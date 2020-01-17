Cellular IoT Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Cellular IoT Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cellular IoT industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Cellular IoT as well as some small players.

Drivers and Restraints

The key growth drivers of the global cellular IoT market are the increasing demand for extended network coverage and large capacity that can connect innumerable devices. Conventional cellular options such as 4G and LTE networks require high amounts of power. Moreover, these networks cannot be incorporated with several applications wherein only a small amount of data is transmitted inconsistently. Some examples are gas or electricity consumption and meters used for reading water levels. Cellular IoT, on the other hand, is capable of meeting the demands of low-power and long range applications. The large number of applications for cellular IoT will also ensure market growth.

Widespread awareness about environmental hazards and excessive energy consumption have been fuelling the need for energy management, which is offered by cellular IoT. The growing demand for green, eco-friendly homes is another key growth driver of the market. The increasing deployment of cellular IoT in smart meters and smart grids for inter-connectivity within individual meters is likely to aid the growth of the market. On the contrary, high fragmentation in terms of technology and inadequate regulation for spectrum allocation might pose a threat to market expansion.

Another driving force of the market is the growth of the NB-IoT segment. NB-IoT enables low consumption of power and extends greater coverage when compared to prevailing technologies such as SigFox. Therefore, they are slated to experience an upsurge in terms of demand.

Global Cellular IoT Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for cellular IoT can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World on the basis of geography. The North America segment furnishes a multitude of opportunities for the expansion of the cellular IoT market as numerous IoT developments have been taking place in smart building, agriculture, transportation, and infrastructure. The U.S. has been carrying out large-scale investments in numerous sectors for the implementation of projects such as Smart America, wherein IoT will aid the efficiency of healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, security, energy conservation, and emergency services.

The sprouting of smart cities in various countries of Asia Pacific such as India and Japan will provide further impetus to the global cellular IoT market. South Korea, China, Japan, and India are investing massively in the implementation of IoT in infrastructure, which will contribute towards the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for cellular IoT are U-Blox Holding AG, Gemalto N.V., CommSolid GmbH, ZTE Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc, Sierra Wireless, Sequans Communications, and Telit Communications PLC.

