene Theranostics, Counsyl, Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems Inc, Exact Sciences, Foundation Medicine, Gatc Biotech, Guardant Health, Inc, Illumina, Inc., Inivata Limited, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Lifecodexx Ag, Molecular Md, Multiplicom Nv, Natera, Inc., Neo New Oncology Ag, Neogenomics Laboratories, Pathway Genomics, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Predicine Holdings Ltd., Premaitha Health Plc, Prenatalis, Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holdings Ag, Sequenom, Inc., Sysmex Inostics, Tai Diagnostics, Inc., The Chinese University Of Hong Kong, Transgenomic, Inc., and Trovagene, Inc.
The Scope of Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market:
Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Products:
Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (DdcfDNA)
Circulating Cell-Free Tumor DNA (CtDNA)
Cell-Free Fetal DNA
Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Platforms:
NGS
rPCR & multiplexed PCR
qPCR & dPCR
Other platform
Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Applications:
Oncology
NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Test)
Gynecology
Transplantation
Other Disease Conditions
Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Player Operating In the Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market:
Berry Genomics Co. Ltd
Bgi
Biocartis
Biocept, Inc.
Biodesix, Inc.
Boreal Genomics
Caredx, Inc.
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene Theranostics
Counsyl, Inc.
Cynvenio Biosystems Inc
Exact Sciences
Foundation Medicine
Gatc Biotech
Guardant Health, Inc
Illumina, Inc.
Inivata Limited
Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings
Lifecodexx Ag
Molecular Md
Multiplicom Nv
Natera, Inc.
Neo New Oncology Ag
Neogenomics Laboratories
Pathway Genomics
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Predicine Holdings Ltd.
Premaitha Health Plc
Prenatalis
Quest Diagnostics
Roche Holdings Ag
Sequenom, Inc.
Sysmex Inostics
Tai Diagnostics, Inc.
The Chinese University Of Hong Kong
Transgenomic, Inc.
Trovagene, Inc.
Global Mint Flavors Market 2019 : Future Innovation Strategies, Growth and Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2024
Global Mint Flavors Market Status and Future Forecast (2019-2024)
Global Mint Flavors Market comprises the market strategy, market orientation, expert opinion, and knowledgeable information. The report aims to define important portions and competitors of the market with respect to market size, growth, demand, and statistic. The report provides Mint Flavors market growth and revenue, market share, and size that helps understand future prospects. The report covers a regional development status, new project SWOT analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, key challenges, opportunities, and the forecast from 2019 to 2024. The research study contains depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.To understand clearly, the report provides data in the form of graphs, tables, etc. The report at that point gauges 2019-2024 market improvement patterns of the industry. Additionally, the examination of upstream crude materials, downstream interest, and current market elements are completed. The report covers the other parameters like technical advancements, market bifurcation, and capacity in the developing markets, globalization, regulations, and production. Global Mint Flavors market research report is fractionated into segments, based on product type, application, regions, and key leaders.
Top leading companies are: McCormick, Castella, Frontier, Lochhead Manufacturing, Nielsen-Massey, LorAnn, Steenbergs, C.F. Sauer, Cook Flavoring
Let’s Know Why The Report Is Worth Considering-
Utilizes Tools and Methodologies-: The Mint Flavors market has evaluated and analyzed various powerful market research tools and methodologies utilized in this report such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis, and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.
Performs Competitive Analysis: The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the major organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are achieving to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the beginners to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their footprints in this competitive Mint Flavors market.
Market Segment By Regions/Countries, This Report Covers:
The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2019-2024 covers:
- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)
- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
Some of The Key Questions Answered In This Report:
- Detailed overview of the market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.
- Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market
- What is market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?
- What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Global Mint Flavors market
- SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.
Bio Jet Fuel Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2026
Bio Jet Fuel Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Bio Jet Fuel market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Bio Jet Fuel market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Bio Jet Fuel market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Bio Jet Fuel market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Bio Jet Fuel market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Bio Jet Fuel market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Bio Jet Fuel Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
Global Bio Jet Fuel Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Bio Jet Fuel market. Key companies listed in the report are:
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Red Rock Biofuels
Honeywell International
Virent
Fulcrum BioEnergy
Neste Oil
AltAir Paramount
Preston
SkyNRG
Vega Biofuels
GEVO
Targray Technology International
Petrosun
Shirke Energy
Archer Daniels Midland
KFS Biodiesel
Argent Energy
Bio Jet Fuel Breakdown Data by Type
Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO)
Fischer Tropsch (FT)
Other
Bio Jet Fuel Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Military
Private
Bio Jet Fuel Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Bio Jet Fuel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Global Bio Jet Fuel Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Bio Jet Fuel Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Bio Jet Fuel Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Bio Jet Fuel Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Bio Jet Fuel Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Bio Jet Fuel Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…
Global Blockchain Insurance Market 2019 : Future Innovation Strategies, Growth and Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2024
Global Blockchain Insurance Market Status and Future Forecast (2019-2024)
Global Blockchain Insurance Market comprises the market strategy, market orientation, expert opinion, and knowledgeable information. The report aims to define important portions and competitors of the market with respect to market size, growth, demand, and statistic. The report provides Blockchain Insurance market growth and revenue, market share, and size that helps understand future prospects. The report covers a regional development status, new project SWOT analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, key challenges, opportunities, and the forecast from 2019 to 2024. The research study contains depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.To understand clearly, the report provides data in the form of graphs, tables, etc. The report at that point gauges 2019-2024 market improvement patterns of the industry. Additionally, the examination of upstream crude materials, downstream interest, and current market elements are completed. The report covers the other parameters like technical advancements, market bifurcation, and capacity in the developing markets, globalization, regulations, and production. Global Blockchain Insurance market research report is fractionated into segments, based on product type, application, regions, and key leaders.
Top leading companies are: AXA, IBM, Blue Cross, Guardtime, FidentiaX, Etherisc, InsCoin, Lemonade, B3i, Teambrella
Let’s Know Why The Report Is Worth Considering-
Utilizes Tools and Methodologies-: The Blockchain Insurance market has evaluated and analyzed various powerful market research tools and methodologies utilized in this report such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis, and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.
Performs Competitive Analysis: The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the major organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are achieving to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the beginners to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their footprints in this competitive Blockchain Insurance market.
Market Segment By Regions/Countries, This Report Covers:
The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2019-2024 covers:
- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)
- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
Some of The Key Questions Answered In This Report:
- Detailed overview of the market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.
- Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market
- What is market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?
- What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Global Blockchain Insurance market
- SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.
