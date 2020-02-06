Cenospheres Market by 2026: Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

According to Stratistics MRC, the Cenospheres Market is accounted for $393.55 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1, 228.21 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand from end-use industries and high growth in emerging countries. However, limited raw material supply is the factors hampering the market growth.

Cenospheres are hollow and light weight spheres with very extensive strengths used as structural lightweight filler. It occurs as a byproduct of coal combustion in thermal power plants. Cenospheres are prepared with silica and alumina. These are filled with air or with the inert gas.

Based on Type, Gray Cenospheres segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. High content of silica and iron and Gray cenospheres occur more frequently than white cenospheres in fly ash. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. Rising end-use industries, such as, oil & gas and automotive in this region.

Some of the key players in Cenospheres market include BPN International, Bulk Materials International AG, Ceno Technologies, CenoStar Corporation, Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd, Envirospheres Pty Ltd., ETS Inc., Khetan Group, Omya AG, Petra India Group, Qingdao Eastchem Inc., Reslab Microfiller, Scotash Limited and Wolkem India Ltd.

Types Covered:

• White Cenospheres

• Gray Cenospheres

• Other Types

Sizes Covered:

• Particle Size>40 Mesh

• Particle Size<20 Mesh

• Particle Size: 30-40 Mesh

• Particle Size: 20-30 Mesh (Ex. 30 Mesh)

Applications Covered:

• Composites/FRP

• Insulating Materials

• Paints, Coatings & Plasters

• Petroleum Industry

• Refractory Materials

• Roofing Materials

End-Users Covered:

• Buildings & Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Aerospace

• Automotive Sector

• Ceramics Sector

• Energy Sector

• Plastic Sector

• Recreation Sector

• Technology & Manufacturing Sector

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

