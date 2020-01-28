MARKET REPORT
CFRP Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Trends and Forecast up to 2026
Orthopedic prosthetics are artificially made substitutes for limbs. Limb loss can be due to congenital disease, trauma, accident, illness, or amputation. The four common types of prosthetic limbs based on partial or complete limb loss are prosthetics below elbow, above elbow, below knee, and above knee. These are connected by an artificial part called socket.
Commonly used materials in the manufacture of prosthetic limbs include metal, polymer, and wood. Recently, carbon fiber composites and light-metal alloys have been used in the manufacture of prosthetic limbs. Carbon fiber composites have gained popularity due to significant advantages offered by carbon technology over conventional materials. The carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) prosthetic limbs are more preferred due to reduced weight, increased flexibility, higher strength, increased durability, more comfort, and lower cost.
Increase in injuries leading to amputation, rise in prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and vascular complications, and technological advancements are the major factors projected to propel the growth CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market. According to Amputee Coalition’s limb loss statics, over 1 million limb amputations are performed globally each year, with below knee amputations being the most common. Low awareness about prosthetic limbs in developing countries is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market. Usage of robotics in prosthetic limbs and use of environmental friendly materials are the recent trends in the global CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market.
The global CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market can be segmented based on product type, technology, and end-user. In terms of product type, the CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market can be divided into upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, sockets, and others. The lower extremity prosthetics segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to sustain its leadership position in terms of CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to suitability of CFRP for lower limb prosthetics, higher fatigue resistance, and increased load-bearing and lightweight requirements among end-users. The sockets segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026 due to increase in demand for greater device performance, wearer comfort, and capability.
Based on technology, the global CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market can be classified into traditional prosthetics, electric-powered prosthetics, and others. The traditional prosthetics segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to lower cost than other options, no dependence on external power for operation, and comparatively less time taken to adjust with body. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, rehabilitation centers & clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to sustain its leadership position from 2018 to 2026.
In terms of region, the global CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 due to high amputation rates in the U.S., rise in prevalence of diabetes, surge in prevalence of cancer and vascular complications leading to amputations, high awareness about prosthetics, and technological advancements.
According to an article published in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, nearly 2 million people in the U.S. are living with limb loss. The CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to rise in prevalence diabetes, surge in awareness, increase in per capita income, and improved health care infrastructure.
Major players operating in the global CFRP orthopedic prosthetics market include Össur, The Ohio Willow Wood Company, Kinetic Research, Inc., Hanger, Inc., Touch Bionics, Inc., TRULIFE, Ottobock, Freedom Innovations, LLC, Blatchford Group, and Fillauer LLC.
MARKET REPORT
Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2029
Global Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging .
This industry study presents the global Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.
Global Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging market report coverage:
The Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.
The Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.
Research Methodology
The report also includes information on the revenue generated in the global market for active and modified atmospheric packaging across all the regions and countries. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and North America. Details on all the segments is provided with the help of primary and secondary research. Bottom-up approach has been used to provide the estimated number in terms of CAGR, and value in the active and modified atmospheric packaging market based on region. The numbers in the market have identified using the bottom-up approach.
The primary and secondary research was done including interviews with market experts, financial report, annual report were also referred. Secondary sources also include annual reports by packaging magazine, government organizations, associations and leading company operating in the global active and modified atmospheric packaging market.
The report not only includes forecast on the market in terms of revenue, but also include various key parameters such as year-on-year growth, CAGR, and basis point share. All this data provided in the report helps in identifying growth opportunities in the global market for active and modified atmospheric packaging. The report also includes Porter’s five force analysis, SWOT analysis, market attractiveness analysis. This helps to understand the overall market and growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.
Information on all the key segments on basis of the performance and growth in the global market for active and modified atmospheric packaging is given in the report. The report by Persistence Market Research also provides market attractiveness index in order to provide details on the overall growth in the market. With this, the report also helps in identifying all the key opportunities for growth in the global active and modified atmospheric packaging market.
In the last section of the report, the details on all the key players in the global active and modified atmospheric packaging market. The report also provides a dashboard view of all the companies including product portfolio, financial overview, latest developments, and trends.
MARKET REPORT
Rapid Industrialization to Boost Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System Growth by 2019-2027
Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.
The latest report about the Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.
Scope of The Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System Market Report:
This research report for Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System market. The Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.
A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System market:
- The Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.
- Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.
- The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.
- The report profiles the companies operating within the Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.
- The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System market by presenting explicit details.
- The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.
- The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.
- The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.
ENERGY
Biofeedback Instrument Market 2020-2027 with key players: Thought Technology Ltd,Laborie,Qxsubspace,Vishee,Quantum
The Global Biofeedback Instrument Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Biofeedback Instrument Market.
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Biofeedback Instrument analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The report discusses the various types of solutions for Biofeedback Instrument Market. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how rising Biofeedback Instrument threats is changing the market scenario.
Top Key [email protected] Thought Technology Ltd,Laborie,Qxsubspace,Vishee,Quantum World Vision,BrainMaster Technologies, Inc.,Mind Media,NeuroCare,Allengers Medical Systems,ELMIKO,NCC Medical.
This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they Biofeedback Instrument Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?
What are the key factors driving the Global Biofeedback Instrument Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Biofeedback Instrument Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Biofeedback Instrument Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Biofeedback Instrument Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
This unique market intelligence report from the author provides information not available from any other published source. The report includes diagnostics sales and market share estimates by product as well as a profile of the company’s diagnostics business.
The report, focuses on the global Biofeedback Instrument market, and answers some of the most critical questions stakeholders are currently facing across the globe. Information about the size of the market (by the end of the forecast year), companies that are most likely to scale up their competitive abilities, leading segments, and challenges impeding the growth of the market are given.
Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Biofeedback Instrument market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Biofeedback Instrument market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.
