Cellular Routers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027| Advantech, CALAMP,Cradlepoint ,Digi International, Moxa, Peplink International Limited

The global cellular router market accounted to US$565.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$1,639.4 Bn by 2025.

Advantech Co. Ltd.,Belden Inc. (Hirschmann),CALAMP,Cradlepoint Inc.,Digi International Inc.,Moxa,Peplink International Limited,SATEL,Siemens AG,Sierra Wireless

The cellular routers are the category of routers that provide connectivity for devices over cellular data network. These devices are considered to be an economic alternative to landlines either for backup or primary connectivity at remote locations. These devices are being widely certified by the key wireless services providers present globally. Some of these service providers in the cellular router market include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, Rogers, Bell Mobility and Vodafone. The web interface provided by cellular router enables an array of configuration that in-turn reduces the overall infrastructure cost by facilitating overall management, decreasing potential failure points and combining functionalities. As these routers are capable of connecting to the Ethernet securely and reliably, they considered to be the key solution for the companies willing to take advantage of IIoT technologies. The cellular routers are considered to be most suitable for catering to the demand for wireless connection of traffic & security, smart grid assets, remote data loggers, IP camera systems, sensing equipment and flow meters, LAN networks, process controllers, ATM (Automated Teller Machines) and several other self-terminals.

