China Eyewear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and End User.

China Eyewear Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

As per World Health Organization report data 600 Mn population is affected with myopia, raised elder ageing population in this country due to reduced birth and fertility rates, increased myopia across this country and a large amount of myopia raised among teenager population, raising the usage of sunglasses as trend of fashion is raised, increased economy conditions, an raise awareness regarding healthcare, improved living standards, XX % children’s contact with digital gadgets these gadgets have blue light reflection which is harmful to the children eyes so rise demand for the spectacles which are black blue light, increased advancements of the technologies, raised trend of the smart wearable eyewear, and rising the investments into R&D.

Eyewear market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and end user. Based on product type, eyewear market is divided by prescription glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses. Prescription glasses segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the rise in eye disorder incidences and increase eye problems due to raised usage of digital gadgets. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail stores and online stores. The online store is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

In terms of end user, the eyewear market is divided by men and women. Women segment is expected to hold the XX % share of the market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for fashionable and international brands of spectacles from women’s.

China has fast-paced digital environment, celebrities influence on population especially when it comes to the sunglasses, China has the XX % share market for the contact lenses, and China has the highest import spectacles from Italy.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in eyewear market are Prada, Ray-Ban, Persol, EC Global Trade Co., Ltd, Christian Dior, Chanel, Oakley, GM, Xiamen Quansheng Industry Co., Ltd., BOLON, GUCCI, MOLSION Glasses, and Luxottica.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of China Eyewear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding China Eyewear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the China Eyewear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by China Eyewear Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the China Eyewear Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for China Eyewear Market

China Eyewear Market, by Product Type

• Prescription Glasses

• Contact Lenses

• Sunglasses

China Eyewear Market, by Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

China Eyewear Market, by End User

• Men

• Women

Key Players in China Eyewear Market

• Prada

• Luxottica

• Ray Ban

• Persol

• EC Global Trade Co., Ltd

• Christian Dior

• Chanel

• Oakley

• GM

• Xiamen Quansheng Industry Co., Ltd.

• BOLON

• GUCCI

• MOLSION Glasses

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: China Eyewear Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and by Volume (Units)

