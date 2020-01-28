MARKET REPORT
China Integrated Circuit Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast
The Chinese government strongly supports the integrated circuit industry, which is the foundation and core of the information industry. The central government and a number of local governments have issued encouraging policies to foster the industry in fiscal revenue and infrastructure. As the strategy of Made in China 2025 is carried out, the transformation and upgrading of the industry is accelerating, which drives the demand for integrated circuits.
It is expected that in the coming years, the Chinese government will continue to intensify the support for the IC industry.
In 2017, the sales value of local IC companies reached approximately USD 80.15 billion, representing an increase of more than 20% YOY. Among it, that of the IC manufacturing industry reached about USD 21.55 billion, and that of the design industry and the packaging and testing industry were respectively USD 30.71 billion and USD 27.99 billion.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060732
According to research, China’s integrated circuit industry continues to develop after joining the WTO, but still far lags behind the global advanced level. Compared with leading international companies, China’s chip manufacturing industry is at least 1 to 2 generations behind in terms of the advanced technologies. The IC design in China still stands at a low level and makes single products. The gap of technologies on packaging and testing between Chinese companies and International mainstreams is to be bridged. Besides, China’s high-end IC products heavily rely on imports. In 2017, China imported 377 billion units of integrated circuits, with an increase of 10.1% YOY, and the import value reached USD 260.14 billion, with an increase of 14.6% YOY. In the same year, China exported USD 66.88 billion of integrated circuits, with a deficit of nearly USD 200 billion. China is already an important market for global chip companies. For example, in 2017, the sales value of several major US chip companies to China exceeded USD 50 billion. Among them, more than half of the sales revenue of Qualcomm, Broadcom, Micron, Marvell and Skyworks came from the Chinese market.
CRI considers that segments such as automotive electronics, industrial automation, internet of things and communications equipment have been the main driving force for China’s integrated circuit market in recent years. The global PC production has been on the decline while that of smart phones is likely to increase. At the same time, the development of related industries such as cloud computing, internet of things and big data has propelled the demand for integrated circuits.
In China, the production and sales volumes of consumer electronics and traditional home appliance basically remain stable. Driven by the upgrading of consumption and smart home appliances, the IC market has grown slightly. The main drivers for such growth arise from the increase in smart mobile devices and the rapid growth of emerging consumer electronics products such as drones.
Request For Full Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060732
China is the world’s largest automotive producer and consumer, as well as the largest electronics manufacturing base and the largest manufacturing outsource base in the world. It is expected that China will remain the world’s largest IC consumer market for a long time, and the market size will continue to grow. In recent years, automotive electronics has been a hot area in the global IC market. In 2017, the auto production in China reached 29.02 million units, with an increase of 3.2% YOY, of which new energy vehicles (electric vehicles) were 794,000 units, with an increase of approximately 54% YOY. The demand for integrated circuits of each new energy vehicle far exceeds that of traditional fuel vehicles. With the rapid increase in the production of new energy vehicles in China, the automotive sector has become an important driver for the growth of the IC market.
In recent years, as China’s labor costs increase, automation has gradually become the common choice of the manufacturing industry. As the output of industrial automation equipment such as CNC machine tools and industrial robots continues to rise in China, the demand for integrated circuits is rapidly lifting.
With the rising informatization and rapid-developed internet of things in China, the demand for smart cities, smart logistics and industrial monitoring has continued to increase. According to CRI, in 2017, the market size of internet of things exceeded CNY 1 trillion. Subsequently, its development has brought about a rise in demand for various sensors.
According to analysis, due to the relatively outdated technology of domestic IC industry, the manufacturing will face enormous risks once it involves in international trade disputes or sanctions. For Chinese IC manufacturers, it will take a very long time (10-20 years) and numerous investment (above USD 100 billion) to improve the technologies of integrated circuits. It is expected that in the coming years, some local IC companies will upgrade the technical level and production capacity of integrated circuits through self-developed and imported advanced technologies and equipment. For overseas IC-related companies, the Chinese market provides plentiful investment opportunities.
Request For Full Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060732
This report may convey more information to readers:
– The economic environment of China’s IC industry
– Supportive government policies for the IC industry
– Supply status of China’s IC industry
– Analysis on the demand for integrated circuits in the Chinese market
– Competition landscape of IC industry in China
– Analysis on the imports and exports of integrated circuits in China
– Major Chinese enterprises in the IC industry
– Threats and Challenges of China’s IC industry
– Prospect of China’s IC industry, 2018-2022
Table of Contents
1 Overview on Integrated Circuit Industry in China
1.1 Definition and Classification
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Classification
1.2 Methodology
1.2.1 Data Resources
1.2.2 Parameters and Assumptions
2 Development Environment of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2015-2018
2.1 Macro Economy
2.1.1 Chinese Economy
2.1.2 International Economy
2.2 Policy Environment of the Industry
2.2.1 Overview of Industry Policies
2.2.2 Key Policies
2.2.3 Development Trend of Industry Policies
2.3 Technology Environment
2.4 Environment of International Trade
3 Analysis of Operation Status of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2013-2017
3.1 Supply
3.1.1 Total Supply Volume
3.1.2 Supply Structure
3.2 Demand
3.2.1 Total Demand Volume
3.2.2 Demand Structure
3.3 Analysis on Sub-sectors
3.3.1 IC Design
3.3.2 Chip Manufacturing
3.3.3 Packaging Test
Other Reports :
China Outbound Tourism Market
Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market
Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market
Germany Outbound Tourism Market
United Kingdom Outbound Travel Market
Hong Kong MICE Tourism Market
Thailand MICE Market
Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
MARKET REPORT
Global Hydraulic Torque Market 2019-2024 Study on Strategic Insights and Business Strategies
Global Hydraulic Torque Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 aims to help you set up new business trends while functioning in the industry. The comprehensive report covers contents such as Hydraulic Torque industry drivers, geographic trends, key statistics, and market forecasts for 2019 to 2024. The document guides the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products. The market is bifurcated into product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report assists research and consulting services to achieve competitive leverage with acquiring and preserving market position as key aims of the program.
Request A Sample Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-hydraulic-torque-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-296055.html#sample
The report also includes market developments, trends, and start-up analysis, while focusing on the key players i.e: Enerpac, Hytorc, Hydratight, ITH, TorcUP, Powermaster, Norwolf Tool Works, Plarad, WREN, HTL, Torq/Lite, TorsionX, Torc-Tech
Market Introduction:
The report firstly informs what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. The report sheds light on potential changes of the market, benchmarking of products and vital examination, present and future aspects of the Hydraulic Torque market, showcase patterns, market size, value chain estimates, a demand-supply ratio, and international business details. On the basis of the type, the Hydraulic Torque market has been further bifurcated by geography, application and consumption capability. Based on the product application, the industry classified considering those in demand and is an outcome of technological advancement.
The geographic areas covered in this report: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
A Look At Industry Trends And Opportunities:
The report provides an investigation into the global Hydraulic Torque market status, shares, supply-demand, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and geological areas. Key trends and development opportunities are highlighted in this analysis report.
ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-hydraulic-torque-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-296055.html
Here Are The Questions We Answer…
What are the key trends and dynamics?
What are the future opportunities available for the vendors operating in the Hydraulic Torque market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2019 and 2024?
Who are the most leading vendors, which strategies they have adopted, and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the market opportunities for the existing and entry-level players?
What are the recent developments and business strategies of the key players?
Additionally, product specification, producing method, and product cost structure are also covered in the report. The conclusion part of the report includes breakdown and data triangulation, consumer needs/customer preference change, research findings, and data source. Moreover, the report offers accurate market size forecasts for the global Hydraulic Torque market, its segments and sub-segments, and all regions considered for the study.
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.
MARKET REPORT
Invisible Orthodontics Market Research Report Size,Share,Forecast,Growth And Analysis 2018-2026
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Invisible Orthodontics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global invisible orthodontics market was valued at US$ 2,149.4 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The global market is anticipated to be driven by a rise in the population suffering from malocclusion, rapid utilization of clear aligners in developed regions, and increase in awareness campaigns by industry players. The invisible orthodontics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 15.8% due to a rise in the target patient pool and rise in awareness about clear aligners in emerging countries such as India and China.
Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56115
Camouflaging with the Interior of the Mouth, Clear Aligners Witness Maximum Uptake
Across the world, rising prevalence of malocclusion is a key factor driving the invisible orthodontics market. Malocclusion, commonly known as teeth irregularity, is the second-leading dental disorder worldwide after periodontal disease and tooth decay. According to statistics, malocclusion is present in almost 75% of the population globally. Due to wide availability and favorable dental insurance, almost 10 million people in developed countries opt for orthodontic treatment across the world. Individuals in these countries undertake treatment for few types of malocclusion. This includes cross bite, crowded teeth, under bite, and open bite.
Some of the key invisible orthodontics products are clear aligners, lingual braces, and ceramic braces. Clear aligners, among all, display the leading demand owing to several advantages over conventional braces. Clear aligners offer advantages of easy removability, ease of use, virtually invisible, and offer a high degree of comfort to patients with misaligned teeth. The demand for clear aligners is likely to expand, as individuals in emerging economies are likely to increasingly undertake teeth alignment correction procedures.
Teenagers, among all age groups display the leading demand for orthodontic procedures. A high consideration for look and appearance, and the desire to have the perfect smile is driving demand for orthodontics from this age group. Not only this, teenagers prefer invisible orthodontics as they camouflage with the interior of the mouth.
Collaborations between Product Manufacturers and TV Channels boosts Market
Rising advertising campaigns and promotions offered by product manufacturers is driving the uptake of orthodontic procedures. For successful outcomes of advertising campaigns, product manufacturers are also collaborating with TV channels for a wider audience outreach. For example, Align Technology Inc., entered into a collaboration with Awesomeness TV to create a series of custom short films on invisible clear aligners. The objective of the collaboration is to reach out to the teen audience and promote its brand Invisalign. Such collaborations are acting in favor of the global invisible orthodontics market.
Request a Sample of Report at
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56115
Asia Pacific Market to Witness Strong Growth and Create High Incremental Opportunity
In terms of region, the global invisible orthodontics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in orthodontic cases as well as rapid utilization of clear aligners among orthodontists and patients in the U.S. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market between 2018 and 2026, owing to the presence of local manufacturers offering advanced orthodontic appliances used for the treatment of malocclusion. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Presence of a large target patient pool with misaligned teeth in countries such as India and China and a rise in demand for esthetics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the near future. Moreover, an increase in penetration of leading players in these countries is further anticipated to propel regional growth. For instance, in January 2019, Institut Straumann AG entered into a partnership agreement with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited, China, in order to cater to the target patient pool in China by developing enhanced solutions in esthetic dentistry.
Growth Strategies by Key Market Players
Key players profiled in this report are Institut Straumann AG (ClearCorrect), 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology Inc., Henry Schein, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH, K Line Europe GmbH, and TP Orthodontics. Companies operating in the global invisible orthodontics market focus on strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with innovative product launches to expand product offerings and strengthen market foothold. For instance, in March 2018, Dentsply Sirona acquired OraMetrix, an industry provider of 3D technology solutions for orthodontic care. The acquisition enables Dentsply Sirona to expand its orthodontics business unit with a focus on clear aligner solutions.
MARKET REPORT
Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019-Asia Incurs Highest Planned Maintenance in the Year | Now Available at Researchmoz.us
Summary
In 2019, North America had the highest refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) globally with 9,767 mbd. In terms of highest capacity under planned maintenance, Asia led among the regions with 7,866 mbd, while North America had the highest capacity under unplanned maintenance with 5,690 mbd. Among countries, the US, China and India were the top three countries globally in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) for 2019. The Paraguana refinery in Venezuela, Jamnagar I refinery in India and Port Arthur II refinery in the US were the top three refineries in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) in 2019.
Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2600531
Scope
– Analysis of capacity under maintenance for crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, and reformer units globally for 2019
– Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by major regions for 2019 and 2018
– Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by PADD regions in the US for both the years
– Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by operators for both the years
– Comparison of factors responsible for unplanned maintenance globally by region for 2019 and 2018
Reasons to buy
– Keep abreast of major refinery units (crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater and reformer) undergoing maintenance globally
– Obtain information on region-wise maintenance globally for 2019 in comparison with 2018
– Identify and compare PADD regions and operators with highest maintenance in both the quarters
– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery maintenance data
– Assess your competitors refinery maintenance data
Table of Contents
1.1. List of Tables
1.2. List of Figures
2. Global Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019
2.1. Key Highlights
2.2. Major Outages in 2019 vis–vis 2018
2.3. Regional Maintenance Briefs
2.4. Factors Responsible for Unplanned Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis–vis 2018
3. Global Refining Capacity Outlook under Planned Maintenance, 2020
4. Global Refinery Maintenance by Region
4.1. Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis–vis 2018
4.2. Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis–vis 2018
4.3. Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis–vis 2018
4.4. Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis–vis 2018
4.5. Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis–vis 2018
4.6. Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2019 vis–vis 2018
5. Refinery Maintenance by Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADD) Regions in the US
5.1. Refining Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis–vis 2018
5.2. Coking Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis–vis 2018
5.3. FCC Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis–vis 2018
5.4. Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis–vis 2018
5.5. Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis–vis 2018
5.6. Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2019 vis–vis 2018
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2600531
6. Global Refinery Maintenance by Operator
6.1. Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis–vis 2018
6.2. Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis–vis 2018
6.3. Global FCC Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis–vis 2018
6.4. Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis–vis 2018
6.5. Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis–vis 2018
6.6. Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2019 vis–vis 2018
7. Appendix
7.1. Abbreviations
7.2. Definitions
7.3. Methodology
7.4. Contact Us
7.5. Disclaimer
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
Global Hydraulic Torque Market 2019-2024 Study on Strategic Insights and Business Strategies
Invisible Orthodontics Market Research Report Size,Share,Forecast,Growth And Analysis 2018-2026
Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019-Asia Incurs Highest Planned Maintenance in the Year | Now Available at Researchmoz.us
Ileostomy Market Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities to 2019-2027
World Pulse Oximetry Sales & Revenue Forecast 2020-2025
Global Paclitaxel Market 2019-2024 Study on Strategic Insights and Business Strategies
Neurodegenerative Disease Market, Top key players are- Novartis, Pfizer, Merck Serono, Biogen Idec, TEVA, UCB, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline
Rise in the Demand for Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market in the Paints & Coatings Industry and Extensive use in the Petrochemicals Industry 2026
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market 2017 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast 2025
Braided Composites Market Research Report by Key Players Analysis 2019 – 2027
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.