Cell Line and Membrane Market Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2025

The Cell Line and Membrane Market market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Cell Line and Membrane Market market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Summary

The global cell line and membrane market refers to a market of products and services offered by cell line manufacturers and service providers that includes cell line types such as: immunotherapy cell lines, ion channel cell lines, GPCR cell lines, cell signaling pathway cell lines, gene knockout cell lines, cancer cell lines and others and cell membrane types such as: natural and synthetic. Cell lines and membranes find vast applications such as drug discovery and development, basic research, toxicity screening, biopharmaceutical production, drug screening, forensic testing and tissue engineering. cell lines and membranes have proven to be extremely beneficial across drug discovery applications. Furthermore,

the global cell line and membrane market could witness rapid growth over the forecast period of 2018- 2023 because biopharmaceutical companies are involved in high research and development spending and are adopting new technologies for drug development such as CRISPR, Spheroids, etc.

Furthermore, increasing investment in R&D in cell culture technology, high investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug development, and increasing adoption of cell line technologies in cell-based assays are some major factors that are expected to promote the growth of the global cell line and membrane market. In addition, factors such as surging demand for antibody production and advancements in technologies that accelerate the scale-up of cell lines are boosting global cell line and membrane market growth over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

High investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in drug development is considered as the major driver behind the growth of cell lines and membranes. Cell lines and membranes are used for various applications within drug discovery that include target selection, lead discovery, in vivo and in vitro studies, clinical trials and therapeutics, among others. According to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), global pharmaceutical R&D spending in 2015 was REDACTED and is expected to rise to REDACTED by 2022. This creates a wide pool of opportunities for adoption of cell lines. Also, according to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), there are about 7,000 pipeline medicines globally (as of 2017). Moreover, advancement in technologies accelerating the scale-up of cell lines is also a major parameter fueling growth in the global cell line and membrane market. The advancements in technologies such as CRISPR, Spheroids for Drug Development, Quantitative Cell Based Assay using a high content analysis platform, luciferase-based high-throughput screening assay, etc. have led to wide adoption of cell line technologies for drug development and research studies.

The global cell line and membrane market is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2018 through 2023. In 2023, total revenues are expected to reach REDACTED, registering an increment of REDACTED, as the revenue in 2017 was REDACTED.

The report provides an analysis based on the following market segments: product, end user and application. The product type segment is sub-segmented into type of cell line and type of cell membrane. The cell line and membrane market by type of cell line held the largest market share, REDACTED in 2017 in terms of revenue. By 2023, the total revenue from the type of cell line segment is expected to reach more than REDACTED. However, the type of cell membrane segment is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR of REDACTE D through 2023.

