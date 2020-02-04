Global Market
Children Clothing Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2018-2026
Report Summary:
The report titled “Children Clothing Market” offers a primary overview of the Children Clothing industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Children Clothing market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Children Clothing industry.
Historical Forecast Period
2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Children Clothing Market
2018 – Base Year for Children Clothing Market
2019-2027 – Forecast Period for Children Clothing Market
Key Developments in the Children Clothing Market
To describe Children Clothing Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
To analyze the manufacturers of Children Clothing, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;
To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;
To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2013 to 2019;
To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Children Clothing market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2018 to 2026;
To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Todescribe Children Clothing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
To describe Children Clothing Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
• Cotton On
• Naartjie
• HM
• Converse Kids
• Earthchild
• Witchery
• Exact Kids
• NIKE
• Cotton Candyfloss
• Foschini
• Mr Price
• Zara
• Truworths
• Edcon
• Carters
• GAP
• JACADI
Market Segment by Countries, covering
• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Market Segment by Type, covers
• Coverall
• Outerwear
• Underwear
• Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
• Girls
• Boys
U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026
An agile transformation strategy refers to long-term goals toward the transformation of an organization’s culture and product delivery methods according to the Agile Manifesto. Different types of services such as planning, assessments, coaching, and others are required for transforming an organization from traditional methodologies to agile. This transformation helps in achieving regular communication, feedback sessions, constant collaboration, and continuous stakeholder management among the organization and its employees, and is considered critical for the success of any project. By adopting agile, multiple agile teams can take benefits through regular collaboration, communication, and updates, and achieve higher visibility across the business.
The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market was valued at $4,915.43 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,189.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development, continuous changes in business needs, and increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses, along with shift in preference from traditional transformation toward agile transformation are the key factors that drive the growth of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market. Several benefits of agile transformation, such as reduced costs, more flexibility, quicker time to release, better predictability & quality, and early risk detection boost the adoption of this process among organizations. However, certain issues associated with adoption of agile transformation, such as structural complexities and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
On the contrary, rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation, and emerging applications of agile approaches in growing Big Data-based complex landscape are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.
The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented based on methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on methodology, the market is divided into scrum, scrumXP, scrumban, kanban, custom hybrid, and others. By service type, it is categorized into agile readiness assessment, training & coaching services, development services, consulting, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs.
As per industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across Western U.S., Southeastern U.S., Southwestern U.S., Northeastern U.S., and Midwestern U.S.
The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY METHODOLOGY
• Scrum
• ScrumXP
• Scrumban
• Kanban
• Custom Hybrid
• Others
BY SERVICE TYPE
• Agile Readiness Assessment
• Agile Training & Coaching
• Agile Development
• Agile Consulting
• Others
BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
• Large Enterprises
• Small & medium Enterprises
BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS
• BFSI
• IT & Telecom
• Retail
• Media & Entertainment
• Government & Public Sector
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Others
BY REGION
• Western U.S.
• Southeastern U.S.
• Southwestern U.S.
• Northeastern U.S.
• Midwestern U.S.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
• Accenture Plc.
• Agile Sparks
• Broadcom Inc.
• Endava Plc
• Hexaware Technologies Limited
• International Business Machines Corporation
• LeadingAgile
• Symphony Solutions
• Xebia Group
• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
• Others
Smart Space Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2026
Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027 (New Edition)
The global dead sea mud cosmetics market reached USD 2,318.40 million in 2018 by registering a CAGR of 11.25% across the globe. Additionally, the market is expected to garner USD 5,841.41 million by the end of 2027.
The global demand for dead Sea mud cosmetics is increasing on the back of increasing consumer preference towards naturally derived cosmetics. Further, increasing health benefits of dead Sea mud cosmetic products is majorly driving the market over the forecast period.
North America is slated to account for a share of 32.57% in 2018 in the dead Sea mud cosmetics market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the high disposable income of the region. Increasing demand for natural or organic beauty products from the global male population is also expected to impel the growth of the market in North America. The US is the major market driving the growth in the region.
Additionally, the US dead Sea mud cosmetics market reached USD 630.06 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1563.95 million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.07% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027.
The European market is expected to expand at CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. europe dead Sea mud cosmetics market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 1602.30 million by the end of 2027 from USD 631.53 million in 2018. Germany is a prominent country driving the growth of the market in the region.
Germany accounted for 27.32% market share in Europe dead Sea mud cosmetics market in the year 2018. Moreover, Germany dead Sea mud cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.07% over the forecast period.
Key Players:
Aroma Dead Sea, AHAVA Cosmetics, Aqua Dead Sea, and Seacret Direct are some of the prominent players of the market.
