China Organic Dairy Market Report | Growth Rate, Trends and Future Demand by 2024
According to a recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Dairy Market in China: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the organic dairy market in China reached a value of US$ 860 Million in 2018. Being one of the rapidly growing segments of the organic food industry, organic dairy forms a key market in the overall Chinese economy. Organic dairy products are obtained from livestock raised through organic farming methods. These dairy products are relatively healthier as compared to their conventional counterparts since they are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). Their consumption offers various health benefits such as strengthening the immune system, boosting overall metabolism and significantly reducing the chances of diseases.
Market Trends:
A majority of the consumers in the country have shifted from regular to organic dairy products on account of the 2008 milk scandal. The incident involved melamine-tainted milk formula causing numerous infant deaths across the country. Since organic products do not involve the usage of chemicals, they have become a preferred choice amongst the consumers. In addition to this, owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases in the country coupled with the growing awareness about the benefits offered by organic dairy products, consumers are now increasingly incorporating them in their daily diets. Moreover, the Government of China is encouraging the practice of organic farming due to rising environmental issues which, in turn, is bolstering the sales of organic products in the country. Other factors such as rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels are also contributing to the market growth. By 2024, the organic dairy market in China size is anticipated to reach US$ 2,014 Million, expanding at a CAGR of about 15% during 2019-2024.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Performance by Product Type:
1. Organic Fluid Milk
2. Organic Infant Formula
3. Organic Yogurt
4. Organic Cheese
5. Organic Butter
6. Organic Cream
7. Others
On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into organic fluid milk, infant formula, yogurt, cheese, butter, cream and others. Amongst these, organic fluid milk represents the most preferred product type.
Performance by Packaging Type:
1. Tetra Packs and Pouches
2. Bottles
3. Cans
4. Others
Based on the packaging, tetra packs and pouches account for the biggest market share. Other major segments include bottles, cans and others.
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
2. Organic Specialty Stores
3. Convenience and Grocery Stores
4. Discount Stores
5. Online/E-Retailing
6. Direct Sales
7. Others
On the basis of the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the largest market share. Organic specialty stores, convenience and grocery stores, discount stores, online/e-retailing and direct sales are the other significant distribution channels.
Performance by Province:
1. Guangdong Province
2. Jiangsu Province
3. Shandong Province
4. Zhejiang Province
5. Henan Province
Province-wise, the market has been classified into Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang and Henan and others. Currently, Guangdong holds the leading position in the market.
Competitive Landscape:
1. Competitive Structure
2. Key Players
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report with some of the key players being China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group and China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited.
Spiral Membranes Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players, Application And Forecasts 2026
The global spiral membrane market was valued at US$ 4650 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 10.58% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Spiral Membrane Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) Implementation of stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates for environmental safety is anticipated to propel the global spiral membrane market during the forecast period.
Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Mandates for Environmental Safety
Stringent regulations have increased demand for water purification and wastewater treatment across the globe. Environmental regulatory acts, such as the Clean Water Act (CWA) and Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) have enforced stringent rules and guidelines for eliminating the release of high amounts of toxic effluents into water sources. These regulations ensure that high quality standards are followed for water & wastewater treatment. Spiral membrane are used to maintain these standards.
This, in turn, is driving the demand for these membranes. Freshwater regulations worldwide are becoming more stringent. Governments are pursuing a variety of regulatory approaches for reducing water pollution, as water quality is largely affecting public health and the ecosystem. Regulatory techniques include tighter discharge limits for pollutants and nutrients, mandating technology requirements, water use restrictions, and effluent rights trading.
Rise in Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment
Freshwater reserves are not uniformly distributed across the globe. A number of regions are experiencing chronic freshwater shortage. Less than 1% of the world’s freshwater is readily accessible and located in lakes, rivers, and streams that across continents. Freshwater is a finite resource as the water cycle is constantly renewing itself. The Middle East, North Africa, and Southwestern U.S face water shortage problems. Shortage of water is increasing in places that have access to large amounts of water.
China is facing severe surface and groundwater water supply problems, as it irrigates croplands to feed its enormous population. India and Thailand depend on monsoon for fresh water. Lack of rainfall in these countries is drying up rivers such as the Ganges and Chao Phraya.
The Pacific Northwest of the U.S., known for its wet weather, and states from Maine to Georgia experienced drought in the last few year. These factors have increased the demand for water and wastewater treatment across the globe. This, in turn is projected to drive the global spiral membrane market.
High Operating Cost for End-users
High costs of equipment used to manufacture spiral membranes is a major factor that is expected to inhibit the spiral membranes market. Moreover, the spiral membrane manufacturing process is capital intensive. End-user industries that use spiral membranes include waste & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and oil & gas.
These industries require high maintenance for removing fouling & foulants, pretreatment, and cleaning of the spiral membrane. Removal of foulants from the membrane scale is accomplished by cleaning it with organic acids such as citric or sulfamic acid.
Polyamide Segment to Dominate Global Spiral Membrane Market
Based on type, the global spiral membrane market has been segmented into polyamide, PS & PES, fluoropolymers, and others. In terms of revenue, the polyamide segment accounted for a dominant share of the global spiral membrane market in 2017. Polyamide is projected to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period due to its easy availability and cost-efficiency.
The PS & PES segment accounted for a large share of the market. PS & PES imparts strength and high resistance to oxidation and are mostly used in ultrafiltration, and microfiltration. The fluoropolymers segment constituted a moderate share of the market in 2017. Fluoropolymers have high dissipation factor; therefore, these are not employed in spiral membrane.
In Terms of Demand, RO Segment to Lead Market
Based on technology, the global spiral membrane market has been segmented into reverse osmosis (RO), nanofiltration (NF), ultrafiltration (UF), and microfiltration (MF). In terms of value, RO is a leading segment of the global spiral membrane market and is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it is cost-effectiveness.
The NF segment is anticipated to expand rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in its use in water treatment applications. The MF segment constitutes a large share of the global market. UF is anticipated to be a less attractive segment during the forecast period, as this technology cannot separate dissolved salts.
Water & Wastewater Treatment Segment to Dominate Global Spiral Membrane Market
In terms of end-use industry, the global spiral membrane market has been divided into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and others. The water & wastewater treatment segment is sub-segmented into desalination, public, utility water treatment, and wastewater recycle. In terms of revenue, the water & wastewater treatment segment accounted for a dominant share of the global market in 2017.
Rapid growth in population and urbanization is increasing the demand for clean water. The food & beverage segment constituted a large share of the market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology and chemical & petrochemical segments accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2017. Pharmaceutical companies use spiral membrane to produce simple chemical synthesis and complex drugs.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Spiral Membrane Market
Based on region, the global spiral membrane market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific dominated the global spiral membrane market in 2017. In terms of value, Asia Pacific was a leading region of the global spiral membrane market in 2017. The region is estimated to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the presence of a large industrial base and increase in demand for spiral membranes in water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, and other industries. Europe constituted moderate share of the spiral membrane market. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the research-based pharmaceuticals industry is growing in Europe.
This, in turn, is driving the spiral membrane market in the region. Middle East & Africa accounts for a considerable share of the spiral membrane. The market in the region is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the growth in the oil & gas sector in the region.
High Degree of Competition among Market Players
Large multinational corporations with a strong brand presence account for a considerable share of the global spiral membrane market. Brand image and brand equity play a crucial role in the market. Key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, SUEZ, LG Chem, and ALFA LAVAL.
Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players, Application And Forecasts 2026
The global butyric acid derivatives market was valued at around US$ 144.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.0% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Butyric Acid Derivatives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’
Rise in demand for butyric acid derivatives in the animal feed application is driving the global butyric acid derivatives market. Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global butyric acid derivatives market in 2017. In terms of demand, China held dominant share of the market in the region in 2017. The butyric acid derivatives market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period.
Butyric acid derivatives, also referred as butanoic acid, are salts and esters of butyric acid. Sodium butyrate is the major segment of butyric acid derivatives market. Salts of butyric acid include sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate, potassium butyrate, and magnesium butyrate. Of these, demand for sodium butyrate and calcium butyrate is substantially high.
Butyric acid is a corrosive and foul smelling carboxylic acid; hence, it is usually converted into salts and esters for handling and application. Butyric acid derivatives are extensively used in animal feed application. Butyrate is known to improve gastrointestinal health, and prevent microbial infections and ailments in poultry, pigs, fish, and ruminants.
Rise in Standard of Living and Increase in Awareness Level of Butyric Acid Derivative Products
Improvement in economic conditions and standard of living are expected to propel the global demand for meat. The animal feed segment is anticipated to significant significantly owing to the robust growth in poultry meat and pork production, especially in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Furthermore, Europe is levying bans on the usage of antibiotics for animals in order to lower the threats posed by the misuse. Increase in substitution of these antibiotics by butyric acid and other organic acids is another key driver of the butyric acid derivatives market.
Rise in Demand for Sodium Butyrate in Animal Feed
The swine segment held significant share of the animal feed segment of the global butyric acid derivatives market. However, the performance of the segment has been fluctuating from one region to another. The poultry segment held key share of the market in North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Butyric acid derivatives play a vital role in improving the animal gut health and weight. Sodium butyrate was the leading segment across all the regions.
High effectiveness, better performance, low prices, and better solubility of sodium butyrate over calcium butyrate and other derivatives are key factors responsible for significant consumption of sodium butyrate. Sodium butyrate is widely used in varied proportions in animal feed for swine, chickens (layers and broilers), turkey, ducks, pigeons, etc. Rise in usage of sodium butyrate in animal feed due to their exceptional attributes is estimated to drive the global butyric acid derivatives market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market
Based on region, the global butyric acid derivatives market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global butyric acid derivatives market with more than 51% share in 2017. The region is one of the largest meat producers in the world. Countries such as China and India have substantial production of pork and poultry meat. Furthermore, China, ASEAN, and Japan are some of the largest producers of aquaculture in the world.
Europe also holds major share of the butyric acid derivatives market. It is followed by North America. Rise in concerns over excessive use of antibiotics in animals and humans has led to the prohibition of antibiotics in Europe. Several countries in Europe have banned the use of antibiotics and antibiotic growth promoters to improve the meat yield from farm animals. This has created substantial opportunities for butyric acid derivatives to be used as substitutes for antibiotic growth promoters in the region.
Key players operating in the global butyric acid derivatives market are Perstorp Holdings AB, Nutreco N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L, Innovad, and Palital GmbH & Co. KG.
Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Players (Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation), Application (Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others) – Global Forecast to 2020
“2013-2028 Report on Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. Complete report on Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Research Report spread across 121 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
KandJ Market Research provides you with a global analysis on “The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Software, Hardware), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Transportation, Consumer, Others) and Geography.
The global Autonomous Mobile Robots market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Autonomous Mobile Robots from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Autonomous Mobile Robots market.
Leading players of Autonomous Mobile Robots including:-
Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke.
Market split by Type, can be divided into:-
AMRs with SLAM, AMRs without SLAM.
Market split by Application, can be divided into:-
Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others.
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:-
Direct Channel, Distribution Channel.
Market segment by Region/Country including:-
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.), South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.).
Key Insights that the report covers:-
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
