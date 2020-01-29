Cereal Bar Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2020-2025 | Kellogg, General Mills, Pepsi etc.

PMR’s latest report on NFC Juice Market

The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide NFC Juice market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the NFC Juice Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for NFC Juice among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global NFC juice market are: Dohler, Gat Foods, LemonConcentrate S.L., Austria Juice, MAXFRUT, Poland’s Natural LLC., Krones AG, Trisun (Israel) L.T.D., Levy Group International, Ariza b.v., SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients., CONUVA, T.B. Fruit and others. The key players are looking for the reduction of cost and fluency in the value chain in the international market. Also looking more and increased opportunities in the global NFC juice market.

Opportunities for the Key Players in the Global NFC Juice Market

NFC juice is gaining popularity among the global food and beverage consumers. North America and Europe hold the leading market share in the sales of NFC juice products. North American consumers are highly aware of the beverage products and ingredients, besides expenditure power of consumers on food and beverage products is high as compared to other regions. These are the factors fueling the growth of the global NFC juice market. European people are known as highly health-conscious consumers of food and beverage products. Fruit-based food and beverage products are most loved and popular among consumers owing to these NFC juice witnessing high demand in the European region. The Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, based on population and economy. This region has the highest number of food and beverage consumers, currently NSF juice products witnessing average demand, due to a little high price. Thus, Asia Pacific will be one of the most potential markets for NSF juice in the near future.

