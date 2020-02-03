Industry Analysis
China’s Pegaspargase Market Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2023
According to the data released by China’s National Health Commission in Oct. 2018, the incidence of childhood leukemia in Chinese children under 15 is about 4/100,000 to 5/100,000, and the number of childhood leukemia patients under 18 old increases by about 15,000 every year. Childhood leukemia is the second leading cause of death among children under 15 in China. It mainly includes acute leukemia (about 5%), chronic leukemia (3% to 5%) and myelodysplastic syndrome. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia accounts for 70% of childhood leukemia and the cure rate of such leukemia is close to 90%. The other kind of childhood leukemia is acute non-lymphocytic leukemia. The cure rate of acute promyelocytic leukemia in this class has exceeded 90%.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111562
Pegaspargase is an asparaginase preparation that binds Escherichia coli-derived L-asparaginase with polyethylene glycol and lipid bilayer. Compared with L-asparaginase, Pegaspargase retains the bioactivity of asparaginase. Besides, it maintains liposome morphology before accessing tumor tissue, which avoids decomposition by proteinases and extends the half-life of Pegaspargase to (7±2) days. It is a long-acting asparaginase preparation. One-time use of Pegaspargase can replace multiple uses of L-asparaginase, which shortens the period of hospitalization. Pegaspargase is also featured by less immunogenicity and allergic reactions, especially immediate allergic reactions. In terms of other adverse reactions, Pegaspargase is similar to L-asparaginase.
According to CRI, branded Pegaspargase (trade name: Oncaspar) was developed by Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In 1994, it was approved by the FDA to be applied to those who have acute lymphoblastic leukemia and are allergic to L-asparaginase. In 2000, it was approved by the FDA to be used in the first-line treatment of newly diagnosed leukemia patients. For many reasons, Oncaspar has not been approved to be sold in China. In 2009, the generic Pegaspargase injection developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. was approved by the CFDA to be sold in China.
Request For Full Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111562
By Aug. 2019, only Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. has been approved to sell Pegaspargase in China. Other Chinese pharmaceutical companies such as Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are also developing generic Pegaspargase. Their Pegaspargase products are expected to be launched in China by 2023.
In China, Pegaspargase is used to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Those who are allergic to natural L-asparaginase can try Pegaspargase. In general, Pegaspargase is used together with other chemotherapy drugs such as vincristine (Oncovin), methotrexate, cytarabine, daunorubicin and pirarubicin. Only when the combined use is confirmed inapplicable will it be used alone. Pegaspargase has proved to have similar curative effect as natural L-asparaginase. It can be used to treat those who are seriously allergic to natural L-asparaginase as well as those who have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or acute myeloid leukemia.
Request For Full Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111562
According to CRI, the sales value of Pegaspargase kept rising after the drug was launched in China. In 2017, it reached about CNY 74 million, representing a CAGR of 20.10% from 2013 to 2017. As environmental pollution and decoration pollution worsen, the number of leukemia patients in China will keep increasing. Therefore, the market size of Pegaspargase in China will continue to expand from 2019 to 2023. By then, in addition to Aiyang by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., more Pegaspargase products will be approved to be put on the market.
Topics covered:
– Incidence of leukemia in China
– Status of China’s Pegaspargase market
– Retail prices of Pegaspargase in China
– Major factors influencing the development of China’s Pegaspargase market
– Prospect of China’s Pegaspargase market from 2019 to 2023
– Progress of generic Pegaspargase in China
Other Report : Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
Global Market
Global Panty Liners Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics
“Global Panty Liners Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 100 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The Panty Liners Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Panty Liners market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
Request Free Sample Copy of this Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @:https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/sample-request/141155
You can also ask for region wise market research report, as below: –
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – Global Market Status & Trend Report 2020- 2025 Top 20 Countries Data
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – North America Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – Europe Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – Asia-Pacific Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – South America Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – Middle East & Africa Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):-
- Non-Organic Panty liner
- Organic Panty liner.
Link for Purchase the Research Report 1 user PDF @https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/buyreport/cart?report_id=141155
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):-
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Kimberly-Clark
- P&G
- Premier
- Berry
- First Quality Enterprises
- Fujian Hengan Group
- Kao
- Bella Flor
- Ontex
- Seventh Generation
- Johnson & Johnson.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):-
- Online Stores
- Convenience store
- Supermarket.
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):-
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
The study objectives are: –
- To analyze and research the Panty Liners status and future forecast in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Panty Liners manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Read More Information regarding this Industry @:https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/reports/141155-global-panty-liners-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025
About The Company:
Kandjmarketresearch.com is part of the KnowledgeNJournals Research Firm which provides premium progressive market research reports, statistical surveying, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments from hundreds of publishers around the world. We have almost all top publisher’s reports in our collection to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and fresh database on a Daily Basis. We are at KandJ Market Research are inspired to help our clients grow by providing appropriate business insight with our huge market intelligence source.
If you have any special requirements for the report, please let us know and we will offer you a customized report on separate regional or country-level reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Yash Goswami (Sales Consultant)
KnowledgeNJournals Research
(USA): +1-661-636-6162 | (IND): +91-932 580 2062
E-mail : [email protected]
Website: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com
Global Market
China’s Basiliximab Market Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2023
In China, 10.80% or about 150 million people have chronic kidney disease, and over 3 million of them have end-stage renal disease, i.e. uremia.
According to CRI, the incidence of chronic kidney disease in China stays at a high level in recent years.
The reasons are as follows: First, the growing economy, increasing urbanization rate and aging population of China bring about irrational changes such as excessive intake of some nutrients (carbohydrates, fat, salt, etc.) and less exercises. Second, increasing work stress, insufficient sleep, excessive mental stress, smoking, excessive drinking and worsening environmental pollution increase the incidence of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia and chronic kidney disease that is secondary to such metabolic diseases. Third, infections (hepatitis, etc.), drug-induced renal injuries and increasingly aging population push up the incidence of kidney diseases.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094765
As Chinese people have weak health awareness, most chronic kidney disease patients do not find themselves sick until the disease is serious, which makes it difficult to treat the disease. Once renal failure occurs, expensive treatment will become a heavy burden on a patient’s family. In addition, due to insufficient kidneys and high costs, every year, only less than 1% uremic patients in China receive kidney transplant.
By Aug. 2019, 178 hospitals in China have been approved to carry out organ transplantation. Of them, 97 have the qualifications for liver transplantation, 136 have the qualifications for kidney transplantation, 46 have the qualifications for heart transplantation, 32 have the qualifications for lung transplantation and 43 have the qualifications for pancreas transplantation and small intestine transplantation. Overall, the hospitals qualified for organ transplantation are concentrated in economically developed regions such as Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai and Zhejiang. In 2017, China had 10,793 cases of kidney transplantation, ranking the second in the world. These cases occurred in 28 provincial-level administrative regions. Nine regions performed more than 500 kidney transplants respectively, accounting for 74% of the national total.
Request For Full Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094765
In China, the one-year graft survival rate and three-year graft survival rate after kidney transplantation have reached 97.90% and 92.65% respectively. But the rejection from and immunosuppressive therapy for recipients in the late stage of transplantation remain major clinical problems.
In China, Basiliximab is used to prevent early acute rejection of kidney transplant. It is usually used together with the immunosuppressive therapy based on cyclosporine and corticosteroids (for adults and children) or the long-term immunosuppressive therapy based on cyclosporine, corticosteroids and azathioprine or mycophenolate mofetil (for adults only).
The only Basiliximab product approved to be sold in China is Simulect, the brand-name drug by Novartis. Simulect was approved to be sold in the United States in 1998, in the E.U. in Oct. 1998 and in China in 2003.
According to CRI’s market survey, the sales value of Basiliximab grew rapidly after the drug entered China. In 2017, it was close to CNY 100 million, representing a CAGR of over 20% from 2013 to 2017.
CRI expects that China’s Basiliximab market will maintain a high growth rate from 2019 to 2023. On one hand, domestic enterprises will probably launch generic drugs. On the other hand, Basiliximab will probably have more applications in fields such as liver transplantation.
Request For Full Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094765
Topics covered:
– Incidence of chronic kidney disease in China
– Organ transplantation and kidney transplantation in China
– Status of China’s Basiliximab market
– Retail prices of Basiliximab in China
– Major factors influencing development of China’s Basiliximab market from 2019 to 2023
– Prospect of China’s Basiliximab market from 2019 to 2023
Other Report : Italy Outbound MICE Tourism Market
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
Global Market
SCADA Market Is Booming Worldwide | Key Players – Oracle, JDA Software Group, Infor, TECSYS
Premium Market Insights reports titled “SCADA Market” and forecast to 2022 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. SCADA market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.
Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013131
The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence SCADA Market in the coming years.
The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. SCADA Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Wax across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
The List of companies covered in this Reports are:
IBM Corp
Hitachi LTD
Alstom
Honeywell International
ABB LTD
JFE Engineering Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Emerson Electric Co.
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.
Buy this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013131
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Premium Market Insights
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Recent Posts
- Trends in Manufacturing Innovation in Automated Sample Storage Systems Market
- Laser Warning System Market to Witness CAGR of 5.8% Rise in Value Share During the Period 2018 – 2028
- Rotating Equipment Repair Market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 25.9 Bn during the forecast period 2018-2028
- Global Panty Liners Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics
- Methyl Methacrylate Market is Projected to Register at a Healthy CAGR of 3.9% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028
- China’s Basiliximab Market Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2023
- Dimer Acid Market is envisaged to register a 1.4x growth between 2019 and 2029.
- Pirbuterol Market – Application Analysis by 2025
- Wool Market is expected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029) to reach nearly US$ 49 Bn by 2029-end
- Firewood Processors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% between 2019 and 2029
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before