Cervical Pillows Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017 – 2027

Factors boosting revenue growth of the global cervical pillows market across key geographies

Rising sports injuries in North America: One of the important factors boosting revenue growth of the cervical pillows market in the region is a growing instance of neck and other sports related cervical injuries. Tearing of ligaments and muscles of the neck is a common occurrence with people who regularly play sports. Head, shoulder and neck injuries are caused by direct blows; and cervical pillows are increasingly preferred by sportspeople as well as athletes for pain management.

High Incidence of spinal and neck Injuries in Latin America: Owing to rising vehicle accidents and increasing sports activities among the general population as well as athletes, there are high chances of spinal and neck injuries. In such situations, chiropractors and hospitals highly recommend cervical pillows to patients for relief. In whiplash recovery of the neck, medical professionals recommend neck collars and neck pillows to patients for proper placement and alignment of the neck. In intensive care units of hospitals, doctors recommend special C-PAP pillows for neck support to help patients in an unconscious state.

Cervical screening programs in Western Europe: In this region, prevention programmes are routinely held to educate people and create awareness regarding cervical injuries and the associated treatment options. Such programmes also include regular screening that helps diagnose spine and neck related injuries. Such programmes create increased awareness about the various neck and spine deformities and diseases and help people undertake proper treatment to ensure correct alignment of the spine and neck.

Increased awareness and adoption of cervical pillows in Eastern Europe: For better sleep and support for cervical positions, cervical pillows are proven to be therapeutically effective. For the screening and effective management of cervical diseases, governments in several countries of Eastern Europe are conducting various awareness programmes among the population. People are becoming more aware about the various products available for cervical support and pain management and are quick in the adoption of products that offer immediate and long-term relief, such as cervical pillows.

Growing spending on healthcare and rising disposable income in APEJ: Lifestyles of the population in this region are changing rapidly. Life expectancy is expected to increase significantly in Southeast Asia as compared to other parts of the region. This will challenge healthcare providers to equip themselves with the necessary skills and resources in caring for the elderly population.

Lifestyle modification in Japan: Health professionals caring for the adult Japanese population need information regarding the influence of lifestyle changes in order to direct their counselling efforts to promote healthy living. Due to the rapidly evolving lifestyle changes coupled with high workload, more number of Japanese people suffer from cervical pain and associated ailments.

Increasing incidence of cervical spondylosis among the geriatric population in MEA: Spondylosis diagnosis peaks between the ages of 50 – 59, with approximately 3 in every 1000 people being diagnosed. Men and women are equally affected, but men tend to be diagnosed at a younger age. In South Africa, rugby injuries are most likely to be blamed for this condition. Due to high incidence of cervical spondylosis and whiplash injury of the neck, people across the MEA region prefer cervical pillows for proper spine alignment and pain management.

Memory foam pillows segment to dominate the global market for cervical pillows

Memory foam pillows is the largest segment by material type in the global cervical pillows market, which is estimated to represent US$ 287.9 Mn, or 31.1% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 463.7 Mn by 2027, expanding at CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The fiber filled pillows segment was valued at US$ 182.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

