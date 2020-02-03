Connect with us

China's Polyene Phosphatidylcholine Market Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2023

According to statistics, at the end of 2018, there were about 86 million hepatitis B carriers and about 10 million hepatitis C carriers in China. In 2014, the prevalence of hepatitis B surface antigen in children under five years of age decreased to 0.32%, achieving the WHO’s hepatitis B control goal for the west Pacific area ahead of schedule. In 2018, the reported incidence of hepatitis A in China decreased to 1.17/100,000, the lowest level in history. But in the context of long-term accumulation of hepatitis B and hepatitis C carriers, large number of hepatitis B and hepatitis C patients, and lack of public awareness, the prevention and control of viral hepatitis remains an arduous task.

According to CRI, China has a high incidence of viral hepatitis. As a result, the hepatoprotective drug market maintains a high growth rate. Polyene Phosphatidylcholine is one of the best-selling hepatoprotective drugs to hospitals. It is refined from soybean lecithin. Its main active ingredient is diacylphospholipidcholine that accounts for about 52%. As a substance that repairs damaged liver cell membranes/organelle membranes and restores membrane function, diacylphospholipidcholine can provide the human body with endogenous phospholipids and nutritional supplements.

In China, Polyene Phosphatidylcholine is used to treat liver diseases such as hepatitis, chronic hepatitis, hepatonecrosis, cirrhosis, hepatic coma (including prodromal hepatic coma) and fatty liver (also seen in diabetics). It also applies to the treatment of cholestasis and toxicosis, the prevention of recurrence of gallstones, the treatment before and after surgeries, especially hepatobiliary surgeries, and gestoses including vomiting, psoriasis, neurodermatitis and radiation syndromes.

The brand-name drug of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine is Essentiale by Sanofi. It is difficult to copy the brand-name drug because it has complex sources of active pharmaceutical ingredient and preparation process. In 2005, Chinese enterprise Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. launched generic Polyene Phosphatidylcholine. Later, some other enterprises launched their generic products.

According to CRI’s market survey, the sales value of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine has been growing since the drug was launched in China. In recent years, the growth of the sales value is slowing down. In 2017, the sales value of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine in China was about CNY 555 million, representing a CAGR of about 1.40% from 2013 to 2017. By sales value, Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. took up the largest market share of over 70%; by sales volume, Sanofi (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. took up the largest market share of over 60%.

It is expected that the number of patients with viral hepatitis in China will stay between 90 million and 100 million from 2019 to 2023. At the same time, with the development of China’s economy, medical services will become more affordable. China’s Polyene Phosphatidylcholine market still has certain growth potential.

Topics covered:
– Incidence of viral hepatitis in China
– Development of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine in China
– Major Polyene Phosphatidylcholine manufacturers in China and competition on China’s Polyene Phosphatidylcholine market
– Retail prices of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine in China
– Prospect of China’s Polyene Phosphatidylcholine market from 2019 to 2023

Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market is estimated to grow at a value CAGR of 7.1% over 2018-2026

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

A report on global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market by PMR

The Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter's Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market report:

  • Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
  • Market behavior of the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market during the forecast period.
  • Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
  • Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market report outlines the following crucial by vehicle type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • LCVs
  • HCVs
  • Off Road Vehicles
  • All-Terrain Vehicle

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market report highlights the following Components:

  • Engine & Related Parts
    • Turbocharger
    • Engine
    • Carburetors & Others
  • Transmission & Others
    • Gearbox
    • Clutches
    • Other transmission components
  • Electrical & Electronics
    • Starters
    • Alternators
    • Others
  • Wheels & Brakes
    • Hub Assemblies
    • Master Cylinders
    • Brake Calipers
    • Bearings
  • A/C Compressors
  • Steering
  • Fuel systems

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market study covers the following important regions and countries:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • SEA & Pacific
  • China
  • MEA

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market study analyzes prominent players:

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • AB Volvo
  • Carwood Group
  • Meritor, Inc.,
  • Budweg Caliper A/S
  • Monark Automotive GmbH
  • LuK Unna GmbH & Co. KG,
  • BBB Industries
  • CARDONE Industries

The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market addresses the questions, such as

  • What manufacturing techniques are the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market players implementing to develop Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market?
  • How many units of Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market were sold in 2018?
  • What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market among customers?
  • Which challenges are the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market players currently encountering in the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market?
  • Why region holds the largest share in the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market over the forecast period?

Global Market

Cold Flow Improvers Market representing an incremental opportunity of US$ 563.18 million during the forecast period 2018-2027

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

A report on global Cold Flow Improvers Market by PMR

The Global Cold Flow Improvers Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Cold Flow Improvers Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter's Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Cold Flow Improvers Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Cold Flow Improvers Market report:

  • Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Cold Flow Improvers Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
  • Market behavior of the Cold Flow Improvers Market during the forecast period.
  • Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
  • Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

The Cold Flow Improvers Market report outlines the following crucial product type,:

  • Polyacrylate
  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
  • Polyalkyl Methacrylates

The Cold Flow Improvers Market report highlights the following key end use segments:

  • Industrial
  • Aerospace
  • Automotive

The Cold Flow Improvers Market study covers the following important regions and countries:

  • Europe
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • APAC
  • China
  • Middle East & Africa

The Cold Flow Improvers Market study analyzes prominent players:

  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Evonik Industries AG.
  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • Baker Hughes Inc.
  • Afton Chemical
  • Bell Performance, Inc.
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Infineum International Limited
  • Ecolab
  • ADCO Global Inc.
  • AICELLO CHEMICAL CO. LTD
  • ACE Geosynthetics Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  • International Fuel Technology, Inc.
  • Chemtura Corporation

The Cold Flow Improvers Market addresses the questions, such as

  • What manufacturing techniques are the Cold Flow Improvers Market players implementing to develop Cold Flow Improvers Market?
  • How many units of Cold Flow Improvers Market were sold in 2018?
  • What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Cold Flow Improvers Market among customers?
  • Which challenges are the Cold Flow Improvers Market players currently encountering in the Cold Flow Improvers Market?
  • Why region holds the largest share in the Cold Flow Improvers Market over the forecast period?

Global Market

Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities 2018-2027

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

A report on Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market by PMR

The Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market, the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter's Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market into various segments – product type, end use, region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately alongwith the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market report:

  • Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market vendor, in the last 5 years.
  • Market behavior of the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market during the forecast period.
  • Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.
  • Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

The Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market report outlines the following By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car Market,
  • LCV Market, HCV Market,
  • Two Wheelers Market

The Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market report highlights the following Design Type:

  • Twin Marke
  • Mono MarketThe

Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market study covers the following important regions and countries:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA

The Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market study analyzes prominent players:

  • Gabriel India Limited
  • Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • Meritor, Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
  • Showa Corporation
  • KYB Corporation

The Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market addresses the questions, such as

  • What manufacturing techniques are the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market players implementing to develop Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market?
  • How many units of Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market were sold in 2018?
  • What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market among customers?
  • Which challenges are the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market players currently encountering in the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market?
  • Why region holds the largest share in the Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market over the forecast period?

