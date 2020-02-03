Industry Analysis
China’s Recombinant Follitropin Beta Market Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2023
In China, the number of infertile couples is increasing. According to Chinese media, in 2018, more than 40 million people in China were infertile, with the incidence of infertility in couples of childbearing age increasing from 3% 20 years ago to 15% in recent years. According to the Global Burden of Disease, in 2017, the incidence of infertility was 2,705.66/100,000 in Chinese women and 879.32/100,000 in Chinese men. The common causes of female infertility include ovulation disorders, fallopian tube damages and endometriosis; the major causes of male infertility include varicoceles, infections, ejaculation disorders and anti-sperm antibodies.
The increasing incidence of infertility in China is attributable to the endocrine disorders caused by worsening environmental pollution, increasing life pressures and unhealthy lifestyle, the increase in the average childbearing age of women, and the damages to female fertility caused by induced abortion.
Infertility is mainly treated by drug, surgery and assisted reproductive technology (ART). The drugs are ovulation stimulants that apply to the couples who have no organic disorders. Surgeries apply to organic disorders such as varicoceles in men and blocked fallopian tubes and intrauterine adhesion in women.
If drugs or surgeries do not work or if couples have other indications, ART will be applied. About 20% infertility patients are treated by ART. ART procedures mainly include artificial insemination (AI) and in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer (IVF-ET, or test-tube baby) and their derivative technologies. They bring higher pregnancy rate than drugs and surgeries. As the success rate of AI is lower, some patients directly choose IVF-ET. And some patients turn to IVF-ET after repeated AI failures. At the end of 2018, more than 450 medical institutions were qualified to implement ART, of which 350 could implement IVF-ET and more than 40 could provide pre-implantation genetic diagnosis; the number of ART practitioners reached 10,000; the clinical pregnancy rate of ART in China was 40% and the live birth rate was 30% to 35%.
China have over 200,000 newborn test-tube babies every year, ranking the first in the world.
In 2006, the Recombinant Follitropin Beta injection by Merck Sharp & Dohme became the first Recombinant Follitropin Beta product approved to be sold in China.
In 2011, Recombinant Follitropin Beta (trade name: Puregon) by Organon (now affiliated to Merck Sharp & Dohme) was approved to be sold in China. And all the Recombinant Follitropin Beta products on the Chinese market are the products of Organon. The sales value of Recombinant Follitropin Beta kept rising after the drug entered China. It reached about CNY 126 million in 2017.
In China, Recombinant Follitropin Beta is used to treat anovulation (including polycystic ovary disease, PCOD) that cannot be cured by clomiphene citrate. It is also used in ART procedures such as IVF-ET, gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT) and Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for controlled ovarian hyperstimulation and follicular development.
As the incidence of infertility increases, the demand for Recombinant Follitropin Beta in China will keep growing. From 2019 to 2023, China’s Recombinant Follitropin Beta market will continue to expand. In the next few years, Recombinant Follitropin Beta products by enterprises other than Organon will possibly be launched in China.
Global Market
Impressive Trends and Future Scope of Twelve-string Mandolin Market
“Global Twelve-string Mandolin Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 100 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The Twelve-string Mandolin Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Twelve-string Mandolin market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
You can also ask for region wise market research report, as below: –
- Global Twelve-string Mandolin Market Research Report 2019 Market – Global Market Status & Trend Report 2020- 2025 Top 20 Countries Data
- Global Twelve-string Mandolin Market Research Report 2019 Market – North America Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Twelve-string Mandolin Market Research Report 2019 Market – Europe Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Twelve-string Mandolin Market Research Report 2019 Market – Asia-Pacific Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Twelve-string Mandolin Market Research Report 2019 Market – South America Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Twelve-string Mandolin Market Research Report 2019 Market – Middle East & Africa Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):-
- Soprano
- Alto
- Tenor
- Bass
- Contrabass
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):-
- Ashbury
- Golden Gate
- Kentucky
- John Pearse
- D’Addario
- Hathway
- Shubb
- Viking
- Blue Moon
- Moon
- Stentor
- Superior
- Waltons
- Artec
- Carvalho.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):-
- Music Teaching
- Performance
- Others.
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):-
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
The study objectives are: –
- To analyze and research the Twelve-string Mandolin status and future forecast in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Twelve-string Mandolin manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Global Market
China’s Diclofenac Market Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2023
Rheumatoid arthritis is a common frequently-occurring disease. According to the 2018 Chinese Guideline for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, in 2018, a total of 5 million people in China had rheumatoid arthritis. As an autoimmune disease, rheumatoid arthritis not only leads to common symptoms of rheumatism such as synovitis and arthralgia but also causes problems with skin and eyes. Its complications also include lung diseases, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and malignant tumors. As the disease progresses, the incidence of complications will gradually increase, and the disability rate will also rise. When the disease lasts one to five years, the disability rate is lower than 20%; when it lasts for more than 15 years, the disability rate is higher than 60%.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as Diclofenac can be used to alleviate the pain, swelling and stiffness caused by rheumatoid arthritis. The mechanism of Diclofenac action is to selectively cleave the action of cyclooxygenase in arachidonic acid metabolism series, block the synthesis of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) and inhibit mutagenicity and the effect of pain. Diclofenac is a phenylacetic acid drug that has remarkable anti-rheumatic, anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic effects.
The indications for different dosage forms of Diclofenac are different.
For example, Diclofenac tablets and injections are clinically used to treat rheumatic and rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, osteoarthrosis, moderate pain such as postoperative and post-traumatic pain and acute musculoskeletal diseases, and fever caused by inflammations.
Diclofenac eye drops are used to prevent miosis in and treat inflammations after cataract extraction, treat non-infectious eye inflammations caused or not caused by surgeries, prevent postoperative inflammatory reactions and the formation of cystoid macular edema, promote the formation of filtration blebs after glaucoma filtering surgeries, and treat allergic conjunctivitis.
Starting from the 1970s, Swiss company Ciba-Geigy, SS Pharmaceutical and Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. successively developed and launched Diclofenac products. After years of clinical application, Diclofenac remains an important product of Novartis. In 1993, it was introduced to China as a non-selective NSAID commonly seen in clinical application.
Diclofenac takes up a large share of China’s NSAID market in the dosage forms of tablets, capsules, injections, externally used gels, compound preparations, etc. Oral Diclofenac accounts for a large proportion. Since Diclofenac is a general drug, there are more than 100 Diclofenac manufacturers in China. Foreign brands Voltaren, Difene and Diclac take up 75% of the market while domestic brands only take up 25%.
According to CRI’s market survey, the sales value of Diclofenac in China was about CNY 103 million in 2017, slightly lower than that in 2016. In 2017, Beijing Novartis Pharma Co., Ltd. ranked the first on China’s Diclofenac market, with market share by sales value reaching 45.30% and market share by sales volume reaching 35.20%.
The other major market players were Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bengbu Fengyuan Tushan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KlingePharma and Fujisawa.
CRI expects that, with the increasing number of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other indications for Diclofenac, China’s Diclofenac market still has certain development potential.
Global Market
Global Panty Liners Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics
“Global Panty Liners Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 100 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The Panty Liners Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Panty Liners market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
You can also ask for region wise market research report, as below: –
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – Global Market Status & Trend Report 2020- 2025 Top 20 Countries Data
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – North America Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – Europe Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – Asia-Pacific Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – South America Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
- Global Panty Liners Market Research Report 2019 Market – Middle East & Africa Market Status and Trend Report 2020- 2025
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):-
- Non-Organic Panty liner
- Organic Panty liner.
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):-
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Kimberly-Clark
- P&G
- Premier
- Berry
- First Quality Enterprises
- Fujian Hengan Group
- Kao
- Bella Flor
- Ontex
- Seventh Generation
- Johnson & Johnson.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):-
- Online Stores
- Convenience store
- Supermarket.
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):-
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
The study objectives are: –
- To analyze and research the Panty Liners status and future forecast in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Panty Liners manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
