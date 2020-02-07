Chlorothalonil Market NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends : 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Chlorothalonil Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends

The growth rate of activities in agriculture, construction and woodwork, and leather production has ramped up over the recent past. There is a greatly increasing demand for food, leather products, as well as furniture and other wooden equipment, thereby giving rise to a greater demand for chlorothalonil. The agrarian economies of the world are expected to be the leaders in terms of consumption of chlorothalonil over the coming years as well.

However, the use and manufacture of chlorothalonil is often cited as a serious detriment to the environment as well as human and animal health. This could severely hamper the growth of the global chlorothalonil market over the coming years. Key opportunities in this market are expected to lie in the use of bio-based substitutes that are milder on the environment. Reduction in the cost of manufacture of these bio-based substitutes by players from the global chlorothalonil market is expected to open new doors of business and expansion for them.

Global Chlorothalonil Market: Geographical Analysis

China is the leading producer as well as consumer of chlorothalonil in the world today. This nation uses chlorothalonil as an agro-chemical as well as an additive in paints, and emulsion preservatives. The U.S, Canada, South America and Western Europe are also strong producers of chlorothalonil at the moment.

The chemical is also used extensively in Brazil’s agricultural applications. The flourishing paints and emulsion industry in South America is additionally attributed to the recent growth in the consumption of chlorothalonil from a global perspective. At the same time, other agrarian nations from the Indian subcontinent are likely to become key proponents of the global chlorothalonil market over the coming years.

Global Chlorothalonil Market: Top Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading names in the global chlorothalonil market to date have been ABI Chemicals, AK Scientific, Angene, Bayer CropScience, Changzhou Wujin Henglong Pesticide Co. Ltd, GFS Chemicals, Finetech Industry, Green Chem Ltd, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Ltd, Panpan Industry Co. Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich, Zibo Towin Chemical Co., LTD. TCI, and Zhejiang Sega Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

