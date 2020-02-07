Ceramics Markets Market Research Report: Latest Growth Rate, Development Trends, Sales & Revenue

3D printing is the highest growing segment in ceramic market. 3D printed ceramics market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during 2019 to 2024.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of ceramics sector. This is a compendium and most of the information is sourced from reports related with ceramics published by BCC Research during the year 2017 and 2019. This report segments the market into major types of ceramics such as technical, bio-ceramics, polymer-base, electro ceramics, transparent ceramics, and 3D ceramics. Each type of ceramics has been sub-segmented based on materials, sub-types, applications, and regional markets. Regions addressed in the report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global ceramics market and current trends within the industry.

Report Includes:

– 25 data tables and 40 additional tables

– An overview of the global ceramics market and description of technical, bio-ceramics, polymer-base, electro ceramics, transparent ceramics, and 3D ceramics

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Identification of market trends, opportunities, issues and forecasts for the global ceramics market and information on latest developments in the ceramics industry

– Detailed description of bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, and bioresorbable ceramics

– Knowledge about 3D printing processes for technical ceramics and discussion on post-printing processes

– Company profile of major players of the industry and coverage of their products, including Dyson Technical Ceramics, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, COI Ceramics, Inc., General Electric, Central Electronics Ltd., and 3Dynamic Systems

Summary

BCC Research examined the commercially significant categories of global ceramics market. They are Technical Ceramics, Polymer-derived Ceramics, Bio-Ceramics, Transparent Ceramics, Electro-Ceramics and 3D Printed Ceramics.

Key highlights for the global ceramics market are –

– Bio-Ceramics will be the largest segment for ceramics, reaching $REDACTED billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.

– The Electro-Ceramics segment follows the Bio-Ceramics segment, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the same forecast period.

– 3D Printed Ceramics is growing at the highest CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The last decade can be seen as the beginning of a new era in the development and use of ceramic materials as structural, electronic, magnetic or optical components. The ceramics field comprises a very diverse set of materials, including some of the oldest known materials and many of the new exciting materials.

In view of ceramics getting so much importance, BCC Research has decided that this is an appropriate time to provide a general outlook of ceramics market scenario in order to provide readers with an up-todate understanding of the value and structure of the global ceramics industry. This study reviews few submarkets published by BCC Research in the last two years related to material, type, and applications of ceramics. It highlights growing and contracting segments, technological challenges that the industry is facing, and possible solutions to those challenges.