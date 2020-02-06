Chiropractic Care Market Global Analysis and Latest Study Report 2018 to 2025

Chiropractic care is a health care profession that essentially aims to diagnose the disorders related to musculoskeletal and nervous system of the patients as well as the effects of these disorders on their general health. Its main focus is on spine, connective tissues, bones, joints and muscles with emphasis on treatment through manual adjustment of the affected area by the physician.

Demand Scenario

The global chiropractic care market which was USD 576.88 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 847 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the presence of a large number of chiropractic educational institutions, benefits of chiropractic treatment and significant cost savings associated with it. Europe, on the other hand, holds the second position due to the rise in medical care units coupled with the growth in medical infrastructure as well as other clinical activities. Asia-Pacific region is also one of the lucrative markets for the market and shows noticeable growth due to the growing prevalence of publicity of chiropractic treatment by physicians through social media.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of obesity among people coupled with the preference for instant relief by patients which helps them to get back to their regular lifestyle without much loss of time. However, the growth of the global chiropractic care market is hindered by low penetration rate in emerging economies along with lack of awareness, affordability as well as reluctance to use such services by the patients.

Industry Trends and Updates

Cornerstone Chiropractic, a famous chiropractic wellness and care centre in the United States have opened its new business unit in Poplarville to offer service and care to the patients in the region.

Midtown chiropractic, one of the famous chiropractic and wellness centre in the United States has installed new machines in their centre thus completing the renovation of their new office for USD 16,000 for serving patients and help speed up healing time.