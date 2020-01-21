MARKET REPORT
Cervical Pillows Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017 – 2027
Factors boosting revenue growth of the global cervical pillows market across key geographies
Rising sports injuries in North America: One of the important factors boosting revenue growth of the cervical pillows market in the region is a growing instance of neck and other sports related cervical injuries. Tearing of ligaments and muscles of the neck is a common occurrence with people who regularly play sports. Head, shoulder and neck injuries are caused by direct blows; and cervical pillows are increasingly preferred by sportspeople as well as athletes for pain management.
High Incidence of spinal and neck Injuries in Latin America: Owing to rising vehicle accidents and increasing sports activities among the general population as well as athletes, there are high chances of spinal and neck injuries. In such situations, chiropractors and hospitals highly recommend cervical pillows to patients for relief. In whiplash recovery of the neck, medical professionals recommend neck collars and neck pillows to patients for proper placement and alignment of the neck. In intensive care units of hospitals, doctors recommend special C-PAP pillows for neck support to help patients in an unconscious state.
Cervical screening programs in Western Europe: In this region, prevention programmes are routinely held to educate people and create awareness regarding cervical injuries and the associated treatment options. Such programmes also include regular screening that helps diagnose spine and neck related injuries. Such programmes create increased awareness about the various neck and spine deformities and diseases and help people undertake proper treatment to ensure correct alignment of the spine and neck.
Increased awareness and adoption of cervical pillows in Eastern Europe: For better sleep and support for cervical positions, cervical pillows are proven to be therapeutically effective. For the screening and effective management of cervical diseases, governments in several countries of Eastern Europe are conducting various awareness programmes among the population. People are becoming more aware about the various products available for cervical support and pain management and are quick in the adoption of products that offer immediate and long-term relief, such as cervical pillows.
Growing spending on healthcare and rising disposable income in APEJ: Lifestyles of the population in this region are changing rapidly. Life expectancy is expected to increase significantly in Southeast Asia as compared to other parts of the region. This will challenge healthcare providers to equip themselves with the necessary skills and resources in caring for the elderly population.
Lifestyle modification in Japan: Health professionals caring for the adult Japanese population need information regarding the influence of lifestyle changes in order to direct their counselling efforts to promote healthy living. Due to the rapidly evolving lifestyle changes coupled with high workload, more number of Japanese people suffer from cervical pain and associated ailments.
Increasing incidence of cervical spondylosis among the geriatric population in MEA: Spondylosis diagnosis peaks between the ages of 50 – 59, with approximately 3 in every 1000 people being diagnosed. Men and women are equally affected, but men tend to be diagnosed at a younger age. In South Africa, rugby injuries are most likely to be blamed for this condition. Due to high incidence of cervical spondylosis and whiplash injury of the neck, people across the MEA region prefer cervical pillows for proper spine alignment and pain management.
Memory foam pillows segment to dominate the global market for cervical pillows
Memory foam pillows is the largest segment by material type in the global cervical pillows market, which is estimated to represent US$ 287.9 Mn, or 31.1% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 463.7 Mn by 2027, expanding at CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The fiber filled pillows segment was valued at US$ 182.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.
Non-commercial Gate Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025
MarketResearchNest adds “Global Non-commercial Gate Market Growth 2020-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
The report is just the right resource that global and regional Non-commercial Gate Market players and investors need to peep into the future of their business and plan out effective growth strategies. It is a compilation of intelligent and accurate research and analysis studies that help players in the Non-commercial Gate business to understand the growth patterns of leading segments and regions, nature of competition, and other significant aspects. Buyers of the report are provided with reliable forecasts for total revenue, consumption, sales, CAGR, production, and other important factors.
According to this study, over the next five years the Non-commercial Gate market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-commercial Gate business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-commercial Gate market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Non-commercial Gate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Driveway Gates
Crash (wedge barrier)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Critical Infrastructure
Defense & Government Organization
industrial
Sensitive Areas
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- ASSA ABLOY(Ameristar)
- SecureUSA
- Tymetal
- HySecurity
- Delta Scientific
- Ross Technology
- Nasatka
- Hercules Fence
- American Physical Security Group, LLC
- RSSI
- Concentric Security
- B&B ARMR
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.
- Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.
- Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.
- Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Non-commercial Gate players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.
- Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Non-commercial Gate business.
- Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Non-commercial Gate business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.
Composite Surfacing Films Market Trends Analysis 2019 – 2028
The Composite Surfacing Films market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Composite Surfacing Films market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Composite Surfacing Films market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Composite Surfacing Films market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.
All the players running in the global Composite Surfacing Films market are elaborated thoroughly in the Composite Surfacing Films market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Composite Surfacing Films market players.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Composite Surfacing Films market report gets rid of the following queries:
- What tactics are being utilized by players to gain a competitive edge in the global Composite Surfacing Films market?
- What are the challenges faced by players while performing R&D developments in the global Composite Surfacing Films market?
- Which region holds the majority of share in the global Composite Surfacing Films market and why?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Composite Surfacing Films market in region?
- What are the recent consumption trends across the globe?
After reading the Composite Surfacing Films market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Composite Surfacing Films market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Composite Surfacing Films market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Composite Surfacing Films in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Composite Surfacing Films market.
- Identify the Composite Surfacing Films market impact on various industries.
Market Insights of Rugged Handheld Device Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024
Rugged Handheld Device Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Rugged Handheld Device Market..
The Global Rugged Handheld Device Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Rugged Handheld Device market is the definitive study of the global Rugged Handheld Device industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Rugged Handheld Device industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Honeywell
Zebra Technologies
Datalogic
Panasonic
Handheld Group
CIPHERLAB
TouchStar Technologies
Juniper Systems
Aceeca
Advantech
If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.
Depending on Applications the Rugged Handheld Device market is segregated as following:
Industrial / Manufacturing
Logistics/Transport
Government
Retail
Other
By Product, the market is Rugged Handheld Device segmented as following:
Mobile Computer
Reader / Scanner
Smartphone
Other
The Rugged Handheld Device market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Rugged Handheld Device industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Rugged Handheld Device Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
Why Buy This Rugged Handheld Device Market Report?
Get accurate data and strategic insights on the worldwide Rugged Handheld Device market & key players.
What is the market share and respective growth rate between the various application segments? Between developed and emerging economic regions?
Apprehend the magnitude of latest manufacturing trends (future trends, upcoming technologies etc).
As global capacity for and production in Rugged Handheld Device market to increase, which geographic regions will have the largest volume and highest growth rates for Rugged Handheld Device consumption?
For investors & private equity firms: identify the best companies to invest in.
