Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2015 – 2023

Rising health concerns for high protein flour has created opportunity for flour millers to make product innovation by using gluten free flour alternatives such as rice flour, maize flour, corn flour and soya flour. Deregulation of government control on private flour millers in Asia Pacific has created opportunity for private players to increase their production capacity and innovate product offerings. Demand for flour based convenience staple foods has been fuelled by factors such as increase in extent of urbanization and modernization of lifestyle. Expansion of commercial farmlands and growth of aquatic feed industry in Asia Pacific have conjointly impacted the application of flour in the form of animal feed. Growth of global population and rising per capita income are two major drivers driving growth of flour market. On the other hand, increase in average selling price for flour in most of the countries has positively impacted the growth of global flour market.

To aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry and their market share in different geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World). Moreover, various business strategies adopted by leading players has also been discussed in the report. The market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The report also provides breakdown and review of various factors impacting the market growth, which are appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. Overall, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global flour market, and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2014 to 2020, keeping in mind the various factors that has an impact on the market.

Some of the leading players in the market are Ardent Mills Canada (Canada), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (United Kingdom), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills Inc (U.S.), Hindustan Unilever Limited (India), Hodgson Mill., ITC Limited, (U.S.), King Arthur Flour Company, Inc. (U.S.), White Wings (Australia) and Wilmar International Limited (Singapore) among others.

The report segments the global flour market as:

Flour market, by raw material:

Maize (Including corn flour)

Rice

Wheat (Including durum flour)

Others (Including oat flour, rye flour, etc.)

Flour market, by Application:

Noodles and pasta

Bread and bakery products

Wafers, crackers and biscuits

Animal feed (Including pet food)

Non food application (Including bioplastics, biomaterials, glue, etc.)

Others (Including roux, baby food, etc.)

Flour market, by Technology:

Dry technology

Wet technology

Flour market, by geography: The market is segmented on the basis of geography into: