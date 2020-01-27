MARKET REPORT
Cereal Bar Market Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast 2028
Cereal Bar Market: Overview
Apart from regular cereal bars used as a snack bar or mini meal, calcium fortified cereal bars are witnessing increasing uptake. Calcium fortified cereal bars are increasingly being consumed by women between 18 and 50 years to prevent osteoporosis. This marks a new trend for the growth of cereal bar market.
Cereal bars are available in various types as combination of cereals, nuts, seeds, honey, and dried fruits. They are now also available in sugar and non-sugar varieties.
An upcoming research report on cereal bar market provides detailed insights into growth trends and opportunities likely to come to the fore in the said market over the 2018-2028 forecast period. Drivers and challenges pertinent to the cereal bar market are examined to provide reliable analysis of the cereal bar market over the forecast period.
Cereal Bar Market: Competitive Landscape
The global cereal bar market features a fragmented vendor landscape due to presence of a large number of players in this space. However, large established food companies, namely Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, and Nestle S.A. hold a share in the overall cereal bar market. Established product lines of cereal bars, as well product innovations for healthy options are key behind growth of these companies in the cereal bar market.
On the other hand, expanding product line of food companies in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is intensifying competition in the overall cereal bar market. Small regional product manufacturers are vying to foray into packaged snack segment, including cereal bars.
Small food companies gain advantage of low price point and expanding distribution channels, especially online sales.
Cereal Bar Market: Key Trends
Changing lifestyles in emerging economies due to economic growth has influenced food habits of individuals in these countries. In urban areas, increasing purchasing power and busy everyday routine, wherein mostly both partners are working has led to rapid adoption of packaged foods, including cereal bars. Cereal bars are increasingly used as a convenient breakfast option or mid-morning snack among busy urbanites.
With growing popularity of cereal bars as a preferred snack option, availability in few types with combination of nuts, seeds, and dried fruit is increasing their uptake. Cereal bars are now deemed as a healthy snack option, thereby leading to an uptick in their demand. This fuels growth of cereal bar market in emerging economies.
Apart from this, availability in attractive and convenient packaging makes cereal bars preferred as an on-the-go food, especially among students and office goers.
Cereal bars are consumed for weight loss and fitness goals as well. Individuals seeking weight loss consume cereal bars to keep a check on everyday calorie intake. Gym goers and fitness enthusiasts also consume cereal bars for nutrition packed in a bar, which are easy to carry and easy to consume. Such food habits favor growth of cereal bar market.
Cereal Bar Market: Regional Outlook
North America currently is the leading consumer of cereal bars among other key regions in the cereal bar market. Excess availability of packaged snacks along with practices of consumption of on-the-go food makes North America the leading consumer of cereal bars.
Besides this, discerning consumers striving to adopt healthy snack options is fuelling demand for cereal bars in the region.
Europe also exhibits substantial demand for cereal bars due to high purchasing power of individuals, which makes way for wide consumption of convenient packaged food.
Vietnam Information Technology (IT) market by Type, Stage, End-User
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Vietnam Information Technology (IT) Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 70 pages with table and figures in it.
Global Information Technology market is growing at a rapid pace year over year. “The global information technology industry will grow at a rate of 4.0% in 2019” notes OGAnalysis.
Increasing software AI and automation, adoption of Data Analytics in end-user industries, along with the scope and potential for the global information technology market are likely to have a significant rise in the forecast period. Growing acquisitions in the IT industry is significantly impacting the growth of the IT industry over the last decade.
This report studies the Information Technology (IT) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Information Technology (IT) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Vietnam’s information technology is estimated to be one of the emerging markets in the future, which requires hardware, software and other IT services. Through database management, IT technology is used in libraries, hospitals, banks, shops, prisons, hotels, airports, train stations, and others.
Private and government consumption will further support IT spending in Vietnam. Cloud computing and the Internet of Things are vital for market expansion over the medium term, due to their immense potential for industrial growth. The industry’s IT software and service segment experienced the fastest growth in the past decade, which has strengthened by strong government support. Furthermore, wide usage of computers and growing access to the internet and rising internet penetration are driving the market demand in Vietnam.
Information technology Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year with emerging applications and widening product portfolio. This OGAnalysis report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the Information Technology Market for 2016-2026.
The Information Technology Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s Information Technology Market. Key trends and critical insights into Information Technology Markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.
Vietnam Hardware, Vietnam Personal Computer, Vietnam IT Software, and Services markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026.
The information technology Market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Vietnam on the regional front and benchmark its operations.
Global Information technology, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America information and technology market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.
Vietnam population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Information Technology Markets.
Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading Information Technology companies in Vietnam detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.
Cold Storage Insulated Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2018 to 2026
Cold Storage Insulated Market Growth Projection
The new report on the Cold Storage Insulated Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Cold Storage Insulated Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2026. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Cold Storage Insulated Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Cold Storage Insulated Market in the upcoming years.
The report suggests that the Cold Storage Insulated Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Cold Storage Insulated market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Cold Storage Insulated Market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Cold Storage Insulated Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Cold Storage Insulated Market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Cold Storage Insulated market reducing their environmental footprint?
- Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Cold Storage Insulated Market landscape?
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Cold Storage Insulated Market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Cold Storage Insulated Market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape
Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2027
Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market: Introduction
Chronic illnesses, for example, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration issues which exceedingly influences the retina area can be counteracted by early screening aided by retina scanners.
The favorable circumstances related with retinal scans are a low event of false positives, exceptionally dependable and performed in an extremely short span of time. The restrictions related with this innovation is its precisions gets hampered by eye illnesses, for example, severe astigmatism and cataract high device cost is still in its early stage to be utilized on an enormous scale business use.
Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market: Novel Development
Biomedical specialists at Duke University have now built up a compact OCT scanner that is multiple times lighter than current business frameworks and is relied upon to be sold for around US$15,000. The group trusts that the new scanner, which conveys practically identical picture quality to current frameworks, could expand access to retinal imaging and help bring this vision-sparing innovation to underprivileged areas all through the world.
Emergence of major players in Europe and North America, for example, ROWIAK GmbH, Welch Allyn, and HEINE Optotechnik, and so on. These players are indulging into mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to improve their product portfolio and expand their global reach. Firms are also investing in research activities to develop portfolio.
Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market Dynamics
The diagnosis is performed by throwing a light emission energy infrared light in the eye so as to follow the one of a kind example of retinal veins. The favorable circumstances related with retinal outputs are a low event of false positives, very dependable and performed inside a brief length of time. The confinements related with this innovation is its precision gets obstructions by eye infections, for example, cataract.
Therapeutic analysis is driving the applications fragment for handheld retinal scanners market. The human eye retina gets influenced during the event of constant infection, for example, cardiovascular sickness, diabetic retinopathy, Lyme ailment, and so forth. Early screening with retina scanners helps in the determination of such incessant illnesses. Banking and security segment will lead the market in the upcoming years because of expanding popularity of immaculate retinal diagnosis innovation in the customer authentication and identification to keep away from false bank exchange and deal with account security. IT segment is working tenaciously in creating Mobile Authentication through Retina Scanner (MARS) innovation to guarantee defense and civilian security.
Global Handheld Retinal Scanners Market: Geographical Analysis
North America at present holds the maximum share of global handheld retinal scanners market and is the biggest local market. Expanding population of retina scan biometric innovation in maintaining banking security and rising cases of chronic eye infection boost the market development in North America.
Moreover, Europe is the second biggest market because of an expanding number of elderly people experiencing age-related macular degeneration (ADME) and the presence of major players. Asia Pacific is the third largest region leading in the global handheld retinal scanners market share and will result in brilliant development during the upcoming years because of creating healthcare framework and widespread development in biometric innovation.
