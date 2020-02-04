Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Insomnia Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Insomnia .

This report studies the global market size of Insomnia , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Insomnia Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Insomnia history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Insomnia market, the following companies are covered:

The global insomnia market can be segmented on the basis of treatment into pharmacological treatments, which can be further sub-segmented into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids, and non-pharmacological treatments. The sub-segment of prescription sleep aids can be further divided into non-benzodiazepines, benzodiazepines, orexin antagonists, melatonin receptor antagonists, and other prescription sleep aids. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Insomnia Market: Trends and Opportunities

The launch of new drugs and rehabilitation services is the primary driver for the market. In addition to that, government support across various countries is now quite evident for the players to invest and indulge into the research and development of new drugs and diagnosis. However, factors such as erosion in branded drugs sales and escalating adoption of generics, which are cost efficient while providing equal efficacy in comparison to branded products, are expected to hinder the growth rate of the global insomnia market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, over-the-counter (OTC) sleep aids sub-segment currently serves the maximum demand and is expected to remain most prominent over the course of the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 due to its greater efficacy than benzodiazepine and non-benzodiazepine drugs. The OTC sleep aids can be further segmented into melatonin, antihistamines, valerian roots, and other dietary and herbal supplements.

Global Insomnia Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America serves the maximum demand for insomnia treat when compared to the rest of the regions across the globe, which is primarily attributed to restless lifestyle in country-wide market of the U.S. However, urban population in the region of Asia Pacific, particularly the emerging economies of India and China, are exhibiting similar trends and hence are projected to be lucrative regional markets for insomnia over the course of the forecast period. Europe is expected to remain another fruitful regional market.

Companies mentioned in this research report

The report identifies several prominent companies currently functional in the global insomnia market including Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.).

