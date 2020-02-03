China’s Basiliximab Market Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2023

Connect with us

In China, 10.80% or about 150 million people have chronic kidney disease, and over 3 million of them have end-stage renal disease, i.e. uremia.
According to CRI, the incidence of chronic kidney disease in China stays at a high level in recent years.

The reasons are as follows: First, the growing economy, increasing urbanization rate and aging population of China bring about irrational changes such as excessive intake of some nutrients (carbohydrates, fat, salt, etc.) and less exercises. Second, increasing work stress, insufficient sleep, excessive mental stress, smoking, excessive drinking and worsening environmental pollution increase the incidence of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia and chronic kidney disease that is secondary to such metabolic diseases. Third, infections (hepatitis, etc.), drug-induced renal injuries and increasingly aging population push up the incidence of kidney diseases.

As Chinese people have weak health awareness, most chronic kidney disease patients do not find themselves sick until the disease is serious, which makes it difficult to treat the disease. Once renal failure occurs, expensive treatment will become a heavy burden on a patient’s family. In addition, due to insufficient kidneys and high costs, every year, only less than 1% uremic patients in China receive kidney transplant.

By Aug. 2019, 178 hospitals in China have been approved to carry out organ transplantation. Of them, 97 have the qualifications for liver transplantation, 136 have the qualifications for kidney transplantation, 46 have the qualifications for heart transplantation, 32 have the qualifications for lung transplantation and 43 have the qualifications for pancreas transplantation and small intestine transplantation. Overall, the hospitals qualified for organ transplantation are concentrated in economically developed regions such as Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai and Zhejiang. In 2017, China had 10,793 cases of kidney transplantation, ranking the second in the world. These cases occurred in 28 provincial-level administrative regions. Nine regions performed more than 500 kidney transplants respectively, accounting for 74% of the national total.

In China, the one-year graft survival rate and three-year graft survival rate after kidney transplantation have reached 97.90% and 92.65% respectively. But the rejection from and immunosuppressive therapy for recipients in the late stage of transplantation remain major clinical problems.

In China, Basiliximab is used to prevent early acute rejection of kidney transplant. It is usually used together with the immunosuppressive therapy based on cyclosporine and corticosteroids (for adults and children) or the long-term immunosuppressive therapy based on cyclosporine, corticosteroids and azathioprine or mycophenolate mofetil (for adults only).
The only Basiliximab product approved to be sold in China is Simulect, the brand-name drug by Novartis. Simulect was approved to be sold in the United States in 1998, in the E.U. in Oct. 1998 and in China in 2003.

According to CRI’s market survey, the sales value of Basiliximab grew rapidly after the drug entered China. In 2017, it was close to CNY 100 million, representing a CAGR of over 20% from 2013 to 2017.
CRI expects that China’s Basiliximab market will maintain a high growth rate from 2019 to 2023. On one hand, domestic enterprises will probably launch generic drugs. On the other hand, Basiliximab will probably have more applications in fields such as liver transplantation.

Topics covered:
– Incidence of chronic kidney disease in China
– Organ transplantation and kidney transplantation in China
– Status of China’s Basiliximab market
– Retail prices of Basiliximab in China
– Major factors influencing development of China’s Basiliximab market from 2019 to 2023
– Prospect of China’s Basiliximab market from 2019 to 2023

Global Market

Laser Warning System Market to Witness CAGR of 5.8% Rise in Value Share During the Period 2018 – 2028

Published

44 seconds ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

A report on global Laser Warning System Market by PMR

The Global Laser Warning System Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Laser Warning System Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Laser Warning System Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Laser Warning System Market report:

  • Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Laser Warning System Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
  • Market behavior of the Laser Warning System Market during the forecast period.
  • Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
  • Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

The Laser Warning System Market report outlines the following Segmentation:

  • 1 & 2 Sensors
  • 3 & 4 Sensors
  • More than 4 Sensors

The Laser Warning System Market report highlights the following key end use segments:

  • Military or Ground Force
  • Navy or Marine Force
  • Air Force

The Laser Warning System Market study covers the following important regions and countries:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

The Laser Warning System Market study analyzes prominent players:

  • BAE Systems plc
  • Saab AB
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Leonardo S.p.A.
  • ASELSAN A.?.
  • Thales Group
  • Collins Aerospace
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • METRODAT s.r.o.
  • Ferranti Technologies
  • HENSOLDT
  • Excelitas Technologies Corp.

The Laser Warning System Market addresses the questions, such as

  • What manufacturing techniques are the Laser Warning System Market players implementing to develop Laser Warning System Market?
  • How many units of Laser Warning System Market were sold in 2018?
  • What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Laser Warning System Market among customers?
  • Which challenges are the Laser Warning System Market players currently encountering in the Laser Warning System Market?
  • Why region holds the largest share in the Laser Warning System Market over the forecast period?

Continue Reading

Global Market

Rotating Equipment Repair Market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 25.9 Bn during the forecast period 2018-2028

Published

49 seconds ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

A report on Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market by PMR

The Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Rotating Equipment Repair Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Rotating Equipment Repair Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Rotating Equipment Repair Market report:

  • Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Rotating Equipment Repair Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
  • Market behavior of the Rotating Equipment Repair Market during the forecast period.
  • Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
  • Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

The Rotating Equipment Repair Market report outlines the following Equipment Type:

  • Pumps
  • Centrifugal Compressors
  • Agitators & Mixers
  • Turbines
    • Gas Turbines
    • Steam Turbines

The Rotating Equipment Repair Market report highlights the following key end use segments:

  • Oil & Gas
    • Upstream
    • Midstream
    • Downstream
  • Power Generation
  • Mining
  • HVAC
  • Water & Wastewater Treatment
  • General Manufacturing
  • Other Industrial

The Rotating Equipment Repair Market study covers the following important regions and countries:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

The Rotating Equipment Repair Market study analyzes prominent players:

  • Flowserve Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • Siemens AG
  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  • Ebara Corporation
  • Sulzer AG
  • John Wood Group PLC
  • Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  • MAN SE
  • Stork
  • Hydro Inc.
  • Triple EEE
  • Amaru Giovanni S.R.L.
  • Rainbow Mechanical Solutions LLC

The Rotating Equipment Repair Market addresses the questions, such as

  • What manufacturing techniques are the Rotating Equipment Repair Market players implementing to develop Rotating Equipment Repair Market?
  • How many units of Rotating Equipment Repair Market were sold in 2018?
  • What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Rotating Equipment Repair Market among customers?
  • Which challenges are the Rotating Equipment Repair Market players currently encountering in the Rotating Equipment Repair Market?
  • Why region holds the largest share in the Rotating Equipment Repair Market over the forecast period?

Continue Reading

Global Market

Global Panty Liners Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

Published

56 seconds ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

“Global Panty Liners Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 100 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.

The recent report titled “The Panty Liners Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Panty Liners market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):-

  • Non-Organic Panty liner
  • Organic Panty liner.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):-

  • Edgewell Personal Care
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • P&G
  • Premier
  • Berry
  • First Quality Enterprises
  • Fujian Hengan Group
  • Kao
  • Bella Flor
  • Ontex
  • Seventh Generation
  • Johnson & Johnson.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):-

  • Online Stores
  • Convenience store
  • Supermarket.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):-

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

The study objectives are: –

  • To analyze and research the Panty Liners status and future forecast in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
  • To present the key Panty Liners manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
  • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
  • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
  • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

