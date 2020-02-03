Connect with us

China’s Diclofenac Market Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2023

Rheumatoid arthritis is a common frequently-occurring disease. According to the 2018 Chinese Guideline for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, in 2018, a total of 5 million people in China had rheumatoid arthritis. As an autoimmune disease, rheumatoid arthritis not only leads to common symptoms of rheumatism such as synovitis and arthralgia but also causes problems with skin and eyes. Its complications also include lung diseases, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and malignant tumors. As the disease progresses, the incidence of complications will gradually increase, and the disability rate will also rise. When the disease lasts one to five years, the disability rate is lower than 20%; when it lasts for more than 15 years, the disability rate is higher than 60%.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as Diclofenac can be used to alleviate the pain, swelling and stiffness caused by rheumatoid arthritis. The mechanism of Diclofenac action is to selectively cleave the action of cyclooxygenase in arachidonic acid metabolism series, block the synthesis of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) and inhibit mutagenicity and the effect of pain. Diclofenac is a phenylacetic acid drug that has remarkable anti-rheumatic, anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic effects.
The indications for different dosage forms of Diclofenac are different.

For example, Diclofenac tablets and injections are clinically used to treat rheumatic and rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, osteoarthrosis, moderate pain such as postoperative and post-traumatic pain and acute musculoskeletal diseases, and fever caused by inflammations.

Diclofenac eye drops are used to prevent miosis in and treat inflammations after cataract extraction, treat non-infectious eye inflammations caused or not caused by surgeries, prevent postoperative inflammatory reactions and the formation of cystoid macular edema, promote the formation of filtration blebs after glaucoma filtering surgeries, and treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Starting from the 1970s, Swiss company Ciba-Geigy, SS Pharmaceutical and Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. successively developed and launched Diclofenac products. After years of clinical application, Diclofenac remains an important product of Novartis. In 1993, it was introduced to China as a non-selective NSAID commonly seen in clinical application.

Diclofenac takes up a large share of China’s NSAID market in the dosage forms of tablets, capsules, injections, externally used gels, compound preparations, etc. Oral Diclofenac accounts for a large proportion. Since Diclofenac is a general drug, there are more than 100 Diclofenac manufacturers in China. Foreign brands Voltaren, Difene and Diclac take up 75% of the market while domestic brands only take up 25%.

According to CRI’s market survey, the sales value of Diclofenac in China was about CNY 103 million in 2017, slightly lower than that in 2016. In 2017, Beijing Novartis Pharma Co., Ltd. ranked the first on China’s Diclofenac market, with market share by sales value reaching 45.30% and market share by sales volume reaching 35.20%.

The other major market players were Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bengbu Fengyuan Tushan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KlingePharma and Fujisawa.
CRI expects that, with the increasing number of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other indications for Diclofenac, China’s Diclofenac market still has certain development potential.

Topics covered:
– Incidence of rheumatoid arthritis in China
– Supply of and demand for Diclofenac in China
– Retail prices of Diclofenac in China
– Major factors influencing China’s Diclofenac market
– Prospect of China’s Diclofenac market from 2019 to 2023

Global Market

Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market is estimated to grow at a value CAGR of 7.1% over 2018-2026

A report on global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market by PMR

The Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market report:

  • Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
  • Market behavior of the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market during the forecast period.
  • Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
  • Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market report outlines the following crucial by vehicle type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • LCVs
  • HCVs
  • Off Road Vehicles
  • All-Terrain Vehicle

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market report highlights the following Components:

  • Engine & Related Parts
    • Turbocharger
    • Engine
    • Carburetors & Others
  • Transmission & Others
    • Gearbox
    • Clutches
    • Other transmission components
  • Electrical & Electronics
    • Starters
    • Alternators
    • Others
  • Wheels & Brakes
    • Hub Assemblies
    • Master Cylinders
    • Brake Calipers
    • Bearings
  • A/C Compressors
  • Steering
  • Fuel systems

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market study covers the following important regions and countries:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • SEA & Pacific
  • China
  • MEA

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market study analyzes prominent players:

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • AB Volvo
  • Carwood Group
  • Meritor, Inc.,
  • Budweg Caliper A/S
  • Monark Automotive GmbH
  • LuK Unna GmbH & Co. KG,
  • BBB Industries
  • CARDONE Industries

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market addresses the questions, such as

  • What manufacturing techniques are the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market players implementing to develop Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market?
  • How many units of Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market were sold in 2018?
  • What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market among customers?
  • Which challenges are the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market players currently encountering in the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market?
  • Why region holds the largest share in the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market over the forecast period?

Why choose Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research provides business reports on regional as well as country basis. We leverage new-age industrial tools to perform error-free analysis of ongoing trends in various verticals. Our analysts approach trustworthy sources to gather accurate information regarding the market. Clientele can approach our team at any hour of the day to get facilitated.

Cold Flow Improvers Market representing an incremental opportunity of US$ 563.18 million during the forecast period 2018-2027

A report on global Cold Flow Improvers Market by PMR

The Global Cold Flow Improvers Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Cold Flow Improvers Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Cold Flow Improvers Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Cold Flow Improvers Market report:

  • Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Cold Flow Improvers Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
  • Market behavior of the Cold Flow Improvers Market during the forecast period.
  • Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
  • Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

The Cold Flow Improvers Market report outlines the following crucial product type,:

  • Polyacrylate
  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
  • Polyalkyl Methacrylates

The Cold Flow Improvers Market report highlights the following key end use segments:

  • Industrial
  • Aerospace
  • Automotive

The Cold Flow Improvers Market study covers the following important regions and countries:

  • Europe
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • APAC
  • China
  • Middle East & Africa

The Cold Flow Improvers Market study analyzes prominent players:

  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Evonik Industries AG.
  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • Baker Hughes Inc.
  • Afton Chemical
  • Bell Performance, Inc.
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Infineum International Limited
  • Ecolab
  • ADCO Global Inc.
  • AICELLO CHEMICAL CO. LTD
  • ACE Geosynthetics Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  • International Fuel Technology, Inc.
  • Chemtura Corporation

The Cold Flow Improvers Market addresses the questions, such as

  • What manufacturing techniques are the Cold Flow Improvers Market players implementing to develop Cold Flow Improvers Market?
  • How many units of Cold Flow Improvers Market were sold in 2018?
  • What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Cold Flow Improvers Market among customers?
  • Which challenges are the Cold Flow Improvers Market players currently encountering in the Cold Flow Improvers Market?
  • Why region holds the largest share in the Cold Flow Improvers Market over the forecast period?

Why choose Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research provides business reports on regional as well as country basis. We leverage new-age industrial tools to perform error-free analysis of ongoing trends in various verticals. Our analysts approach trustworthy sources to gather accurate information regarding the market. Clientele can approach our team at any hour of the day to get facilitated.

Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities 2018-2027

A report on Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market by PMR

The Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market report:

  • Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
  • Market behavior of the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market during the forecast period.
  • Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
  • Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

The Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market report outlines the following By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car Market,
  • LCV Market, HCV Market,
  • Two Wheelers Market

The Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market report highlights the following Design Type:

  • Twin Marke
  • Mono MarketThe

Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market study covers the following important regions and countries:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA

The Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market study analyzes prominent players:

  • Gabriel India Limited
  • Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • Meritor, Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
  • Showa Corporation
  • KYB Corporation

The Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market addresses the questions, such as

  • What manufacturing techniques are the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market players implementing to develop Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market?
  • How many units of Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market were sold in 2018?
  • What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market among customers?
  • Which challenges are the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market players currently encountering in the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market?
  • Why region holds the largest share in the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market over the forecast period?

Why choose Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research provides business reports on regional as well as country basis. We leverage new-age industrial tools to perform error-free analysis of ongoing trends in various verticals. Our analysts approach trustworthy sources to gather accurate information regarding the market. Clientele can approach our team at any hour of the day to get facilitated.

