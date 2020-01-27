Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Ceramic Matrix Composites and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Ceramic Matrix Composites, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Ceramic Matrix Composites

What you should look for in a Ceramic Matrix Composites solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Ceramic Matrix Composites provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Key players in the global ceramic matrix composites market include:

Rolls-Royce Plc.

Coi Ceramics INC.

United Technologies

Composites Horizons

Ceramtec

Lancer Systems

SGL Group

Coorstek Inc.

Applied Thin Films

Ultramet

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global ceramic matrix composites market by product:

Oxide

Carbon

Silicon Carbide

Global ceramic matrix composites market by application:

Aerospace

Defense

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics

Global ceramic matrix composites market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

